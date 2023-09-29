Coming off of two-straight losses, Michigan State will now go into Iowa City to face an Iowa Hawkeyes team known for two things: great defense and electric home atmospheres. The Spartans and Hawkeyes will square off at 7:30 p.m. on NBC/Peacock, with both teams looking to pick up their first conference win of the season. Our Spartans Illustrated team breaks down the game and discusses what to watch for on Saturday night.

Staff Picks:

David Harns

Michigan State 16, Iowa 14

There has been nothing in the last two weeks that would indicate the Spartans will be successful on the road under acting head coach Harlon Barnett. It is completely expected that Michigan State will lose to the Hawkeyes. Is this the week that MSU rallies and wins a game they have no business winning? I say yes.

Ryan O'Bleness

Iowa 17, Michigan State 13

First team to score 17 points likely wins this one. While Iowa's offense has largely struggled, its defense remains stout (unless its playing Penn State, apparently). I don't see Michigan State's sluggish offense being able to score more than two touchdowns in this game (or Iowa's for that matter). I was actually encouraged by Michigan State's defense against Maryland (well, after the Terps' first three scores anyway, but turnovers by MSU's offense played a big role in those early scores). I expect the Spartans to keep a horrid Iowa offense to a low point-total. But at this juncture, I don't have a lot of faith that the MSU offense can score the necessary amount of points to win itself. It's also Michigan State's first road game of the year, in a tough environment at Kinnick Stadium. We'll see how the Spartans respond to that. I expect a close, low-scoring "rock fight" of a game.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

Kevin Knight

Iowa 6, Michigan State 4

The Spartan defense holds the Hawkeyes to just two field goals while scoring a safety and special teams drawing an intentional safety by Iowa just like against Penn State all those years ago. But it isn't enough as MSU loses in a unique way reminiscent of the Detroit Lions' knack for creating odd spectacles.

Paul Fanson

Iowa 24, Michigan State 18

I think there is a chance that taking a break from Spartan Stadium will help Michigan State to mentally reset and refocus. IF that happens then there is a chance for offense to show some of the explosiveness that we saw in the first two weeks. IF that happens, there is a chance that the Spartans can eke out a desperately needed upset win. But that's a lot of "ifs." What is far more likely is that Iowa's defense outscores Iowa's offense and that both units outscore the Spartan offense, leading Michigan State fans to recall the 2018 Redbox Bowl. My computer sees a bit higher score, but this feels like a game to hammer the "under."

Matt Sheehan

Iowa 17, Michigan State 10

The fact this is a nationally televised game in prime time should have at least three TV executives charged with a felony. Anyway, about the game – I have no reason to believe either team will have much success on offense. Iowa scores a special teams touchdown early on to make the score 10-0, which will feel like 100-0 to MSU.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

Zach Manning

Iowa 13, Michigan State 6

This will be one of the ugliest football games in recent memory. Neither offense is particularly consistent, but Iowa's defense is better than MSU's overall. Iowa finds a way to get one touchdown and a few field goals, while MSU is only able to muster up a couple field goals. It's a winnable game for MSU because Iowa doesn't have enough firepower to run away from the Spartans like Washington. In the end, turnovers will plague the Green and White and lead to a third-straight loss.

Brendan Moore

Iowa 27, Michigan State 7

Iowa will be in a bad mood after getting shut out at Penn State last week. The Hawkeyes have one of the top defenses in the Big Ten and they should be able to force multiple turnovers. I have a hard time seeing Michigan State scoring more than two touchdowns. For the Spartans to be competitive, they have to take care of the football. I think quarterback Noah Kim will struggle in his first road game as the starting quarterback. I think Iowa pulls away in the third quarter to win by 20 points.

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available

Jeremy Dewar

Michigan State 23, Iowa 21

Kicker Jonathan Kim hits three field goals. Running back Nathan Carter scores two touchdowns, including one over 40 yards. Iowa's offense starts with a few successful scoring drives before adjustments. Linebacker Darius Snow has five-plus tackles.

Verbosedutch

Iowa 24, Michigan State 13

A game that has all the earmarks for being difficult to watch. Both offenses are challenged in their effectiveness versus quality opponents. The night atmosphere of Kinnick Stadium will provide needed spice to the game.

Evan Bartlett

MSU 16, Iowa 13

Fortunately, I think this matchup is a lot better this week for the Spartans. Moving away from the pass heavy offenses of Washington and Maryland will serve well, and considering Iowa had only 76 yards of total offense last week, I like MSU to get it done. Don’t forget to set an alarm, because you’re probably going to want to take a nap during this game.