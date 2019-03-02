SpartanMag.com

Spartans upset in Bloomington
Michigan State’s hopes of a 15th Big Ten championship in program history took a severe hit when the No. 6-ranked Spartans lost at Indiana, 63-62, on Saturday in Bloomington.
The Spartans entered the game in first place in the conference standings, thanks to outstanding team defense all season long. But Indiana had the better defense on this day, and rode a 7-0 run at the end of the game to pull out the victory. Indiana came back from a 12-point deficit to earn its second win over a Top 20 opponent of the week, having beaten Wisconsin on Tuesday.
Michigan State didn’t score in the last 4:13.
“To lead that whole damn game and then lose it like that is a shame,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “We just ran out of bodies.”
Michigan State played without two injured starters - Nick Ward, and Joshua Langford, who is out for the year. A third starter, Matt McQuaid, played through a sprained ankle, and sixth man Kyle Ahrens barely played due to a recurring back injury."
Izzo said after the game that Ahrens may be done for the year.
“I feel bad for my team,” Izzo said. “They’re crushed. They led for 38 minutes. They did an unbelievable job. McQuaid was just unbelievable, and Cassius Winston had to go so long. Cassius, we just beat him to death. We just had no choice (about subbing him out), they were just so athletic.”
Winston led Michigan State with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, to go with 11 assists and three turnovers.
The Spartans fall a game behind Purdue in the Big Ten standings with only two regular season games remaining. Purdue is heavily favored in its remaining games against Ohio State, at Minnesota and at Northwestern.
Kenny Goins had 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range.
Xavier Tillman added 11 points for the Spartans.
Justin Smith scored 24 points for Indiana, including uncharacteristic 3-of-6 from 3-point range.
“He made four 3-pointers the whole year and he made three in the first half,” Izzo said. “It surprised you, it surprised me.”
Indiana, the worst 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten at .308 coming into the game, shot 37.5 percent from long range in this game (9-of-24). Indiana was a shocking 10-of-20 from 3-point range during the Feb. 2 upset at Michigan State.
THE FINAL SECONDS
The Spartans had the ball, down by one, with a chance to win in the final seconds. However, Cassius Winston’s fall-away, baseline jumper fell off the rim with :02 seconds left and Michigan State wasn’t able to harness a long rebound for a second chance.
Earlier in that possession, prior to an Michigan State time out, the Spartans tried to get the go-ahead points in the final :30 seconds with Winston working off a high ball screen. However. Indiana freshman Rob Phinisee shut off Winston’s drive attempt to the basket. Michigan State reset the offense an Winston was fouled while driving. Indiana had a foul to give.
That gave Michigan State a baseline in-bound play after a time out with :08.5 to play. But, coming out of the time out, Phinisee once again played stiff defense on Winston, who was unable to create a good shot for himself while receiving a brush ball screen from Kenny Goins.
Indiana’s Phinisee went over the ball screen to discourage a 3-pointer from Winston. And Goins’ screen wasn’t solid enough to give Winston any daylight. Goins’ defender was able to stay with Goins and cover him to prevent a Goins pick-and-pop shot attempt.
That left if up to Winston to try to create something on his own, as he dribbled toward the baseline with the clock evaporating.
Indiana only led twice in the game, 2-0 and 63-62. Hoosier fans stormed the court after the game, adding joy to a tumultuous season.
Indiana improved to 15-14 overall and 6-12 in the Big Ten.
“Spectacular defense,” Indiana coach Archie Miller said of Phinisee. “He’s a great defender. He was guarding the other team’s best player the whole game and he never backed down the whole time, playing against an All-American.
“Defensively, we started to get stops. the rebounding margin started to get shortened up. And then we got some defense-to-offense. We had some guys step up and get some timely baskets. The key to this win clearly was defense.”
FAILING ON THE BOARDS
Indiana had 15 offensive rebounds, following up on the Hoosiers’ 20-offensive-rebound performance in an upset at Michigan State on Feb. 2.
This time, Indiana out-rebounded Michigan State 31-30, but dominated the glass in the second half during the decisive moments.
“We said that rebounding was going to be the key to this game,” Izzo said. “What was a strength, now without Nick, and without any subs, we get out-rebounded by one, but it was plus-nine in the second half. We did a hell of a job in the first half, we get a big lead and then we make some subs because guys are walking on their knees, and some of the subs just couldn’t play.
“Matt McQuaid was unbelievable with his performance considering what he’s been through in the last three days. He just hung in there.
“I think where we really wore down was with Goins and Xavier. They (the Hoosiers) were plus-nine on the boards in the second half and most of those were offensive and that was the game.
“I couldn’t play Kyle Ahrens. He couldn’t even get off the bench in the second half. Probably bad coaching job. I probably should have played Gabe Brown a little more. We’re just kind of running out of bodies.”
Winston was 3-of-4 from the foul line, including a big miss late in the game.
“Poor Cassius, shooting 93 percent (on free throws), but that kid was so tired,” Izzo said. “It was an unbelievable performance by him too. The turnovers (14), Kenny made some crazy ones that he just hasn’t been doing. We just didn’t rebound with enough guys. It’s a tough loss for us.”