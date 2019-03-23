







DES MOINES, Iowa - An NCAA Tournament subregional that was part soap opera, part rock fight, part love fest for the Spartans ended with Michigan State dancing through Minnesota, 70-50, in a Second Round victory, Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.

The No. 2 seed Spartans jumped to leads of 22-11 and 31-14, survived a brief Minnesota run in the second half, and then coasted to victory in the first NCAA Tournament battle of Big Ten teams since Michigan State defeated Wisconsin in the 2000 Final Four. Michigan State went on to win the National Championship that year. Michigan State will face No. 3 seed LSU in Washington, D.C. on Friday.

The Spartans are one win away from Tom Izzo’s 10th Elite Eight, just days after his fierce challenge of freshman Aaron Henry made his coaching methods a point of discussion nationwide. But the Spartans responded to Izzo once again this week, earning MSU’s first trip past the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2015.

The victory gave Michigan State its 14th Sweet 16 in 22 years and 20th in school history.

“This one feels better,” Izzo said. “We were disappointed in '16. We had a real good team and we had a loss to a team that played better, Middle Tennessee, and the next year people said we didn't play well. We had injuries to our bigs and I thought, last year, so many issues. But I look at these guys and these guys have won 60 games now in two years. That's a hell of an accomplishment and getting back to the Sweet 16, there's nothing like playing when it stays daylight longer. You come out of those practices now and the sun is still shining. It's the greatest feeling in the world.”

Xavier Tillman led Michigan State with 14 points on six-of-eight shooting to go with six rebounds.

"I'm just excited more so because my freshman year it didn't end the way I was hoping to," Tillman said in reference to last year's Second Round upset loss to Syracuse. "So I'm just excited we were able to advance past this point and more excited for our program because we haven't been able to do that for three years. To break the curse feels pretty good."

Cassius Winston scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting, and had nine assists.

"I'm just happy to be in the tournament grind and I knew it was going to be a grinder weekend, but I was okay in the games," said Winston, who is battling toe and knee soreness. "I made it through the games and I feel like I did pretty decent. Now we got some time to get back home, get some treatment and get a little rest and by next go-round I will be fully ready."

Henry, Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins and Nick Ward each scored nine points for Michigan State.

Henry served as the primary defender on Minnesota's best player, Amir Coffey.

"I thought Aaron Henry did a good job on Amir Coffey," Izzo said. "He (Coffey) had 25 points but he took 24 shots.

“I think we deserve credit for the start we had and we were sloppy, but man, another championship weekend for us and we move on to the next one and I can't tell you how excited I am."