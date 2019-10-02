Spoiler Alert! Buckeyes aware of Spartans' flair for the dramatic
Give SpartanMag a test run.
Try a FREE 30-day SpartanMag membership. CLICK HERE to get started.
Use Promo Code: GoGreen
Membership info: Why join? | Questions?
EAST LANSING - Ryan Day may be a first year head coach but it’s not like he’s unaware of past difficulties that Ohio State has encountered when the Buckeyes have faced a Mark Dantonio-coached Michigan State team.
In some respects, although it would be up for debate in many peoples’ eyes, MSU has been a better rival for OSU than traditional rival Michigan.
In the two teams’ last eight meetings - the Spartans have come out with three wins.
In 2011, MSU squeezed out a 10-7 triumph. In the 2013 Big Ten Championship Game, it was a talent-rich Spartan team that came out on top, 34-24, over an OSU team that would advanced to the National Championship Game if it had beaten the Spartans. And then, of course, there’s 2015, when MSU, without an injured Connor Cook at quarterback, stunned the Buckeyes on Michael Geiger’s 41-yard game winning field goal as time expired giving the Spartans a 17-14 stunner - a victory which keyed MSU’s run to the College Football Playoff.
“We've got our hands full,” Day said. “It (Michigan State) is a very good team. They don't give you anything. They're very sound, and obviously the history of what they've done against Ohio State is something that all of our guys are going to be aware of this week as we go to work.”
Once again, Michigan State will be a steep underdog when No. 25 MSU (4-1, 2-0 Big Ten) steps into the darkness of The Horseshoe for a 7:30 p.m. matchup, with the No. 4 Buckeyes (5-0, 2-0). Ohio State is the heavy favorite to win this game, win the Big Ten and make a run at a spot in the College Football Playoff.
The Spartans have defeated Ohio State 10 times when the Buckeyes entered the game ranked in the AP Top 25, including five times when the Buckeyes were ranked in the top five (No. 5 in 1972, No. 1 in 1974, No. 1 in 1998, No. 2 in 2013, No. 2 in 2015) and seven in the top 10 (previous five games listed plus No. 7 in 1951 and No. 9 in 1971).
In the last eight meetings, four have been decided by three points or less.
So when you ask Day about expectations, he’s just going to talk about the difficulties his team could be facing against an MSU team that is not expected to win.
“Got a lot of respect for Coach (Dantonio), his staff and his history, and one of the best coaches in the last couple decades in college football,” Day said.
Even when you suggest that the Buckeyes might be inclined to take something out of Indiana’s playbook that saw the Hoosiers’ quarterback Michael Penix Jr. gash the Spartan defense for 286 yards and three touchdowns, you get the impression Day is not under the belief that that strategy will work two Saturdays in a row.
“Yeah, that’s a great question,’’ Day said Tuesday when asked if the Buckeyes might find some advantage from studying Indiana’s offensive success on film. “(But) great defenses do that. They see what got them on film and they make corrections that week because they know it’s very much a copycat league and copycat game. Yeah, that’s what defenses do for sure.”
Michigan State has been working to fix the ills it experienced against the Hoosiers. But Ohio State will present far more issues.
LIMITED AIRSPACE?
MSU will not be rolling into Columbus with its so-called “No Fly Zone’’ secondary, but the Spartans’ defensive backfield is giving up nearly 200 yards a game. However, Day is not about to take the members of MSU secondary for granted as he prepares QB Justin Fields and an OSU passing game that is just seventh in the Big Ten in passing yardage at 254 yards a game.
“They have a defensive system that has been challenged for years and years, so they have answers,” Day said. “So if you run a play against them, they have the answer right away. They’re really good at knowing what the defense is. They’re not super complicated, but they have answers to everything that you do. So the minute you run a play, they’re on top of it and they’ve got it defended the next play. These are guys who have played in this system for a while and there are coaches who have coached in this system for a while, so it’s a tremendous challenge.’’
DO YOU OR DON’T YOU?
There’s no doubt that both teams will feature standout performers on defense.
The Spartans have senior defensive end Kenny Willekes, while the Buckeyes feature their own All-American on the edge in Chase Young, who is second in the nation and in the FBS in sacks per game at 1.60.
Despite both teams having players who can change the course of a game in one play, Day believes you have to practice common sense when faced with an All-American type of defensive end.
“I think if you spend too much time thinking about it, you can get yourself all distracted,” he said. “If you don’t spend enough time, it can beat you.
“I think that’s kind of the art of coaching: How much do you spend time on a great player? There’s a couple great players on Michigan State; how much time are we going to spend figuring out how to neutralize those guys because they are the difference makers? In college football, great players have to play great, and Chase is one of those guys that demands a lot of attention.’’
SPEAKING OF WILLEKES
MSU has seemingly always had at least one very good edge rusher when it has faced Ohio State in the recent past and this year is no different with Willekes, who, by the way, recorded a career-high 13 tackles last season during the Spartans’ 26-6 loss. MSU’s defense was terrific that day, but the dam eventually broke because the Michigan State offense couldn’t move the ball and keep the Spartan defense off the field. Michigan State trailed 7-6 late in the third quarter, with Willekes playing at an incredible level for much of the game.
“He’s really productive,” Day said. “I feel like he’s in on every play when I watch a clip of film.”
What’s special about Willekes?
“His hands,” Day said. “He’s got to be really, really strong because he gets off of blocks better than anybody I’ve ever seen in the last couple years on film in this conference. He plays really hard. His motor is off the chart. He’s very difficult to block. A really good player, really tough and strong. I mean, he’s in on every tackle it seems like.’’
Willekes will step onto the Buckeye turf with a team-leading four sacks and a total of 6.5 tackles for loss, which not only leads the Spartans but is good for fifth in the Big Ten.