SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - Michigan State’s men’s basketball team has received a rare gift, a reprieve of sorts, to its Big Ten title hopes. Despite dropping three-straight games from Jan. 27 to Feb. 2 to Purdue, Indiana and Illinois in falling into third place a short time ago, the No. 11-ranked Spartans (20-5, 11-3 Big Ten) will enter their second meeting with Ohio State (16-8, 6-7) with a chance to once again tie for the top spot in the Big Ten. With a strong return to the core principles that have defined the program during Tom Izzo’s nearly 25-season tenure as head coach - defense, rebounding and running - MSU looks like a team ready to stake its claim to a conference crown despite strong challenges from conference foes Michigan and Purdue as the regular season comes down to the home stretch. “Looking back at it, I thought we played pretty well at Purdue for most of that game and that’s a good team we lost to,’’ Izzo said. “The next two games, I think taught us if we’re not ready to play everyday, and we’re not ready to do the things that we do to be successful, which is defend, rebound and run, make free throws, all of the little things that you talk about (we’re going to lose). “So, for whatever reasons, we had our eyes opened. I used it as a learning thing and I think our team has learned a lot.’’





SCOUTING OHIO STATE

With consecutive victories over Minnesota at home and then-No. 20 Wisconsin on the road, MSU regained a share of the league’s top spot entering Saturday’s play before the Wolverines recovered from a shocking road loss to Penn State on Tuesday, to handle Maryland on Saturday afternoon, 65-52, to move into sole possession of first place by a half game.

The Spartans can move back into a share for first if they are able to hold off a challenge from a dangerous Buckeye team that had won three in a row before stumbling against Illinois on Thursday. Despite the loss to the Illini, OSU will come into Sunday’s 1 p.m. game (CBS) at Breslin Center with wins in four of their last six games. Since losing to MSU in Columbus on Jan. 5 when the Buckeyes were ranked No. 14, Ohio State has gone just 4-6. During their recent three-game win streak, OSU, which averages 71.8 points a game, has been getting more contributions from more players in their lineup. “They got two guys playing a lot, lot, lot, lot, lot better then they had when we first played them,’’ Izzo said. “Those guys are a big part of their team now and before they were just kind of auxiliary people. So, I think they’re a better team then who we played. Forward Andre Wesson (6-6, 220, Jr.) is the main guy Izzo has in mind. Wesson is averaging nine points and 4.3 rebounds per game. “(Andre Wesson) is a lot better,” Izzo said. “The smaller Wesson has been really, really playing well and their wing guy, No. 1 (Luther Muhammad), he too has really upgraded his game. He’s shooting 57 percent from the 3 in the last five games. (C.J.) Jackson’s always been a very good player and still is.’’ Muhammad, a freshman guard, averages 9.8 points per game. Center Kaleb Wesson (6-9, 270, Soph.) leads the team in scoring and rebounding, at 14.5 points and 6.3 boards per game. Jackson is the Buckeyes’ only other double-figure scorer at 13 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists a game. Five other players average at least six points per game. Michigan State controlled the first game with the Buckeyes with little problem, winning 86-77. But Michigan State junior Cassius Winston says the Spartans will be facing an improved Ohio State team. “Teams make adjustments, players know tendencies and they play a lot of freshmen,” Winston said. “But they’re going to be a lot more comfortable this time. So there’s a lot of things that go into it.’’ Freshman guard Duane Washington Jr. is averaging 6.9 points for the Buckeyes, while sophomore guard Kyle Young is at 6.9 points and graduate guard Keyshawn Woods is scoring 6.5 point a contest. “Andre Wesson is playing a lot better and their guards are shooting a lot better,” said redshirt senior forward Kenny Goins. “Really, offensively, they’re playing a lot better on the perimeter. Obviously it’s going to be a challenge for Nick (Ward) on the inside but just as an overall team, their offense is kind of firing on all cylinders.’’





THE MSU OUTLOOK

MSU, which is averaging a Big Ten-leading 81.3 points a game, is led by Winston. The triple-threat guard is averaging 18.8 points and 7.4 assists a game. Ward completes a strong one-two, inside-outside punch by contributing 15.4 points and 6.7 rebounds a contest.

Senior shooting guard Matt McQuaid is averaging 8.5 points a game, and has benefitted in the past two games from getting a few more open looks manufactured for him as a primary scoring option. He capitalized with efficient shooting in the win over Minnesota (18 points on six-of-nine shooting), but had an off shooting night against Wisconsin, scoring 3 points on one-of-six shooting. If Michigan State is going to remain in the hunt for a Big Ten title, the Spartans need McQuaid dialed-in. Kenny Goins is adding 7.2 points and a team-leading 8.9 rebounds a game. Sophomore big man Xavier Tillman is coming off the bench to contribute 8.4 points and 6.9 rebounds a game. MSU, which lost junior shooting guard Joshua Langford for the season to an ankle injury, will also be looking for continued improvement from freshmen Aaron Henry, Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer and Thomas Kithier. Henry, who has started eight of the team’s last nine games, is now up to five points and three rebounds a game but he is averaging 6.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 26 minutes in eight starts. With six games left in the regular season, including two against rival Michigan, the Spartans are looking to not only grab a share of the Big Ten title but build momentum for the upcoming NCAA Tournament, which begins on March 19. The way to do that is to continue to exploit and improve in the areas that have made the team the most successful, including a rebound margin that is closing back in on double figures at plus 9.3 a game and a defense that is surrendering just under 67 points a game.





BIG FELLA VS. BIG FELLA

One of the key matchups in Sunday’s second meeting between the Spartans and Buckeyes will be the battle in the post between Ward and Kaleb Wesson.

In their first meeting, Ward finished with 21 points and eight rebounds, while MSU let Kaleb Wesson get away from them for 25 points and eight boards before he fouled out late in the game as OSU put five players in double figures. Wesson gave Michigan State center Nick Ward a terrible time last year. Ward was good and stable in the first meeting this season, although Wesson came away with 25 hard-earned points on 9-of-15 shooting, including a 3-pointer. Izzo acknowledged that allowing Wesson to have another outing like the first one could cost the Spartans on Sunday. “That right now, is going to be the biggest challenge for Nick,” Izzo said. “I’m really looking forward to how he handles it. He just went against a guy (Wisconsin’s Ethan Happ) who took it 94 feet and did more off the dribble. Now, he going to take (on) a brute who’s big and strong.’’

KENNY CAN DO