Spring Scrimmage Offense: Four Questions (and possible answers)

East Lansing, Mich. - Four things I’ll be watching, and questions I'll be pondering, on the offensive side of the ball during the spring scrimmage on Saturday at Spartan Stadium:



1. Who is the No. 2 quarterback?

Hamp Fay will get a chance to work in front of a live stadium audience on Saturday. | Photo by Devin Anderson-Torrez

We know Payton Thorne is entrenched as one of the top returning quarterbacks in the Big Ten. So who is No. 2 at Michigan State? Noah Kim (6-2, 185, R-Soph., Centreville, Va.) looked kind of good in the spring scrimmage last year, and he was even more impressive at the public preseason practice last August. He has yet to take a snap in a game but he is starting to have the look of a guy who can play winning football at the college level at some point. MSU’s talent pool at quarterback is good and getting better, with Hampton Fay showing improvement by all accounts this spring. Fay (6-5, 220, R-Fr., Hudson Oaks, Texas) is a big, fast athlete who came Michigan State as a bit of a raw talent in need of refinement. The refinement is taking shape. Offensive coordinator Jay Johnson said Fay has improved “300 percent” this spring over where he was last year. That’s enough to put him in firm competition with Kim, but enough to surpass Kim? We won’t know the answer to that for sure until the fall during pre-game reps for the season opener, assuming that both quarterbacks will still be around next fall. In this age of the portal, nothing can be assumed. Until the Sept. 2 season opener, the order in which these two quarterbacks are utilized on Saturday will be the biggest indication as to who is No. 2 on the depth chart. Moreover, how they play on Saturday will be one of the primaries toward determining who wins the campaign for No. 2 for the fall. Meanwhile, mid-year enrollee Katin Houser (6-3, 195, Fr., Anaheim, Calif.) is dripping with skill, talent and swashbuckling moxie. He’ll be in the hunt at some point in the future. How soon? We may begin to get a feel for that on Saturday. My Guess: Kim was better than Fay last spring and last August. I heard Fay really flashed talent in the first spring scrimmage. This one is too close to call from my chair outside the program at this point. I’m looking forward to our next sample set on Saturday.

2. Who are the top two running backs?

Davion Primm, looking pretty jacked this spring. | Photo by Devin Anderson-Torrez

Wisconsin transfer Jalen Berger (6-1, 205, R-Soph., Newark, N.J.) has come on strong in the second half of spring practice. He missed some action in March, but Michigan State running backs coach Effrem Reed said on Thursday that Berger has gained traction. “In the last scrimmage, Jalen Berger took a huge step forward because he actually got out there and he got loose, he made plays, he made people miss, he finished on top,” Reed said. “That’s what we talk about all the time: fall forward and finish on top. “I thought he did a good job out of the backfield of catching the football as well. So I thought he took a tremendous jump forward in the last scrimmage. “We have had a little separation in the past two weeks or so where guys are starting to take off because they are starting to slow things down and understand.” Separation? That sounds like one or two players have emerged from a deep cast of running backs to assert themselves atop the depth chart. Reed was asked on Thursday about Elijah Collins, Harold Joiner and Davion Primm. He joined Johnson and head coach Mel Tucker in being highly complimentary of Primm, a redshirt freshman who has come out of nowhere to knock on the door atop the two-deep. “His body has changed a lot,” Reed said of Primm. “The mental aspect of the game, he understands it a lot more. He was able to slow it down and process a lot more.” Collins rushed for over 900 yards as a redshirt-freshman in 2019. He was slowed by COVID in 2020 and a lower body injury in 2021. “I think you might see him a little bit more this year,” Reed said. “He is a phenomenal kid.” Reed indicated that he plans to get two or three running backs reps in games in the fall, and settle on a hot back. That’s the way most coaching staffs do it. Michigan State has five or six candidates to earn a spot in that three-man rotation. That’s a deeper competition than Michigan State has had in most years, with Colorado transfer Jarek Broussard scheduled to arrive in a few weeks. The coaches love having Collins around. It doesn’t sound like he is likely to be the starting running back, but when Reed raves about his team-first attitude and tells us we will see more of him this year, that’s as good of a clue as we can get that he is likely in the top three. Reed wasn’t asked about Jordon Simmons, but my guess is that Simmons has a lot of work to do in order to outshine Berger, Primm and Collins. Simmons was ahead of Collins for the Peach Bowl and started in that game against Pitt, with Kenneth Walker III having opted out in order to focus on his professional career. That was with William Peagler overseeing the running backs. Does Reed have a preference for others over Simmons? We may begin to get an indication of where Simmons fits on the pecking order on Saturday. Simmons led Michigan State in rushing as a true freshman during the abbreviated 2020 season. Simmons rotated with Collins and Harold Joiner behind Walker last year. Last week, Tucker mentioned that issued a “player alert” to his team during a film session following the second scrimmage. Primm was the focus of the “player alert,” meaning that Tucker was offering positive reinforcement to Primm for the progress he was making while also sending a signal to others in the program that progress will be noticed and championed. I’m guessing the alert was also a signal to others who may have been ahead of Primm on the depth chart in the past that this redshirt-freshman was in the process of moving on up, and others needed to come stronger. There is some healthy competition going on, at a critical position. And we will witness the next round of competition on Saturday. I’m kind of expecting Berger, Collins and Primm to get top-three reps. However, I am not expecting a 20-carry day from Berger. Last spring, the coaches gave Walker two or three carries in the spring game and then shut him down for safe keeping. I wouldn’t be surprised if Berger is handled the same way on Saturday. But the person who gets the initial carries likely carries positive weight in the eyes of the coaches.

