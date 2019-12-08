Michigan State has accepted an invitation to play in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl against Wake Forest on Friday, Dec. 27 at 3:20 p.m. ET in Yankee Stadium in New York. The game will be televised on ESPN.

The New Era Pinstripe Bowl marks the 12th bowl bid in 13 seasons under MSU head coach Mark Dantonio, who is the winningest coach in school history with a 113-57 record at the helm of the Spartans. MSU has won five of its last seven bowl games.

The Spartans finished the regular season with a 6-6 overall record (4-5 Big Ten) and are making their third consecutive postseason appearance, while the Demon Deacons went 8-4 overall and tied for third in the ACC Atlantic Division with a 4-4 conference mark.

It will be the first-ever matchup between the two schools.Dantonio already owns school records for most bowl wins (five) and bowl appearances (12), including a school-record four-game bowl winning streak with victories in the 2011 Outback Bowl vs. No. 18 Georgia, 2012 Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl over TCU, 2014 Rose Bowl against No. 5 Stanford, and 2015 Cotton Bowl vs. No. 4 Baylor.

The Spartans defeated No. 18 Washington State, 42-17, in the 2017 Holiday Bowl.

"We're excited about representing the Big Ten in the Pinstripe Bowl against a high quality ACC opponent in Wake Forest,” said MSU head coach Mark Dantonio. “Playing in New York for a bowl game will be a new experience for our program, and it should be a really fun atmosphere to be right in the city during the holiday season. We’ll also have the chance to play in a unique venue in Yankee Stadium. Every bowl trip we’ve had has been a tremendous experience for our players, and I’ve heard only great things about how the Yankees organization runs this entire event.

“Playing Wake Forest will certainly be a challenge for us. They won eight games this season and have one of the best offenses in the ACC. Coach (Dave) Clawson has the program playing well in the postseason too, winning three straight bowl games. It should be an exciting matchup.

“We’re anticipating a great trip to New York over the holidays. Our players, especially our seniors, will be motivated to play in this game and finish out the year with a winning record.”

The Spartans will be making their 29th all-time bowl appearance (12-16 record).Spartan fans are encouraged to purchase bowl game tickets from the official team allocation through the Spartan Ticket Office.

MSU officials anticipate having a sufficient quantity of bowl game tickets to accommodate Spartan fans.Tickets may be requested online at msuspartans.com (click "tickets" and proceed to the Spartan Online Ticket Office) or by calling the Spartan Ticket Office (open weekdays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.), locally at 517-355-1610 or outside the Lansing area at 1-800-GO-STATE.







