SpartanMag - Staff Predictions: Iowa

The Michigan State Spartans sit at 1-1 heading into Iowa City for their third game of the season. MSU secured a season-defining win in Ann Arbor last week after dropping a turnover-filled game against Rutgers in Week 1. Now, they have the daunting task of facing the Iowa Hawkeyes in Kinnick Stadium. Iowa has lost two very close games this year and are breaking in a new starting QB that is getting more experience each week. The Spartans opened as 9-point underdogs here, indicating just how difficult this win may be for Mel Tucker's guys to win this game. Here's what the SpartanMag staff thinks.

Justin Thind

Michigan State 20 - Iowa 10 This year, Iowa throws more often than they pass and they do not do it very effectively. Add in the fact that the Spartans didn't have any breakdowns in the secondary against Michigan and the fact that Iowa's best WR is suspended, I feel that Iowa's air-attack will be stifled. Combine this with the fact that they also aren't running the ball very well, I don't picture Iowa scoring many points this game. You'd think this would yield a blowout Spartan victory, but Iowa's defense is similar to the typical Iowa defenses of years past. Their LBs are good at moving laterally and quickly getting to bubble screens and swing passes. They also won't be beaten deep as easily as the Wolverines were last week. This game will see a return to the intermediate, middle-of-the-field passing attack that MSU used against Rutgers in week 1. That seemed to work well that game (minus the turnovers), but the Hawkeyes do have a much better defense as well. If Iowa manages to incorporate the run game into the game-plan much better than in weeks past, then my prediction could be on the low side. But assuming their identity is the same as it was the last two weeks, I like MSU 20-10.

Paul Konyndyk

Michigan State 24 - Iowa 20 I've been wrong with each my predictions thus far, so why stop now? Michigan State took huge strides in a win over Michigan last weekend. Pass protection was outstanding. Communication on defense was much better, as was the cohesion of the front seven. Iowa needs a win more than MSU does right now, and the Hawkeyes are a better team than their record indicates. The deep ball isn't going to be there for MSU against Iowa's zone defense the way it was against Michigan, so Rocky Lombardi will have to spread the ball around and engineer methodical scoring drives. In my Q&A with the Iowa site, I predicted a 24-20 Iowa win. But I didn't feel comfortable with that and I'm going to reverse it. I like where MSU is at at QB with Rocky Lombardi better than I like Iowa's situation with Evan Petras. For MSU to win, the defense will need to stop the run, and Michigan State run game needs to take another step forward this weekend.

Corey Robinson

Michigan State 24 - Iowa 17 Coming off an emotional win last weekend on the road against Michigan, where the Spartans showed growth on both sides of the ball they travel to Iowa to play a physical, hard fought game against the Hawkeyes. The Spartans WRs come up big again finding the holes in the zone of the Hawkeyes defense. The defense also comes to play and matches the physicality of Iowa to get their second big win on the road.

OhioSpartan

Michigan State 16 - Iowa 21 Iowa is without its star receiver and is reeling from an 0-2 start. This is the season for them and I expect them to play inspired, smash mouth football, trying to re-establish the run. On defense, they play bend and don’t break while keeping everything in front of them. Rocky is going to have to be patient and be satisfied with 4 yard gains. I think Iowa gets out to an early lead and Rocky and the offense make one mistake too many.

Andy Erlewein