3. Who is game-ready on the offensive line?

Spencer Brown (58) is looking to continue the late-season progress he enjoyed in 2021. | Photo by Devin Anderson-Torrez

Last spring, I came away from the spring scrimmage feeling that Jarrett Horst had Big Ten capabilities when he held his own against MSU’s defensive ends, including Jacub Panasiuk. Horst was indeed a Big Ten caliber player in the fall, but then missed the last one-third of the season due to an undisclosed malady. He is back with the Spartans this spring, but it’s my understanding he isn’t back to full-blast. After watching the spring scrimmage of 2019, I felt A.J. Arcuri was ready for Big Ten play. I didn’t have that opinion of him prior to the scrimmage. He stood out to me as being frame-ready, and athletic-ready. I didn’t expect to see that from him. That was before Arcuri had ever started a game for the Spartans. He started that fall and went on to be a productive left tackle for Michigan State. Occasionally, we witness players taking a jump in the spring game, if we look closely, with a semi-trained eye. It wasn’t hard to notice freshman defensive tackle Simeon Barrow last spring. But offensive line progress is often more subtle. Will anyone catch our eye this year? Spencer Brown was a grand surprise as an emergency starter at right tackle against Pitt’s excellent pass rush in the Peach Bowl. We are hearing that he continues to make progress. How much progress? Is he a candidate for left tackle duty? We may begin to learn more on Saturday. Is Nick Samac ready to take the next step as a center? If we see him rep against established players like Jacob Slade and Barrow, and he plays well, that would be nice - although I’m not expecting September-level warfare from those guys inside. Meanwhile, is junior Dallas Fincher ready to become a playing group guy at center, or possibly guard? We have seen what Samac has done in the last two years, and Samac kind of struggled in the bowl game. He needs to rally. Is it possible that Fincher could out-play Samac on Saturday? The coaches are pleased that Fincher “finally got his weight up around 300 pounds,” as o-line Chris Kapilovic said two weeks ago. What does he look like at that weight? We’ll get our first look at the new Fincher on Saturday. But the biggest question along the offensive line is depth at the offensive tackle position. Horst is functional when he is available. Brown is on the rise. But they need more candidates. I’m hearing that Brandon Baldwin (6-7, 315, R-Soph.), a junior college transfer from last year’s class, is showing promise as a left tackle. And freshman Ethan Boyd (6-7, 315, East Lansing) is showing flashes as well. Flashes and promise are nice, at this early stage in each player's career. But that's not enough for what Michigan State needs now. The coaches crave consistency and reliability. No one is suggesting that Baldwin and Boyd are ready for prime time right now. But it would be great for the program if either of them had a good, solid showing similar to Arcuri in the spring of 2019. Baldwin “has a high care factor,” Kapilovic said. Combine that with a big, athletic, 6-foot-7 frame, and there is good clay to work with. Boyd is “big, long, in good shape,” Kapilovic said. “Shows flashes of becoming a good player.” Meanwhile, starting left guard JD Duplain has been limited due to an undisclosed ailment. They know what he can do. He’s solid. Matt Carrick started at right guard in 2020 and I thought was improved last year as a second-string guard (behind the graduated Kevin Jarvis) before being lost for the season to a knee injury. His rehab is on schedule and they are hoping he’ll be back to functional form, or better, in the fall. But he’s not available right now. Kevin Wigenton (6-5, 330, R-Fr., Colts Neck, N.J.) is getting a lot of reps at left guard with Duplain out. Wigenton “is good with assignments,” Kapilovic said. “Has to become more physical.” Freshman Geno VanDeMark (6-5, 325, Lodi, N.J.) was getting first-string reps at right guard, and making nice progress, before being lost to minor injury. The Tucker-era kids are huge - Baldwin, Boyd, VanDeMark, Wigenton. And four more freshmen will check in this summer, plus a 6-foot-3 guard from the transfer portal (Brian Green/Washington State). A lot of new faces, and big bodies, are heading to Michigan State. Plus, Duplain and Carrick are expected to be back, along with Horst. So Saturday will mark the last time, in pads, that this fresh crop of candidates will get a chance to impress the coaches prior to August camp. Will any of them rise? If you’re a Spartan fan, you’re hoping to see continued progress and reliability from Spencer Brown. From there, I’m kind of thinking Brandon Baldwin could be primed for a nice public showing. Defensive edge players like Khris Bogle, Brandon Wright, Michael Fletcher and Jeff Pietrowski will be trying to make noise, too. When they clash with Baldwin, we will begin to learn more about him.

4. Who is the most improved players on offense?