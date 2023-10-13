Michigan State will look to get back in the win column this week against Rutgers. The Spartans have lost three-straight games and are in search of their first conference victory in 2023. Kickoff is set for noon Eastern Time on the Big Ten Network, and Rutgers is around a five-point favorite. Our Spartans Illustrated team breaks down the matchup this weekend.

Staff Picks:

Ryan O'Bleness

Michigan State 24, Rutgers 21

With a possible change at quarterback from Noah Kim to Katin Houser, and likely rainy conditions, I expect Michigan State to lean on running back Nathan Carter and the run game to control the clock and establish dominance. Rutgers has a very good defense that ranks in the top-15 nationally in total defense, pass defense and points allowed per game, but the Spartans might find some success on the ground. I expect Rutgers to have a similar game plan offensively and to lean on the ground game and running back Kyle Monangai in what should be a quick-moving, low-scoring contest. This isn't a typical bottom-dwelling Rutgers team, though. The Scarlet Knights are tough and well-coached, but I have a feeling that Michigan State gets interim head coach Harlon Barnett his first win at the helm this weekend, and the Spartans get that weight of their shoulders.

Paul Fanson

Rutgers 28, Michigan State 16

I would love to give the optimistic prediction that Katin Houser gets the start and sparks MSU to an upset win on the road over a scrappy Rutgers team. That could happen. But unfortunately, I will need to see it before I believe it. No matter which quarterback takes the most snaps for the Green and White, I see another error-filled slog where the Spartans play just well enough to lose. The game is tight until yet another critical fourth quarter error (or two) pushes the Scarlet Knight lead to double digits.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5IZWFkZWQgdG8gdGhlIEVhc3QgQ29hc3QgdGhpcyB3ZWVrZW5kLiA8 YnI+PGJyPvCfhpogUnV0Z2Vyczxicj7ij7AgMTJwbSBFVDxicj7wn5ONIFBp c2NhdGF3YXksIE5KPGJyPvCfk7ogQlROIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5j by9jY1FzWEFWTFBYIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5jb20vY2NRc1hBVkxQWDwvYT48 L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBGb290YmFsbCAoQE1TVV9Gb290 YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJh bGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTIyMzQzNjI3OTQ1NDkzMjc/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxMSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3Jp cHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dp ZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+Cjwv ZGl2PgoK

Matt Sheehan

Rutgers 18, Michigan State 13

This game should come with parental locks on it because it will be so ugly and debaucherous that no child should watch it. I have a hard time believing either team moves the ball somewhat well on Saturday, so I'll pick the team that will be less turnover-prone. I've seen Michigan State step on too many rakes the last few weeks to think the Spartans are just flukes — sloppy play is just what you get with MSU sadly.

Jeremy Dewar

Rutgers 22, Michigan State 17

MSU takes better care of the ball, but sees less success in the running game in Piscataway. Rutgers takes advantage of more poor special teams play on punt coverage to win.

Kevin Knight

Michigan State 24, Rutgers 21

A resurgent offense awoken by a bye week break finds just enough gas to power it through the pride of New Jersey without needing help from a Wawa gas station attendant. The defense also continues its strong performance seen in Iowa City to get enough stops that the Scarlet Knights feel like they're stuck on a bridge offensively and keep them out of the end zone, unlike Jersey drivers in the left lane of the Turnpike.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5TaWdodHMgc2V0IG9uIFJ1dGdlcnMg8J+fouKaqu+4j/Cfn6I8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvR29HcmVlbj9zcmM9 aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0dvR3JlZW48L2E+IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdC5jby94ZEE3NVpJUnNvIj5waWMudHdpdHRlci5j b20veGRBNzVaSVJzbzwvYT48L3A+Jm1kYXNoOyBNaWNoaWdhbiBTdGF0ZSBG b290YmFsbCAoQE1TVV9Gb290YmFsbCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0 dGVyLmNvbS9NU1VfRm9vdGJhbGwvc3RhdHVzLzE3MTI2MDY4OTA1NjYzNDA2 NDA/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+T2N0b2JlciAxMiwgMjAyMzwvYT48 L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRm b3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48 L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Zach Manning

Rutgers 24, Michigan State 13

I don't have much confidence in this team right now, and I think Rutgers is actually a solid squad that will give MSU trouble. The Spartans hang around, but Rutgers makes more plays when it matters most.

Brendan Moore

Rutgers 20, Michigan State 16

Michigan State desperately needed a bye week and the Spartans got it while Rutgers had a tough road trip to Wisconsin last week. The Scarlet Knights don’t have an explosive offense. If the Michigan State defense can stop the run, the Spartans will be right in this game. That includes the running ability of Rutgers quarterback Gavin Wimsatt, who is relatively inaccurate throwing the ball (51.8 completion percentage). However, I still think the Michigan State offense is incredibly prone to turnovers and Rutgers will force a few of them, no matter who plays quarterback for the Spartans. I’ll take the Scarlet Knights at home in a close victory.

Evan Bartlett

Rutgers 27, Michigan State 17

From a strictly numbers standpoint, there is a reason Rutgers is favored. The Scarlet Knights have a more proficient offense than MSU, but that really isn’t saying much. The Scarlet Knights are in a tie at No. 75 in the country in total offense and are averaging 27.8 points per game. The Spartans rank No. 109 of 133 FBS teams this season in terms of points per game (21.6). Defensively, Rutgers ranks 14th in the country in total defense and the Spartans rank 44th. Michigan State has won its last two matchups against the Scarlet Knights, and has an overall record of 10-4 against the Scarlet Knights, winning eight of the last nine matchups. However, this is a different Rutgers team than years past. I was so inspired by them that I put some money on the live moneyline when they played Michigan…that didn’t go well, but regardless I was impressed. I envision a low scoring game. Kicker Jonathan Kim nails a long field goal and quarterback Katin Houser tosses his first touchdown in the Green and White, but I think Rutgers wins.