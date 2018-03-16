DETROIT - Miles Bridges turned in memorable 29-point performance during an uncommonly green night in The Motor City for Michigan State basketball as the No. 3 seeded Spartans held on for an 82-78 victory over No. 14 seeded Bucknell, Friday night.

Little Caesars Arena was loud and close to full for a change, filled with Spartan fans. The usual home of the Detroit Red Wings and Pistons played host to a Michigan State team that shot the basketball up to its national Top 5 standards and led by 18 with less than four minutes to play at 72-54.

Michigan State advances to play Syracuse in the second round, with the winner gaining a berth in the Sweet 16. Syracuse defeated TCU, 57-50, Friday night. Syracuse, which finished tied for 10th in the ACC and missed out on the NCAA Tournament last year, defeated Arizona State in a First Four game in Dayton on Wednesday.

As for Bucknell, the Bison nailed six three-pointers in the last 3:15 to saw into MSU's lead, including three in the final :12 seconds to make the final score closer than it should have been, or perhaps exactly what it should have been, depending on your perspective, because the Bison were tough for the first 25 minutes.

“I thought we were playing Purdue,” said coach Tom Izzo. “It was a fistfight, it was physical, it was kind of out of control.

“I thought we did some very, very good things when we had the 11-point lead (in the first half). But then we didn’t take over. I blame Miles (Bridges), I blame Cassius (Winston) and I blame myself.

“That lead changed like that with a couple of bad shots. The second half, we got rolling again. Thanks to Cassius running the thing, we really went to Miles."

Bridges’ one-hand, put-back jam put Michigan State up 58-48 and helped give Michigan State momentum heading into the final moments.

“Our fans really came out and supported us,” Bridges said. “That really helped us when we were down a little bit. When Bucknell was going on a run, our crowd really got us going.”

Michigan State withstood some hot shooting from Bucknell in the first half and led just 44-40 at the break, but pulled away in the second half as Bucknell ran into foul trouble. Its star player, stretch four Zach Thomas, fouled out with a technical foul with 6:06 remaining and Michigan State up 68-53. Thomas, the Patriot League Player of the Year, had 20 points at halftime. He finished with 27 as four different Spartans took turns guarding him, and eventually wore him out.

“He’s a great player but it was good for us that he fouled out. He’s a great player. We didn’t want to give him any open looks. We had him work for everything he got today, but he did a great job.”

Said Izzo: “They’re a good team. When I first watched them on film, I swear to God, I said, ‘This is Middle Tennessee plus.’ I thought we played pretty well for most of that game.

“But when we made a mistake, it turned into three or four (mistakes. This team still has a ways to go. I got on Miles at halftime, but boy we started running some stuff for him and he answered the bell, one after another.”

Joshua Langford scored 22 points for Michigan State, Cassius Winston had 11 points and 10 assists.

QUOTABLE: “I can’t believe Josh Langford got a technical. He hasn’t said a word since he got on campus.” - Izzo.

More to come on SpartanMag.com.