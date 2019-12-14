DETROIT — Tom Izzo is known for being critical — of his players, of officials, of the media. After Saturday’s 72-49 win over Oakland, the Michigan State coach was critical of himself for not playing sophomore forward Thomas Kithier more. The Macomb native was remarkably efficient in the nine minutes he played, scoring eight points on 4-of-4 shooting and grabbing six rebounds. He only played one minute of the second half. “He should’ve played more,” Izzo said of Kithier. “He played well, he defended well, he rebounded well, he scored well.” Sophomore guard Gabe Brown called Kithier “a bucket,” and it was sophomore forward Aaron Henry who was left to explain just what that means. “You give it to Thomas,” Henry said. “If you want an assist, you throw it to Thomas every time. That’s exactly what it is… You know what you’re gonna get from Thomas every single time. Credit to him because he’s always been one of those guys who has maintained his job and pitched in, whether he’s been starting or not.” The power forward position has been a revolving door all season, and Saturday was Kithier’s turn to shine. Though sophomore Marcus Bingham got the start — his fifth straight after Kithier started the first five games of the season — he played just 13 minutes himself, scoring five points and grabbing two rebounds. Freshman Malik Hall played only eight minutes, due to an illness. “Anybody who is in there knows to do their job,” Bingham said. “I feel completely comfortable when Thomas is in there. I know he’s going to do what he needs to do.” Kithier said his mentality is key to his success coming off the bench. “You’ve got to stay mentally ready,” he said. “I think all guys are mentally ready to play whenever they’re needed, so it’s kind of whoever has the hot hand is who we’re going with right now.” The Spartan bigs held Oakland forward Xavier Hill-Mais to 5-of-20 shooting, with assistance from Michigan State wings who provided dig help inside. “I told you, ain’t nobody scoring on me inside,” Bingham said. “All of us bigs, really. We’re going to be tough to score on.”

IN THE HOUSE OF THE PISTONS

Michigan State returned to Little Caesars Arena for the first time since its heartbreaking NCAA Tournament loss to Syracuse in March 2018. Izzo said he was pleased with what he saw of the city, seeing the arena and the surrounding area as a sign of the growth in the city of Detroit. “I got a chance to walk around last night and the city looks great with all the lights and the trees,” Izzo said. The Detroit Pistons allowed the Spartans to use their practice facility Friday, which the players said was a great opportunity to envision the next level. “It was good to see the locker room,” Henry said. “All the cool things they have to do, it just shows how much the difference is between college and the NBA. We’re still fortunate to get the things we get, but it was a blast for sure.” Kithier grew up a Pistons fan, and said the experience of playing in Little Caesars Arena brought back memories. “I remember going to The Palace way back when,” he said. “Watching the 2004 team play and win a championship. It’s kind of cool just to come to the new arena and… see the guys you watched as a child have their number in the rafters.” Kithier said he sat in Pistons point guard Reggie Jackson’s locker room chair. “You always see those guys on TV in the area, so it was definitely a really cool experience,” he said. MSU and Oakland are locked into a series for the next six years, playing Oakland’s home games in Detroit. Though MSU is now 18-0 against the Golden Grizzlies, Izzo says he thinks the series is a positive for both sides. “This is a privilege to play down here,” he said. “It’s really been a good thing. It’s been good for us. I still think it’s been good for (Oakland), and great for the city. Keep promoting it, we’re going to keep coming back.”

STEVEN SHINES ON THE BOARDS

The loudest cheers of the entire afternoon came long after the game was decided. With 1:55 remaining, the Spartans inserted freshman walk-on guard Steven Izzo, and the Detroit crowd got its first chance to cheer for a player who many have seen on their televisions since he was a boy. Steven’s mother Lupe and sister Raquel were seated behind the bench and went wild, with Raquel recording the moment of the announcement of his introduction with her phone. Izzo pulled down three rebounds, each drawing louder applause than the last, but missed a three-pointer with 48 seconds remaining that threatened to bring the new building down if it had gone in. His coach and father beamed with pride postgame. “Steven got up for a couple of those,” Tom Izzo said. “I’ve got to give him credit. It was fun. I appreciated the way the people handled it, I appreciated the way our players (handled it). I try not to take away from anybody else, but at the same time, memories are awesome things. “Some day, there'll be some memories that will last two lifetimes and I greatly appreciate that.”