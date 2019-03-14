EAST LANSING - MSU’s spring football season was originally scheduled to begin on Tuesday, but the Spartans will kick things off for real today, after some changes in plans.

“We pushed it back a couple of days, coming off of (spring) break,” said Mark Dantonio. “We just felt like guys needed to move around a little bit before hand. But it’s an opportunity to step forward as a program, put our foot in the ground and plant it and drive forward.”

With coaching changes on offense, after a dreadful season on that side of the ball in 2018, due in part to injuries, Dantonio promised that the Michigan State offense will get challenged this spring.

“We need to get better in certain areas so they need to be tested in certain areas,” Dantonio said. “We have a very strong defense and we need to get better on offense so we’re going to test it. We’re going to test them. They’re going to be tested. We’re gonna play football this spring.”