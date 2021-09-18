Spartans v Canes: W2W4

Let’s be clear, this is a BIG GAME.

As much as members of Michigan State’s football team tried earlier this week to downplay the significance of their high noon showdown against No. 24 Miami on Saturday (ABC), this might be the biggest game of second-year head coach Mel Tucker’s young tenure in East Lansing.

Yes, the Spartans (2-0) knocked off two ranked Big Ten foes in Michigan and Northwestern last season but those games were played under the dark cloud of a global pandemic.

Saturday’s contest in Miami Gardens, Fla. will tell a lot more about the progress of a rejuvenating program under Tucker’s watchful eye and guidance.

While the Hurricanes (1-1) are ranked in the Top 25, there’s no doubt that MSU, as a team receiving votes in the poll this week, could slide into the national rankings with a win over Miami.

MSU is 0-4 all-time against the Canes with the last loss coming back in 1989 when present Spartan assistants Harlon Barnett and Courtney Hawkins donned the green and white.

The Spartans lost that 1989 contest 26-20 to a Miami squad that went on to win one of the program’s five national championships.

Back then, George Perles coached the Spartans, while the Hurricanes were led by Dennis Erickson.

On Saturday, it will be Tucker against third-year mentor Manny Diaz.

Tucker comes in at 4-5, while Diaz sports a 15-11 mark.

The Spartans, fresh off a dominating victory over FCS foe Youngstown State, opened the season with a road win over the defending Big Ten West champion Northwestern Wildcats.

“Michigan State is playing as well as anybody in the country. They’ve been dynamic. A much-improved team from what they were a year ago,’’ Diaz said. “A dynamic running back, multiple running backs, but the transfer from Wake Forest (Kenneth Walker III) has obviously had a huge start to the season. They’ve got three wideouts, to me, that are all really, really good players. They’ve got a couple of tight ends that can really attack you but I really think the quarterback is making it all go. He’s got ability with his arm and he’s also got ability with his feet. He’s a threat to run the ball, threat to scramble.

“They have great balance because they can beat you running, throwing or with the quarterback run game. There’s not a lot of teams that have the ability to do all three.’’

Miami enters Saturday with a season-opening loss against No. 1 Alabama before bouncing back to knock off a pesky Appalachian State squad by two points.

The Spartans will be looking to continue the momentum they’ve created in their first two contests, while the Hurricanes will be trying to build off a win with an even better one against MSU.

“We’re going to have to be a disciplined team, we’re going to have to be a very physical team, not just in the trenches but also on the perimeter with our guys,” Tucker said. “Poise is going to be critical and we’re going to have to be in the best condition to be able to go all day long with these guys.”

The Hurricanes will look to an offense led by Houston transfer and redshirt senior quarterback D’Eriq King.

King enters Saturday with 43 completions on 63 attempts for 379 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

As the second dual-threat signal caller the Spartans will be facing in as many weeks after surviving the talents of Youngstown State’s redshirt freshman QB Demeartric Crenshaw, King has also run for 89 yards on 28 attempts.

“The quarterback, D’Eriq King, he’s a good player. He escapes a lot and he can make a lot of plays with his arm and also his legs,’’ said redshirt junior safety Michael Dowell.





Dowell said the Spartans used redshirt freshman wide receiver Sebastian Brown, who played quarterback during his prep career at Detroit Cass Tech, to try to simulate King’s play.





What are some of the keys to containing King?





“Just having eyes on the quarterback when we’re in zone coverage and (in) man coverage, just having eye discipline,” Dowell said. “Those are the two things in the defensive backfield that we’ve talked about all week.’’





The Canes’ run game is led by junior Cam’ron Harris, who has accumulated 128 yards on 30 rushes and scored one TD.

Miami’s receiving corps is led by redshirt junior Charleston Rambo, who has caught 12 balls for 96 yards but scored no touchdowns.

King will also be looking for freshman Keyshawn Smith, who enters Saturday with eight receptions for 110 yards for an offense that is averaging just 19 points and 320.5 yards of total offense a game.

Miami’s offensive line is led by senior right guard Navaughn Donaldson, redshirt junior center Corey Gaynor and sophomore left tackle Zion Nelson. Those three have combined for 86 starts.

Defensively, the Spartans are going to have their hands full against a Miami offense that possesses a lot of team speed and likes to run tempo.

