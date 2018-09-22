SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - If you are one of those people who believes there is a reason for everything, then you have to believe there is something behind Michigan State, not only playing its third straight night game, dating back to last year, but also its third consecutive opponent who relies on an uptempo offense. “We're just going to play them when we're supposed to play them and get excited about an opportunity to do that,’’ MSU coach Mark Dantonio said. “Third straight night game, two of our scrimmages in the summer were at night knowing we would experience this, so we'll prepare ourselves accordingly.’’ Much of that preparation will need to feature improvement. After a bye week, the No. 24-ranked Spartans (1-1) will open the Big Ten season on the road against the surprising Indiana Hoosiers (3-0). At stake for MSU, a chance to right the wrongs that led to a 3-point loss to Arizona State. And for IU, a chance to start a season 4-0 for the first time since 2015 and the second time since 1990. It would be Indiana’s seventh 4-0 start in program history if they can top the Spartans on Saturday night in a game scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. (BTN). The Hoosiers are on a roll after wins against Florida International, Virginia and Ball State, while the Spartans will be looking to regain some early momentum for a season that began with high expectations and a season-opening victory over Utah State but hit a speed bump against the Sun Devils. In what is considered a rivalry game in the Big Ten, the two teams will be meeting for the 65th time in a series that has been dominated by the Spartans, 46-16-2. So when the two schools meet for the series’ rivalry trophy, the Old Brass Spittoon, you have to figure that the school that holds a 24-10-1 mark in games played at Indiana, a coach who boasts an 8-1 mark against the Hoosiers and the team that was able to overcome a late-game deficit to earn a 17-9 victory last season, would have the advantage. But in the words of former IU coach Lee Corso, who coached the program from 1973-82 and now stars as a Gameday analyst and prediction expert for ESPN, ‘not so fast my friend.’ This is not your parents’ Hoosier football program. Second-year coach Tom Allen, who has an 8-8 mark so far, might be in the process of transforming Indiana’s program into a consistent winner. “I've been very impressed with (Indiana head coach Tom Allen) Coach Allen, what he's been able to accomplish at IU since becoming the head football coach,’’ Dantonio said. “(He) Instills toughness, they play a great defense. Obviously they have always played very good offensively as well.’’ Allen’s plan for success has been pretty simple. “We have to find a way to run the football. They (Michigan State) have done an awesome job in that area, they've been good at that for many years and so we know we'll have a big challenge for that,’’ Allen said. “Nonetheless, that's where the game will be decided on both sides of the football. At the end of the day, you have to make plays in space and both teams will have to do so." Whether that can be done and how it shakes out long term remains to seen but this season, with an offense that is averaging 32 points a games and more than 435 yards of total offense a game, the Hoosiers are no joke.

INDIANA’S OFFENSE:

Indiana QB Peyton Ramsey.

IU’s potent offense, which leads the conference in fewest sacks allowed, is led by sophomore quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who enters Saturday night with five touchdowns and two interceptions after completing 56-of-76 passes for 479 yards. Like most quarterbacks in an uptempo offense, Ramsey is also a competent runner, gaining 106 yards on 23 carries, while scoring a TD.

Ramsey’s 4.6 yards a carry is a bonus in a run game that averages 235 yards a game and is led by freshman tailback Stevie Scott, who has gained 388 yards on 69 carries, while scoring three times. Scott, who is a combination of good power and quickness, has averaged 5.6 yards a carry through three games. Leading the way among Hoosiers’ pass catchers is redshirt senior and Oklahoma State transfer Luke Timian, who has 13 receptions for 128 yards so far this season. Timian leads a cast of receivers that boasts six wideouts that have caught at least six passes. Redshirt junior Donavan Hale, who is second on the teams in reception yardage with 116, lead the teams in TDs caught with three. IU’s offense works behind a veteran offensive line that features all juniors and seniors and is led by 5th-year senior left guard Wes Martin. Defensively, MSU, which is led by junior Mike linebacker Joe Bachie, who has amassed 21 tackles, including 2.5 for loss with one interception, will have its hands full Bachie and his comrades will be trying to improve on a scoring defense that despite leading the Big Ten in rush defense, allowing just 34.5 yards a contest, has allowed 23.5 points a game and nearly 350 passing yards a contest. Aiding in that effort will be senior safety Khari Willis, who is second on the team in tackles with 13 and senior ‘star’ linebacker Andrew Dowell, who has 12 stops. One area MSU’s defense has done well in through just two games is tackles for loss. Through just eight quarters of football, led by junior defensive end Kenny Willekes, the Spartans have 13 tackles for loss. While getting to the quarterback will be paramount, so will the secondary coverage and junior cornerback Justin Layne feels ready for what is expected to be another pass-happy day from the opponent. “I really don’t look into this guy caught this and this guy caught that. I’m just trying to make plays on the ball,’’ said Layne, who has 11 tackles and two pass breakups. “I kind of just look at them all the same and try and dominate every play. I’m just trying to play my game and play with perfect technique. “What I see in their offense is a lot of short routes, a lot of nickel and dime stuff, a lot of dropoffs, a lot of smoke and mirrors. They’re going to try and distract us with a lot of crazy other stuff but I feel like if we just keep our discipline and stay focused, we should be fine.’’ Offensively, the Spartans will counter IU’s offense with a solid offense of its own.

MSU’S OFFENSE:

Michigan State's Cody White.



Junior signal caller Brian Lewerke leads the charge with 601 yards, completing 50 passes in 72 attempts, while tossing for three scores and two picks. Senior running back LJ Scott, who shares reps with sophomore Connor Heyward, leads the Spartans’ running attack with 103 yards on 30 carries but Scott has yet to reach the end zone. While IU is known for its prolific pass game, the Spartans have one of the best pass-catching trios in the country, led by sophomore Cody White’s 183 yards on 14 catches and two touchdowns. Senior Felton Davis and junior Darrell Stewart give the Spartans three 100-plus yard pass catchers. Davis has 133 yards and one touchdown, while Stewart has added 113 yards on 12 catches. All of that firepower will be working in consort with an offensive line that has faced some issues early on, especially in the red zone, where the Spartans have scored just twice on the ground and three times in the air in 10 attempts. MSU’s o-line is headed up by 5th-year senior guard David Beedle and sophomore guard Kevin Jarvis. Cole Chewins could be back at left tackle after missing the first two games with a lower body injury. It’s unclear whether Tyler Higby will get a third straight start at center or if he will be replaced by Matt Allen, who played most of the second half in place of a struggling Higby at Arizona State. While Indiana is known for its uptempo offense, its defense isn’t bad either. Led by senior safety Jonathan Crawford’s 15 stops, the Hoosiers are surrendering just an average of 18 points a game. And while MSU’s passing game has proven to be the strength of the team’s offense so far, they will be facing a tough challenge against an IU secondary that is giving up just 135.3 yards a game through the air, good for first in the Big Ten. “They’ve got good DBs,” Davis said. “They’ve got a returning starter from last year, No. 14 (redshirt junior Andre Brown). He likes to play real physical in the boundary and they’ve also got No. 9 (Crawford). He’s a returning starter from last year. He’s a very good player. I think he plays just like (former Spartan and Washington Redskins safety) Montae Nicholson. “And the guys on the other side, all of them are work-hard guys that fly to the ball and jam up the receiver. They’re making plays so as a wide receiver, you have to come out ready to go against them and get into your route because they can disrupt your routes.’’ Indiana’s defense, which has also collected an impressive 21 tackles for loss through 12 quarters of football, features three players that have at least three TFLs and four with double-digit tackles on the young season. Thirteen Hoosier defenders have at least one tackle for loss.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR: