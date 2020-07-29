Speedy 2022 WR Kevin Thomas seeing his recruitment pick up steam
Wide Receiver Kevin Thomas has really made a name for himself running track but the 2022 prospect looks to turn heads as a wide receiver this coming season at Philadelphia (Pa.) Neumann-Goretti. Offers have really started to flow in for Thomas but he isn't ready to focus on a short list of schools.
IN HIS OWN WORDS...
"Michigan State, Oregon, and Pittsburgh kind of surprised me," Thomas said. "Michigan State, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Arizona State are also doing well with me.
"Michigan State's offer was unexpected," he said. "I grew up watching them play and I knew a lot about their program. I know they're going in the right direction with a new head coach. I actually talked to them every week. We talk about their program, how I'm a good fit, and how they run a lot of jet sweeps which will be great with my speed. I talk to coach Hawkins, the receivers coach. I haven't been up there yet.
"Pittsburgh has been recruiting me since my freshman year so I have a good relationship with the coach," said Thomas. "I've been up there once. It was nice and felt like home. I talk to coach Sanders and we've built a good relationship. We can talk about anything.
"Oregon is a great team," he said. "That was my favorite team growing up. I know a lot about them. I know coach Cristobal is a good coach. They have a good receivers coach and they had a good season last year. They've been talking about using my speed on the outside and in the slot.
"I have a virtual visit this week with Tennessee," Thomas said. "I just want to meet the coaching staff and see the campus. I've been talking with coach Osovet a lot and we're building a relationship.
"Track will probably be big for me," he said. "At first I wasn't considering running track but now I am. I'm getting a lot of attention for it now so I will probably run in college.
"I run the 60-meter hurdles," said Thomas. "I was the state champion with a 7.83 seconds, the fourth fastest time in the country and the No. 1 sophomore in the country. I tied the sophomore national record."
RIVALS' REACTION...
Thomas is one of the fastest prospects in America regardless of class and that's one of the things that is really attracting schools from across the country. He also has an impressive frame, at about 6-foot-2, 200-pounds. A few schools like Michigan State, Oregon, Pittsburgh, Nebraska, Tennessee, Arizona State and others have done a good job making an impression early but track figures to be an important factor in his recruitment. Look for Thomas to take plenty of visits when the recruiting dead period is over and many college coaches will certainly want to talk about his speed and ability to run track and play football at the next level.