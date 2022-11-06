Champaign, Ill. - There was no wild celebration on the Michigan State sideline. There was a sense of satisfaction and accomplishment in the aftermath of Michigan State’s 23-15 upset of Illinois on Saturday. But head coach Mel Tucker had no trouble getting back to neutral, as he says.

The least-surprised people in town were these very Spartans.

“I’m not proud of the way they played today but the way they prepared throughout the week,” Tucker said. “Very, very focused. Very confident. Very intentional and deliberate about everything we did this week.”

Tucker listed a bunch of his favorite clichés in describing the elements of victory on this day. But one that he didn’t use might have been the most telling. They never flinched.

Staring down the barrel of a possible 4-8 or 3-9 season, Michigan State showed no ill-effects on defense from a rash of suspensions which should have bombed the Spartans back to a September level of mediocrity.

But they never doubted they could do this against No. 14 Illinois, a bruising team on a six-game win streak which had fans whispering about the possibility of being involved with ESPN GameDay in two weeks, and controlling its own destiny in the Big Ten West, the Big Ten, and maybe even the College Football Playoff. Yes, they were really talking about that stuff down here.

But not anymore. Not after Michigan State’s deeply satisfying and gratifying, but somewhat unemotional, victory over the Illini.

“We had a lot of support this week from our administration, supporting our team, taking the right steps the best we could this week,” Tucker said. “We felt good coming into the game that we had an excellent chance to win the game if we could execute for 60 minutes.

“We came here to win the game, so I’m not surprised we won. Let’s keep chopping.”

Michigan State improved to 4-5 with the victory. That’s not a clean record. But to Illini fans, Michigan State looked like a talented, mature program with a strong chin - a program and team which flings pretenders aside even when said program is having an off-year.

It’s hard to say whether this is an off-year for Michigan State, or a precursor to more struggles in the near future. But this win, against this team, after last week’s problems, made Michigan State look like an able program, on the cusp of finding its way again - maybe not in time to do anything special this season, but in time to feel special about itself in the games that lay ahead.

Some Illinois fans were wary about these visiting, wounded Spartans. Those of us who have followed Michigan State all season have seen the warts up close. But to those on the outside who may not watch every Spartan game, this is and was still Michigan State. And with that came respect for Michigan State. That respect turned out to be well-founded.

Let the record show that the Spartans have played pretty good football when seniors Xavier Henderson and Jacob Slade have been available. Michigan State is 4-1 with those two in the lineup.

“Our guys were very confident going into the game,” Tucker said. “We are going to continue to learn and get better and we are going to grow from whatever experience that we have and continue to gain confidence in what we are doing and move forward.”

No celebrations. There were some smiles, and heart pats on the back. And also some serious-faced pats on the back. This was work. They knew they could get this accomplished.

“We have been on the road for a couple of weeks,” Tucker said. “We need to be at home, in front of our fans, in The Woodshed.

“Spartan Nation has been behind us strong all season and we are looking forward to getting back home. We still have a lot of football ahead of us.”

It resumes next week at home against Rutgers (4-5).

“We tell the guys every single day to block out the noise,” Tucker said, “and focus on what we can control and to listen to us. Obviously, it’s easier said than done, but I think our guys have come to realize that focusing on what we can control and blocking out the noise is the best way to move forward.

“We have learned a lot this season. We have had to block out the noise since week three. I’m really proud of our guys, being able to focus. And they played for each other and rallied and they understand that what’s important is what we do next.”