SpartanMag - Staff Predictions: Michigan

This week, the Spartans take on their in-state rival from down the road, the Michigan Wolverines. The only Michigan State coach to win the UM-MSU rivalry game in his first year was Nick Saban. On Saturday, Mel Tucker will look to match that feat accomplished by his mentor. It won't be an easy task, given the talent gap being wider than it has been in quite some time. With that said, here are the SpartanMag.com staff predictions for the 113th iteration of this rivalry.

Justin Thind - Recruiting Insider

Michigan State 24 - Michigan 34 I don't put a lot of weight in last week's performance against Rutgers. If you cut those turnovers in half, I think MSU wins that game by at least two scores without even changing anything about the scheme, game-plan, or personnel. However, the one part of that game that will stick with me is the dreadful display from the offensive line. The results put forth by the o-line last Saturday closely resembled what Spartan fans have seen the last 2 years when MSU would try to run the ball. Now that two different staffs are seeing the same results, though it's true that Coach Chris Kapilovic has hardly had the chance to transform these guys just yet, it does still give the impression that it's more of an issue with talent and less of an issue with coaching. As a result, I don't think Michigan State can pull out this game against Michigan and their front-7. If the offensive line couldn't create a push last week, then I don't see them creating a push this week either. This game is going to fall on Rocky's shoulders, due to this fact. And while Rocky looked good last week, it's going to be a whole different level of pressure in the pocket this week. Jay Johnson may have to keep this the passing attack restricted to extremely short, quick-hitter passes all game. If they decide to drop back for a bomb occasionally, there's a very high chance that given play will end in a strip-sack this week. Without being able to throw the deep ball and without being able to run the ball, I don't see how Michigan State can compete on Saturday. Still, I think energy, effort, and passion will keep this game much closer than my sentiments may indicate.

Paul Konyndyk - Associate Publisher

Michigan State 10 - Michigan 34 What a difference a week makes. Seven days ago I thought that Michigan State would have a competent run game, which would enable a relatively smooth transition for Rocky Lombardi at QB. Passing offense wasn't the problem against Rutgers. But that game revealed how far MSU has to go in the run game to achieve balance on offense. This is not a game where MSU can get away with being one dimensional on offense. If the Spartans can't run the football, the defense is going to be on the field too long and in too many bad situations. And if that happens, which I fear it will, this game will snowball.

Corey Robinson - Recruiting Insider

Michigan State 17 - Michigan 45 Michigan State shows flashes in an improved passing game, but inability to run the ball and an overall lack of talent at certain spots on defense will be too much for the Spartans to overcome. It wasn't the result Tucker wanted to start off in the rivalry, but the talent gap is too great, and will add motivation to the coaches to continue to secure top level talent to even the series back out in the near future.

Andy Erlewein - SpartanMag Staff

Michigan State 10 - Michigan 38 I really hope this week doesn’t test the “it can’t get any worse than this” feeling we all likely shared after game 1...but this matchup looks rough. MSU couldn’t establish any sort of running game last week and UM’s front 7 looks pretty good (better than what MSU saw from Rutgers). And if the running game can’t get going, I don’t see it being a positive for MSU having to rely on the passing game against UM. I also think Harbaugh will do whatever he can to open this up and pile on points. The hope here is that rivalry emotions flare up for MSU and UM comes in overconfident and expecting no fight. If that happens, maybe MSU can come out physical and strong early, roll with some momentum and make this a game. If not, I think UM covers with something similar to last year’s score. I’ll go with UM winning this 38-10...and hope I’m as wrong about this pick as I was about week 1!

OhioSpartan - SpartanMag Staff