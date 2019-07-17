Michigan State basketball announced a contract with Oakland University today that will pit the Spartans against the Grizzlies in Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena for three of the next six seasons.

The contract will begin this year when Michigan State will play Oakland on Saturday, Dec. 14 at Little Ceasars Arena. Tip-off time has not been announced.

Michigan State, which advanced to the Final Four for the eighth time in Tom Izzo’s career last season, is expected to be ranked among the top five teams in the country in the preseason, led by National Player of the Year candidate Cassius Winston.

“I love our team having a chance to play in Detroit and at a great venue like Little Caesars Arena,” MSU head Tom Izzo said in a statement released by the university. “This will be special for Cassius Winston to play in his hometown as a senior and it’s a great opportunity for Spartan alumni in Detroit to come see us play.”

Michigan State and Oakland will play three games in Detroit at Little Caesars Arena and three games at the Breslin Center over the next six seasons.

MSU and Oakland have met 17 times. The Spartans posted a 99-69 win at the Breslin Center last year. The two teams last played at Little Caesars Arena in 2017 with the game drawing the largest college basketball crowd in arena history at 20,695. Michigan State won that game, 86-73.

“This has been a great rivalry and I’m glad that we’re going to continue the series. I have a lot of respect for Greg (Kampe) and his program and what he has done at Oakland. We have had a lot of competitive and hard-fought games against them and it’s a game that can bring out the best in both teams.”