The Spartans’ defense, which has allowed 352 yards per game and allowed 42 percent success on third-down conversions, will need to do a good job of tackling in space.

Senior safety Xavier Henderson leads the way with 17 tackles, including a team-leading three for loss. He has two sacks, one interception and a pass breakup.

Dowell, sophomore safety Angelo Grose and redshirt junior cornerback Kalon Gervin are going to need to provide MSU’s strong support from the secondary in its 4-2-5 alignment.

Grose is fourth on the team in tackles with 13, while Gervin sits right behind him at 12.

Among the linebackers, junior Quavaris Crouch and redshirt freshman Cal Haladay have made their presence known, with Crouch sitting second in stops with 14, including one tackle for loss. Haladay ranks third among the Spartans tacklers with 13 stops. Those two are starting to play increasingly well off of one another. That needs to continue, Saturday.

The defensive line will also need to upgrade its play against Miami.

Redshirt freshman Simeon Barrow leads the d-line with seven tackles and ranks sixth on the team in stops but MSU will need better production from players like redshirt senior defensive end Jacub Panasiuk and redshirt junior defensive tackle Jacob Slade.

The d-line’s production could be helped by senior defensive ends Drew Beesley and Duke transfer Drew Jordan if they return to the lineup. They sat out last week against Youngstown due to undisclosed medical reasons.

Also, look for redshirt sophomore Jeff Pietrowski to continue his rising role in the rotation. Against YSU, Pietrowski, who played more snaps because of injuries on defense, contributed four tackles, including a tackle for loss and a sack.

No matter how the rotation shakes out, the Spartans’ defense has Diaz’ attention.

“In terms of their defense, tough, physical, hard-nosed. So, it’s going to be imperative for us to be able match their toughness, physicality and be assignment sound to make sure we can pick up all the stuff they’re (going to) throw at you,’’ Diaz said. “They do a nice job on third down with all of their disguises and try to mess around with your pass protections.’’

On offense, the Spartans will need to score some points.

While they have shown a penchant to be able to do that on a quick-strike basis through the first two games - MSU is averaging 40 points per game entering Saturday’s play - the quick starts they got off to against Northwestern and Youngstown State may not possible against Miami. So, the Spartans will need to prove they can maintain a strong offensive presence on offense for four quarters.

Redshirt sophomore Payton Thorne, in just his fourth career start will need to build on the momentum he’s gained at the position through two games.

Thorne enters Saturday with 30 completions on 46 attempts for 465 yards, five TDs and no interceptions. He has also run for 47 yards on eight carries.

Last season, Thorne finished with 47 yards rushing on 25 carries.

At the running back spot, the Spartans have a myriad of options led by junior Walker III, who has amassed 321 yards and five scores so far this season.

Sophomore Jordon Simmons has added 131 yards on 21 carries.

While redshirt junior Elijah Collins is not expected to play because of injury, redshirt freshman Donovan Eaglin could see an expanded role in the backfield.

MSU has a trio of wide receivers that are making a name for themselves.

Redshirt juniors Jayden Reed and Jalen Nailor, and redshirt sophomore Tre Mosley give MSU a group at that position that is rising to be among the best in the Big Ten.

Reed, an all-purpose yardage producer, leads the way with nine catches for 245 yards and two scores. Nailor has added six catches for 59 yards and one TD. Mosley has contributed five receptions for 66 yards.

On the offensive line, the Spartans have built a strong veteran rotation that is led by seniors Matt Allen, AJ Arcuri, Jarrett Horst and Luke Campbell. Additionally, redshirt seniors Kevin Jarvis and Matt Carrick, and juniors Nick Samac and J.D. Duplain provide the punch MSU needs to sustain its offense.

That group has helped MSU compile 553 yards of total offense a game entering Saturday afternoon’s play.

Miami’s defense is giving up 413.5 yards a game but the Hurricanes have explosiveness on that side of the ball which has resulted in 18 tackles for loss in two games.

Just like MSU, the Canes are led in tackles by a safety, namely junior Gurvan Hall Jr., who has 18 stops on the season.

Sophomore cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, redshirt junior safety Bubba Bolden and senior linebacker Amari Carter rank second, third and fourth in tackles, while junior defensive tackle Nesta Jade Silvera tops Miami in tackles for loss with three.