Following its first Big Ten win of the 2023 season last week against Nebraska, Michigan State now has a date with the No. 1 team in the nation: The Ohio State Buckeyes. OSU is favored by more than 30 points and sits at 9-0 this season. Our Spartans Illustrated team breaks down Saturday's matchup and details what the Spartans have to do to pull out a monumental upset win.

Staff Picks:

David Harns

Ohio State 38, Michigan State 16

The first quarter gets everyone's hopes up as MSU jumps out to a 10-0 lead. But the Spartans are unable to keep up with the Buckeyes after that.

Ryan O'Bleness

Ohio State 38, Michigan State 10

I don’t expect this to be a 35-0 at halftime type of blowout versus Ohio State this time around, but the Buckeyes win handily. Michigan State will have difficultly putting up points against an elite Ohio State defense, but hangs around for a quarter or so. Ohio State’s offense starts rolling in the second half, and wide receiver Marin Harrison Jr. scorers two touchdowns.

Kevin Knight

Ohio State 55, Michigan State 6

Well, basketball got a rough start, so...only five days until rifle season!

Paul Fanson

Ohio State 42, Michigan State 6

It is possible that the Spartans can party like its 1998 and shock the world with a win over the No. 1 Buckeyes in Columbus? Sure. It is also possible that Nick Saban will announce that he is planning to leave Alabama and return to East Lansing to coach the Spartans until they carry his lifeless body out of the Skandalaris Football Center. While Ohio State has looked mortal so far this year, the Buckeye always seem to bring their A-game against the Spartans, even when they don't even remotely need it. Purdue or Rutgers could share the entire Ohio State playbook with the Michigan State coaching staff, and it still wouldn't make much difference. The Buckeyes put up 21 points in the first quarter and cruise to an easy victory.

Matt Sheehan

Ohio State 47, Michigan State 7 (first downs)

I don't think I've ever dreaded a Saturday night less in my entire life, but enough about me. Ohio State uses this game to silence everyone moaning about how underwhelming the offense is, kind of like how they did earlier this year against Purdue. Also, one of the quieter storylines in college football is how dominant Ohio State's defense has been. With an already-struggling offense that now has a patch-work offensive line trying to keep Katin Houser standing, I think the Buckeyes continue to flex their muscle and make life miserable for the MSU offense.

Zach Manning

Ohio State 45, Michigan State 7

This game will not be close. Ohio State is the No. 1 team in the country for a reason. MSU doesn't have the talent to hang in this game for very long, and Ohio State will secure its 10th win with ease.

Evan Bartlett

Ohio State 41, Michigan State 13

OSU statistically has the second-best scoring defense in the country, sandwiched between two other Big Ten teams, Michigan (No. 1) and Penn State (No. 3). Considering MSU put up zero points against Michigan, I don’t expect a ton against Ohio State. I do, however feel that the Spartans have figured some things out on offense as they surpassed their season average in points last week versus Nebraska, which sits at No. 23 in the country in scoring defense. The OSU receivers are going to give MSU’s secondary a hard time all night, but I like safety Jaden Mangham to add another interception. I think Katin Houser tosses a touchdown pass and Jonathan Kim adds a couple of field goals. I don’t expect a result like the Michigan game, but it won’t be a fun game either. I think I will end up switching channels to watch the Ole Miss vs. Georgia after halftime.