SpartanMag.com

Danton Cole wasn’t ready to call it a full-fledged sweep, but it felt like one.

Michigan State and Michigan officially skated to a 1-1 tie Saturday night at Yost Ice Arena in Ann Arbor. Big Ten rules allow for a three-on-three overtime, and then a shootout if the score is still tied, although neither is recognized within national win-loss records. Michigan State won the shootout when East Lansing senior Brennan Sanford scored in the fourth round, providing an emotionally-charged ending to a weekend which saw the Spartans beat the Wolverines 4-3 on Friday.

“It’s an extra point in the Big Ten, which is great, we’ll take it,” said Cole, Michigan State's head coach. “National standing-wise it doesn’t make much difference, but you feel a hell of a lot better going home with a shootout win.”

Michigan State battled back from a 1-0 deficit to tie the game at the 5:52 mark of the second period with a power-play goal by Taro Hirose. Hirose, a junior forward from Calgary, capitalized on a Wolverine turnover in their own zone by beating Michigan goalie Strauss Mann low.

It was Hirose’s seventh goal of the season.

Michigan State goaltender Drew DeRidder made 35 saves in regulation and the five-minute overtime. He stopped four more in the three-on-three overtime, then all four of Michigan’s shootout attempts.

This came one night after the freshman from Fenton stopped 43 of 46 shots in beating the Wolverines on Friday.

“He was good,” Cole said of DeRidder. “Drew was really good. He was really tight. He made some of them look really easy. He was right on.

“I thought he was cleaner tonight (than Friday night). I thought there were probably more clean chances yesterday like in tight, so he had to scramble a little bit more. I thought tonight he kept some things to the outside. There weren’t as many clean looks off the rush. In that way it was a little easier, but I thought he was better just in terms of controlling play and his rebounds and he got us some rebounds when we needed them.”

DeRidder turned away three quality Michigan scoring chances on the power play in the latter half of the third period.

Both teams were 1-for-5 with a man advantage.

“Our penalty killers came up real big and Drew made a couple of big saves,” Cole said. “We gave up that power play early and then just found a way, kept battling.”

Michigan State improves to 6-7-1 overall, and 2-3-1-1 in the Big Ten. Michigan is 6-7, 2-3-3-1.