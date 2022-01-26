St. John Bosco DB trio talk Spartan offers

Michigan State Head Coach Mel Tucker visited California on Tuesday afternoon. One of the first stops he made was at powerhouse high school St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California. After Tucker watched the team workout, he seemed particularly impressed with the defensive backfield offering five DBs from the school later that day.

The prospects receiving offers included 2023 four-stars RJ Jones, and Jshawn Frausto-Ramos, along with 2024 four-stars Marcelles Williams and Peyton Woodyard. Michigan State also offered 2023 three-star LB/S Ty Lee.

SpartanMag.com has reactions from three of the new offers all included below.