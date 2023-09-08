Staff Picks: Richmond versus Michigan State
Coming off of a dominant win against Central Michigan, Michigan State will look to pick up another win with Richmond in town. The Spartans and Spiders will kick off on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
Our Spartans Illustrated team details what to expect in MSU's second game of the season.
Staff Picks:
David Harns
Michigan State 44, Richmond 0
Michigan State doesn't have any problem with Richmond and dispatches the Spiders quickly and easily. Every eligible healthy player gets on the field in the Spartans' last tune-up contest before the Washington game.
Ryan O'Bleness
Michigan State 45, Richmond 7
Richmond actually had a pretty formidable offense in 2022, but a 17-10 season-opening loss to Morgan State does not bode well for the Spiders' chances to be competitive against Michigan State in 2023. The Spartans should dominate an FCS foe, and I expect that to be the case on Saturday.
Michigan State rolls for about two-and-half or three quarters before taking the foot off the gas pedal. Plenty of backups and third-stringers (maybe even deeper into the depth chart) see reps in this one. Richmond gets a late touchdown to get on the board. The most important thing in this game for the Spartans is to come out of it healthy.
Brendan Moore
Michigan State 42, Richmond 10
Richmond’s offense was underwhelming in its Week One loss to Morgan State. The Michigan State defense shouldn’t have too big of an issue imposing its will on a less talented Richmond team. Expect to see both Noah Kim and Katin Houser get snaps at quarterback on Saturday as the Spartans roll to 2-0.
Paul Fanson
Michigan State 35, Richmond 9
Richmond was supposed to be a decent FCS team this year, but it only managed 10 points at home in a bad loss to open the season last week. While my computer somehow thinks the Spiders will get close to that same total this week, I seriously doubt that will happen.
I expect the Green and White will crank up the running game and squash the visiting arachnids in the early going. Plan on seeing a lot of underclassmen on the field in the second half.
Kevin Knight
Michigan State 55, Richmond 3
Michigan State rolls in this one, jumping out to a big lead by halftime and getting the depth chart time on the field in the second half. The defense eventually lets up a field goal late to miss out on a shutout.
Zach Manning
Michigan State 38, Richmond 10
Michigan State has no issue with Richmond, as the Spartans find a ton of space in the running game. Nathan Carter runs for over 100 yards and scores three times, while Noah Kim throws for two touchdowns.
Verbosedutch
Michigan State 38, Richmond 13
I assume the game plan will be vanilla and the Spartans will stick to the basics while playing as much of the roster as they can. Richmond was supposed to be a good FCS team, but had an absolutely wretched game against Morgan State, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the Spiders showed some fight after a poor game-one outing.
Matt Sheehan
Michigan State 42, Richmond 17
MSU's defensive line once again flexes its muscle over a FCS offensive line unit that really struggled in its opener last Saturday. The Spartans get started just fine on offense to head into halftime with a 28-3 lead and are able to bebop around in the second half with younger players to get them experience and stay healthy (knock on wood) for the following weekend.