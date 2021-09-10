Spartans v Wildcats: W2W4

East Lansing, Mich. - Kenneth Walker III wasn’t having it.

He was not going to take the bait and provide his team’s opponent on Saturday - Youngstown State - with any cannon fodder or bulletin board material to give the Penguins any kind of competitive mental or emotional edge.

So when Walker III, who finished with 264 yards rushing and four touchdowns in Michigan State’s victory over Northwestern last week, was asked about facing the Penguins’ star senior tailback Jaleel McLaughlin, who had an equally strong opener - 242 yards and two scores - in YSU’s overtime win over the University of Incarnate Word, Walker III wasn’t about to make Saturday’s contest about a Walker III vs. McLaughlin showdown.

“I don’t really pay attention to that (going up against McLaughlin). I’m just worried about us winning as a team,’’ Walker III said. “We just got to focus on the next thing that’s coming up and that’s Youngstown. We can’t keep focusing on Northwestern because that’s in the past. So, I’m just going to go out there and play like I play, and we’ve got to go out, execute as a team and we should get the win.’’

Michigan State (1-0) will play its home opener against FCS foe Youngstown State (1-0) at noon in Spartan Stadium (BTN).

The Penguins, bolstered by McLaughlin’s strong day on the ground, defeated Incarnate Word in an overtime thriller, 44-41 last week.

And the Spartans know that facing a program like YSU, which has a strong and rich tradition in the FCS - the Penguins have participated in the FCS title game seven times, lastly in 2016 - the whole look-on-paper thing is beyond deceiving, it’s ridiculous.

As a result, MSU will be looking to maintain the strong posture it created against Northwestern when fans are welcomed back to Spartan Stadium in full force for a good ole Saturday afternoon of college football.

“We only listen to the voices in the building,’’ said redshirt senior H-back Connor Heyward. “You can’t listen to the outside noise. People are blowing smoke up us right now and gassing us up right now, which is cool but we know what it takes. The hay isn’t in the barn and there’s always room for improvement.’’

Second-year Youngstown head coach Doug Phillips is well aware of the improvements MSU has made by the Spartans’ additions through the transfer portal.

“I think what they’ve done personnel-wise from last fall to now has made them even better offensively in bringing in a Walker III,’’ Phillips said. “We’re going against veteran offensive and defensive lines. The one thing I see is recognizable names on the defensive line for Michigan State and recognizable names on the offensive line. So, strength is always going to be a concern (for us) and then they’ve got threats on the outside. The one thing (that) they have now is, they’re big up front but they have great skilled athletes in the secondary and they have great skilled athletes at the wide receiver position.’’

While McLaughlin, the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s co-Offensive Player of the Week, is obviously the offensive leader for the Penguins, don’t sleep on redshirt freshman quarterback Demeatric Crenshaw.

Crenshaw threw for 112 yards on efficient 9-of-12 accuracy and one score in YSU’s opener. He also ran for 81 yards and two TDs last Thursday.

Youngstown’s top receiver last week was McLaughlin, who caught two balls for 46 yards. YSU’s top wideout in Week I was senior tight end Drew Ogeltree, who added two receptions for 28 yards.

As a group, the Penguins put up 463 yards of total offense.

The Penguins’ offensive line boasts a pair of senior offensive tackles in Henry Yoboue on the right side and Dan Becker on the left. YSU also enters the contest with a senior center in Mike McAllister.

Special teams wise, Youngstown features senior kicker Colt McFadden, who hit the game tying field goal in regulation and the game winner in overtime against Incarnate Word. Kicks that earned him MVFC Special Teams Player of the Week. McFadden finished with three field goals and five extra points in the win.

Defensively, MSU, which picked up seven tackles for loss in its opener, will counter with an intriguing safety presence in senior Xavier Henderson and sophomore safety Angelo Grose.

Both finished with nine tackles, with Henderson grabbing two TFLs.

Tennessee transfer and junior linebacker Quavaris Crouch and redshirt freshman linebacker Cal Haladay also had good openers for MSU.

Crouch finished with seven tackles, including one for loss, while Haladay, who played exclusively on special teams last season, opened his career in the playing rotation with six stops, as MSU picked up three sacks and five pass breakups and boasted a red zone defense that left them third in the Big Ten to start the season.

Offensively, the Spartans put up a gaudy 511 yards of total offense in its 38-21 win over Northwestern.

The Spartans have the firepower to equal that output on Saturday.

MSU’s starting quarterback, redshirt sophomore Payton Thorne, was 15-of-25 for 185 yards and a TD against the Wildcats, while also scrambling for 28 yards.

He will look to tighten up some things in both the passing game, especially his downfield accuracy.

Walker III is once again expected to be the feature back, but MSU’s running back options can easily go four deep, with sophomore Jordan Simmons and junior Elijah Collins part of the rotation. Junior Harold Joiner, a transfer from Auburn, is questionable after leaving last week’s game with an apparent upper body injury after taking a hard shoulder to the helmet.

“He (Walker III) had a great game (against Northwestern) and they moved Heyward from tailback to H-back and tight end and I think he’s doing a great job there,’’ Phillips said. “And they found a quarterback that can pass the football but can also move the pocket and run with the football. So, it’s tremendous challenges across the board.’’

Jalen Nailor, Jayden Reed and Tre Mosley head up MSU’s wide receiver options after the trio combined for 19 catches and 143 yards against Northwestern.

Maybe the biggest surprise was the play of the offensive line for MSU.

Walker III garnered all of the attention, and rightly so, because any time your starting tailback gains more than 250 yards and scores four TDs, and your team averages 8.8 yards a carry, as MSU did against the Wildcats, everybody is going to focus on the running back.

But the Spartans’ o-line, led by graduate seniors Matt Allen at center, and AJ Arcuri at tackle; seniors Kevin Jarvis at guard and senior transfer tackle Jarrett Horst, graded out extremely well against the Wildcats.

A strong rotation up front in the trenches should make things difficult for a Penguins’ defense that surrendered nearly 500 yards to Incarnate Word.