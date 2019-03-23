Spartans Sweet Again!
DES MOINES, Iowa - An NCAA Tournament subregional that was part soap opera, part rock fight, part love fest for the Spartans ended with Michigan State dancing through Minnesota, 70-50, in a Second Round victory, Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena.
The No. 2 seed Spartans jumped to leads of 22-11 and 31-14, survived a brief Minnesota run in the second half, and then coasted to victory in the first NCAA Tournament battle of Big Ten teams since Michigan State defeated Wisconsin in the 2000 Final Four. Michigan State went on to win the National Championship that year. Michigan State will face No. 3 seed LSU in Washington, D.C. on Friday.
The Spartans are one win away from Tom Izzo’s 10th Elite Eight, just days after his fierce challenge of freshman Aaron Henry made his coaching methods a point of discussion nationwide. But the Spartans responded to Izzo once again this week, earning MSU’s first trip past the opening weekend of the NCAA Tournament since 2015.
The victory gave Michigan State its 14th Sweet 16 in 22 years and 20th in school history.
“This one feels better,” Izzo said. “We were disappointed in '16. We had a real good team and we had a loss to a team that played better, Middle Tennessee, and the next year people said we didn't play well. We had injuries to our bigs and I thought, last year, so many issues. But I look at these guys and these guys have won 60 games now in two years. That's a hell of an accomplishment and getting back to the Sweet 16, there's nothing like playing when it stays daylight longer. You come out of those practices now and the sun is still shining. It's the greatest feeling in the world.”
Xavier Tillman led Michigan State with 14 points on six-of-eight shooting to go with six rebounds.
"I'm just excited more so because my freshman year it didn't end the way I was hoping to," Tillman said in reference to last year's Second Round upset loss to Syracuse. "So I'm just excited we were able to advance past this point and more excited for our program because we haven't been able to do that for three years. To break the curse feels pretty good."
Cassius Winston scored 13 points on 5-of-11 shooting, and had nine assists.
"I'm just happy to be in the tournament grind and I knew it was going to be a grinder weekend, but I was okay in the games," said Winston, who is battling toe and knee soreness. "I made it through the games and I feel like I did pretty decent. Now we got some time to get back home, get some treatment and get a little rest and by next go-round I will be fully ready."
Henry, Matt McQuaid, Kenny Goins and Nick Ward each scored nine points for Michigan State.
Henry served as the primary defender on Minnesota's best player, Amir Coffey.
"I thought Aaron Henry did a good job on Amir Coffey," Izzo said. "He (Coffey) had 25 points but he took 24 shots.
“I think we deserve credit for the start we had and we were sloppy, but man, another championship weekend for us and we move on to the next one and I can't tell you how excited I am."
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
Due to a rash of Michigan State turnovers, Minnesota cut into a 33-14 lead with a 5-0 run at the end of the first half. A 12-7 Gopher run to begin the second half cut the lead to 40-31 and brought throngs of loud Gopher fans to their feet as they watched arguably the most important Minnesota basketball game in 23 years, as Minnesota tried to gain its first Sweet 16 since 1997.
But Winston answered with a step-back jumper from 18 feet (42-31), a hanging 14-footer (44-31) and a 3-pointer in transition (47-31) on consecutive possessions to regain control.
The Spartans finished with 22 turnovers, compared to just six for the Gophers - a stat that kept Minnesota within striking distance until the last six minutes.
Goins found his shooting stroke, going 2-of-3 from 3-point range in the first half.
Ward was used more in this game than at any time since coming back from a fractured hand, which he sustained on Feb. 17. Ward hit a nice lefty hook shot in the early going to give MSU a 9-2 lead.
MSU’s transition game and bumper car half-court finishes proved devastating for most of the first half. Minnesota’s backbone player Jordan Murphy, the Big Ten’s leading rebounder, played only four minutes due to severe back spasms. The Gophers missed him in all areas of their game.
With Murphy on the sidelines, MSU destroyed Minnesota on the glass, 45-19.
Meanwhile, Michigan State defenders went under ball screens, clogged the middle and forced the Gophers’ shaky shooters to settle for perimeter jumpers. The Gophers did not make those shots with regularity during the regular season, but nailed them on Thursday night in a win over Louisville. But they didn’t go down in the first half as Michigan State out-shot Minnesota 60.9 percent to 21.9 percent through the first 20 minutes.
The Gophers had only three offensive rebounds on 25 missed shots in the first half as Michigan State carved out a 25-10 rebounding edge by halftime.
Michigan State jumped out to a 14-4 lead on a McQuaid lay-up, with six of MSU’s first 14 points coming in transition.
Winston found Tillman for an alley-oop dunk and a 22-11 lead.
Michigan State stretched it to 31-14 when Winston fed Ward on a duck-in for a lay-up.
Henry’s put-back gave Michigan State its biggest lead of the first half at 33-14.
The Gophers ended the first half on a 5-0 run as the Spartans committed five turnovers in the last 3:30 of the first half.
Michigan State had 11 turnovers in the first half, compared to three for the Gophers. Six of MSU’s 11 turnovers in the first half came when Michigan State’s offense attempted to go through the low post. Michigan State is rusty in that part of the game, with big and guards trying to feed Ward.
“We were really focused early and we lost some focus and some of it was Cassius and he said he was worn down and I always tell him when the head goes the body follows,” