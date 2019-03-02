SpartanMag.com

Michigan State’s hopes of a 15th Big Ten championship in program history took a severe hit when the No. 6-ranked Spartans lost at Indiana, 63-62, on Saturday in Bloomington.

The Spartans entered the game in first place in the conference standings, thanks to outstanding team defense all season long. But Indiana had the better defense on this day, and rode a 7-0 run at the end of the game to pull out the victory. Indiana came back from a 12-point deficit to earn its second win over a Top 20 opponent of the week, having beaten Wisconsin on Tuesday.

Michigan State didn’t score in the last 4:13.

“To lead that whole damn game and then lose it like that is a shame,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “We just ran out of bodies.”

Michigan State played without two injured starters - Nick Ward, and Joshua Langford, who is out for the year. A third starter, Matt McQuaid, played through a sprained ankle, and sixth man Kyle Ahrens barely played due to a recurring back injury."

Izzo said after the game that Ahrens may be done for the year.

“I feel bad for my team,” Izzo said. “They’re crushed. They led for 38 minutes. They did an unbelievable job. McQuaid was just unbelievable, and Cassius Winston had to go so long. Cassius, we just beat him to death. We just had no choice (about subbing him out), they were just so athletic.”

Winston led Michigan State with 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting, to go with 11 assists and three turnovers.

The Spartans fall a game behind Purdue in the Big Ten standings with only two regular season games remaining. Purdue is heavily favored in its remaining games against Ohio State, at Minnesota and at Northwestern.

Kenny Goins had 14 points on 5-of-8 shooting, including 4-of-7 from 3-point range.

Xavier Tillman added 11 points for the Spartans.

Justin Smith scored 24 points for Indiana, including uncharacteristic 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

“He made four 3-pointers the whole year and he made three in the first half,” Izzo said. “It surprised you, it surprised me.”

Indiana, the worst 3-point shooting team in the Big Ten at .308 coming into the game, shot 37.5 percent from long range in this game (9-of-24). Indiana was a shocking 10-of-20 from 3-point range during the Feb. 2 upset at Michigan State.