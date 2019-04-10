EAST LANSING - Michigan State’s offense will have new finger prints on it in 2019. And we will get our first glimpse of the updated Spartan offense under first-year coordinator Brad Salem at Saturday’s Green-White Game (2 p.m., BTN).





Michigan State isn’t going to trot out the Emory Bellard wishbone, or the Mike Leach air raid offense. Casual football fans might not notice a difference between past Michigan State offenses and this year’s model. But there will be some new facets, according to sources, just as there were changes at Michigan State under Dantonio’s previous offensive coordinators, from Don Treadwell to Dan Roushar, and from Roushar to Dave Warner.





Whether or not the updates will be as pronounced as the tempo changes unveiled for the Redbox Bowl loss to Oregon in late December remain to be seen.





According to Dantonio, the Spartans won’t keep all of their intentions secret. Michigan State won’t be completely vanilla during Saturday’s spring game.