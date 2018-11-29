SpartanMag.com

Zach Osburn (right) says MSU's freshmen need to be ready for this weekend's intensity.

EAST LANSING - During Michigan State’s annual hockey media day, many of the team’s returning players expressed their disappointment, annoyance and in some cases, anger, about being selected for a second straight season to finish last in the Big Ten.

While that outward show of emotion was a step in the right direction in terms of changing a culture that hasn’t seen the program put together a winning season since 2014-15, how it translates on the ice, in terms of wins and losses, will be the final measure that will determine the program’s efforts to rise from the proverbial ashes of competition. "Winning is good. It gives you a little extra energy, a little more confidence and more belief,'' MSU head coach Danton Cole said. "But I want our guys to continue to learn and understand how hard they have to play and that becomes your identity and your culture.’’ That push towards identity and culture will face its latest tough test at 7 p.m. on Friday and again at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, when MSU (5-7 overall, 1-3-0-0 in the Big Ten) faces rival and No. 14-ranked Michigan (6-5-2, 2-2-2-1) in a home-and-home series that could be the first two of what could be six meetings between the teams. While the Spartans won’t face Michigan again, after this series, until Feb. 8-9, there’s a distinct possibility that the always heated rivals could meet in the Great Lakes Invitational at the end of December and again in the Big Ten Tournament in March. But first, this weekend’s old fashioned, on-campus, home-and-home between two of the most storied programs in the college game:

STAYING LEVEL-HEADED

Hirose was named Big Ten Second Star of the Week on Tuesday after his performance at Minnesota.

The Spartans opened this season with a 3-1 run in October, which included a season-opening sweep on the road of then-No. 8 Cornell. Since then, MSU has found it difficult to string together a series of victories, posting just a 2-6 mark so far in November After ending a six-game slide with a comeback 4-2 victory over Minnesota on the road last weekend, the Spartans are looking to get back to the formula that led to such a strong start. "We have to control the transition game and breakout effectively,'' said Cole, who played in this rivalry from 1985-89 as a Spartan. "We had a (goal) drought there for a while but we didn't change a lot. It's getting in front of the net and getting shots on net. Not a lot of big secrets. Just execute.'' A return to that formula will be imperative against a Wolverine team that presently sits at third in the conference. “It’s staying level-headed,” said junior forward Taro Hirose, the Spartans’ leader in assists and points. “It can get really heated out there and guys will be chirping and whatnot but we’re at our best when we’re all business and go out there ready to play. “You have to watch out for their transition (game). They have a lot of high-skilled players that can make plays. (So) if we play defensively like we did last Saturday, we’ll have good chances.’’ Of course, scoring goals will also help MSU’s cause in the search for a couple of upsets in a series where the home team has not had much of an advantage lately. MSU has won two of the last three meetings played at Yost Ice Arena, while the Wolverines have found success in Munn Ice Arena, putting up a 2-0-1 mark in East Lansing. Michigan State went 1-3-1 against the Wolverines last season.

SKILL vs. SKILL

Khodorenko is one-third of one of the best lines in college hockey.

Michigan State is led by the line of juniors Patrick Khodorenko (Walnut Creek, Calif) and Hirose (Calgary, Alb.), and sophomore Mitchell Lewandowski (Clarkston, Mich.). Known as the KHL line, the trio has combined for 19 goals and 25 assists. Senior Zach Osburn (Plymouth, Mich.) and freshman Denis Cesana (Providence, R.I.) are tied for the team lead in points among defensemen with seven points each. While these games will put MSU a just quarter of the way through the season, Osburn understands their importance “I don’t like to put these (Michigan) games above other games but in a certain sense they are,’’ Osburn said of college hockey’s most played rivalry, which Michigan leads 163-134-22. “This is obviously the biggest rivalry we have. It’s going to be a battle and our freshmen are going to have to be ready to go as much as every other guy on our team. They’re a pretty good team this year and it’s going to be as intense and in-your-face as it always is.’’ Michigan’s offensive intensity is sparked by sophomore forward Josh Norris, the son of former Spartan Dwayne Norris. Josh Norris leads Michigan and ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 16 points. Norris also leads the Wolverines in goals with eight. Sophomore defenseman Quinn Hughes tops the team in assists with 12 assists, trailing only the Spartans’ Hirose in that category in the Big Ten, while junior forward Jake Slaker adds seven goals and six assists. “They're a great team and have some highly skilled players like Hughes and Norris,’’ Hirose said. “We definitely have to watch out for them but we’re going in with the mindset that we can win any game against any team we’re playing.’’

