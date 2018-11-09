SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - Sometimes among all the good a season can bring to a football team, there’s that moment of bad that’s hard to forget.

That missed opportunity, that segment of misfortune, that one mistake that injects the word BUT among all of the positives. Michigan State was that team last season. Despite finishing with 10 wins last year, which included a dominant Holiday Bowl victory over Washington State, there was a lapse in execution, a game where nothing went right and as a result, cost the 2017 Spartans a valued prize, a trip to the Big Ten Championship. The Spartans’ 45-point loss to Ohio State last season was that one painful setback in a season of redemption that saw the program bounce back from a disastrous 3-9 finish in 2016. While most coaches and players try to shy away from inserting revenge as the motivation to erase the bad taste of a painful loss, redemption will definitely be on the table when No. 18 MSU (6-3, 4-2) hosts No. 10 Ohio State (8-1, 5-1) at noon on Saturday in Spartan Stadium. Because no matter how you frame it, Mark Dantonio’s program was embarrassed by the Buckeyes in last season’s meeting. “They blew us out, and it wasn’t even a game by the second quarter,” senior Star linebacker Andrew Dowell said. “That’s not what Spartan football is and who we pride ourselves to be, either last year or this year. That will motivate us for sure.” It was OSU’s second-straight triumph over a program that it has developed a nice little rivalry with, especially when you consider the fact that MSU, under Dantonio, has gone 3-6 against the Buckeyes. And while that may not seem significant in terms of number of wins for MSU, you have to consider the fact that Ohio State hasn’t lost two games in a single Big Ten season since 2011. Urban Meyer is 4-2 against MSU with Dantonio at the helm. That makes Dantonio the only Big Ten coach to beat Meyer twice during his stint at OSU - the 2013 Big Ten Championship Game and in 2015 at Ohio State. So when we talk about history, it’s definitely there between Dantonio and Meyer. “A big one this week against Michigan State,’’ Meyer said. “Very strong rivalry. We have a lot of respect for that team and they’re playing as good a defense as there anywhere in the country.’’ You can also factor in Dantonio’s Ohio roots, coaching connections and the number of players from the Buckeye State on MSU’s roster. There are 28 players on MSU’s roster who hail from the state of Ohio. At least eight of them figure to have a strong say in Saturday’s outcome. “Big game this weekend against Ohio State. A game that (I) sort of always point to a little bit, being from that state, the State of Ohio and then we've got many players from there, as well,’’ Dantonio said. “Always have recruited down there and recruited well.’’ Additionally, the Spartans have defeated OSU three times in the two school’s last seven meetings in a series that the Buckeyes lead overall 31-15, including a 16-5 advantage in games played in East Lansing. MSU’s last win in the series came in 2015, when Michael Geiger hit a 41-yard field goal as time expired to give the then-No. 9 Spartans a 17-14 victory over then-No. 2 Ohio State. More history that the Buckeyes’ current players are well aware of. “I told my dudes that games like this one come down to toughness,’’ said OSU redshirt junior cornerback Damon Arnette. “They have a good team and good players, but so do we. Every year it doesn’t matter what their record or our record is, you have to go in swinging.’’ If the Spartans want to have any chance of earning the upset on Saturday over the Buckeyes, they will need a strong and balanced effort on both sides of the ball. And as it does in many Big Ten games, defense is going to be the difference between winning and losing. For MSU, that will mean slowing a talented offense that is led by redshirt sophomore quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

WHEN OHIO STATE HAS THE BALL

Haskins has thrown for 3,053 yards this season on 242-of-347 passing. That has resulted in 32 touchdowns and just six interceptions. He leads the Big Ten and FBS in passing TDs and also tops the conference and ranks second in the country in passing yards per game at 339.2. His impressive numbers have led to eight consecutive 20-completion outings which is an OSU school record. Additionally, he has thrown for the No. 1 (470), No. 3 (455) and No. 4-most (412) yards in school history. Haskins is also the main reason why OSU tops the Big Ten in scoring offense at 42.2 points per game and also leads the league and ranks fifth in the nation in total offense at 547.2 yards per game. When Haskins isn’t slinging the ball all over the yard, OSU relies on two very capable running backs in sophomore J.K. Dobbins and redshirt junior Mike Weber. Dobbins leads the way with 684 yards on 143 carries, scoring seven times, while Weber has run the ball 105 times for 607 yards and three TDs. Haskins, who is trending towards being the best passing QB during Meyer’s tenure in Columbus, has a wealth of excellent wide receiver targets in the passing game. Fifth-year senior wide receiver Parris Campbell, redshirt junior K.J. Hill, 5th-year senior Johnnie Dixon and graduate student Terry McLaurin make up arguably the best passing-catching quartet in the country for an offense that is putting up nearly 370 yards of passing offense a game. Campbell tops the group with 56 catches for 631 yards and eight TDs, while Hill adds 51 receptions for 695 yards and four scores. “Going to Michigan State and coming out with a win will enhance our confidence down the stretch (because) going against Michigan State is kind of like a rivalry,’’ Hill said. “(So), to be able to run the ball against them; that’ll be a big accomplishment for us as a team and as an offense.’’ Dixon has contributed 26 catches for 380 and five TDs, with McLaurin chipping in with 21 receptions for 398 yards and eight end zone visits. “When you look at them offensively, it's a daunting task,’’ Dantonio said “You've got a quarterback that's thrown 32 touchdowns and very few interceptions; 3,000-plus yards in nine games. Two 600-yard rushers (and) a couple wide receivers that have caught over 50 passes; outstanding group of wide receivers.’’ Some of OSU’s gaudy offensive stats can be credited to an experienced offensive line that has played together for all nine games. Fifth-year senior left guard Malcolm Pridgeon, senior right tackle Isaiah Prince and graduate senior right guard Demetrius Knox head up this group of five that has led the Buckeyes to the No. 2 spot in the Big Ten in 3rd-down conversions and a No. 3 ranking in least sacks allowed per game at 1.44 per game. While the numbers say the Spartan defense should be able to hold down OSU’s run game - MSU leads the nation in rush yards allowed at 71.7 yards per game - it will be the defensive line’s ability to pressure Haskins in the pocket and the secondary’s ability to maintain coverage that will decide the course of Saturday's game. Up front, junior defensive end Kenny Willekes and junior tackles Raequan Williams and Mike Panasiuk will need to play their best games of the season to give MSU a chance in the trenches. Willekes, who is a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy, which is awarded annually to the most outstanding football player in America who began his career as a walk-on, leads the Spartans with 13.5 tackles for loss, while junior Mike linebacker Joe Bachie tops the Spartans in tackles with 65, including six tackles for loss. Andrew Dowell, second on the team in tackles with 61, will also need to take his game to another level against an OSU team that has scored 40 or more points in five of its games this season. MSU’s secondary, which is expected to be the busiest it’s been all season, is led by junior cornerback Justin Layne and senior safety Khari Willis. Layne leads the Spartans with eight pass breakups, while Willis adds seven PBUs. The Spartans, who have 12 picks this season, will get an added boost from the addition of sophomore corner Josiah Scott, who missed eight games with a knee injury after earning Freshman All-American honors last season. Scott’s play will be key against an OSU passing game that is first in the conference and third in the country.

WHEN MSU HAS THE BALL