EAST LANSING - Ryan Day may be a first year head coach but it’s not like he’s unaware of past difficulties that Ohio State has encountered when the Buckeyes have faced a Mark Dantonio-coached Michigan State team.

In some respects, although it would be up for debate in many peoples’ eyes, MSU has been a better rival for OSU than traditional rival Michigan.

In the two teams’ last eight meetings - the Spartans have come out with three wins.

In 2011, MSU squeezed out a 10-7 triumph. In the 2013 Big Ten Championship Game, it was a talent-rich Spartan team that came out on top, 34-24, over an OSU team that would advanced to the National Championship Game if it had beaten the Spartans. And then, of course, there’s 2015, when MSU, without an injured Connor Cook at quarterback, stunned the Buckeyes on Michael Geiger’s 41-yard game winning field goal as time expired giving the Spartans a 17-14 stunner - a victory which keyed MSU’s run to the College Football Playoff.

“We've got our hands full,” Day said. “It (Michigan State) is a very good team. They don't give you anything. They're very sound, and obviously the history of what they've done against Ohio State is something that all of our guys are going to be aware of this week as we go to work.”

Once again, Michigan State will be a steep underdog when No. 25 MSU (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) steps into the darkness of The Horseshoe for a 7:30 p.m. matchup, with the No. 4 Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0). Ohio State is the heavy favorite to win this game, win the Big Ten and make a run at a spot in the College Football Playoff.

The Spartans have defeated Ohio State 10 times when the Buckeyes entered the game ranked in the AP Top 25, including five times when the Buckeyes were ranked in the top five (No. 5 in 1972, No. 1 in 1974, No. 1 in 1998, No. 2 in 2013, No. 2 in 2015) and seven in the top 10 (previous five games listed plus No. 7 in 1951 and No. 9 in 1971).

In the last eight meetings, four have been decided by three points or less.



So when you ask Day about expectations, he’s just going to talk about the difficulties his team could be facing against an MSU team that is not expected to win.

“Got a lot of respect for Coach (Dantonio), his staff and his history, and one of the best coaches in the last couple decades in college football,” Day said.

Even when you suggest that the Buckeyes might be inclined to take something out of Indiana’s playbook that saw the Hoosiers’ quarterback Michael Penix Jr. gash the Spartan defense for 286 yards and three touchdowns, you get the impression Day is not under the belief that that strategy will work two Saturdays in a row.

“Yeah, that’s a great question,’’ Day said Tuesday when asked if the Buckeyes might find some advantage from studying Indiana’s offensive success on film. “(But) great defenses do that. They see what got them on film and they make corrections that week because they know it’s very much a copycat league and copycat game. Yeah, that’s what defenses do for sure.”

Michigan State has been working to fix the ills it experienced against the Hoosiers. But Ohio State will present far more issues.