To get ready for the upcoming season, SpartanMag.com is taking a close look at key areas of the team. Today, we dissect the state of the Spartan linebacking corps:

WHAT’S GOOD: Mark Dantonio has had a run of terrific middle linebackers at Michigan State, but Joe Bachie has the stuff to become Dantonio’s best yet - if he isn’t already.

Bachie (6-2, 230, Jr., Brook Park, Ohio) is the cornerstone of a linebacking trio that should be quite good for the Spartans in 2018.

“As a freshman, he had the ability to get off blocks and make tackles, but experience is the true teacher,” said defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Mike Tressel. “In practice, you can’t put a guy in every single situation. You’re not quite as confident when it’s your first time out there, and you’re communicating with seniors and trying to tell seniors what to do. Last year, as a sophomore, that didn’t faze him at all. Now, what he is studying when he’s watching film is next-level. He doesn’t have to think about his assignment or his keys anymore, or anything having to do with our defense, he’s trying to challenge himself to be Max Bullough mentally.”

As a sophomore, Bachie proved to be sturdy, quick, smart, physical, consistent and reliable. Bachie likely has 26 games to play for the Spartans and is a leading candidate to become a two-year captain.

Bachie was Michigan State’s MVP last year, becoming the first sophomore to win that award at Michigan State since Drew Stanton in 2004.

Bachie’s penchant for the big play cropped up in the biggest game of the year in 2017 against Michigan, when he strip-forced a fumble in the first half, hauled in an interception in the second half, and broke up a Hail Mary pass in the end zone, high-pointing the ball in a dangerous crowd, as time expired.

It remains to be seen which players will flank Bachie at the starting outside ‘backer positions, as healthy competitions will be staged at ‘star’ linebacker (Andrew Dowell vs. Antjuan Simmons) and ‘money’ linebacker (Tyriq Thompson vs. Brandon Randle). The results should yield quality starters at both positions, and excellent second-string depth across the board, with senior Byron Bullough backing up Bachie at Mike linebacker.

WHO'S GONE: Frey finished his career with 25 straight starts and 193 tackles. He was co-captain last year and Defensive MVP of the Holiday Bowl.

Frey was named honorable mention All-Big Ten by media.

“Chris was an emotional leader,” Tressel said. “Chris was 100 percent emotion and passion every single day and that’s the biggest thing we need to replace with him. His ability to be always revved up was amazing.”

Other linebackers can try to replace Frey’s wild-man energy, but there is no one like him in the unit.

“By committee, we need to bring it,” Tressel said.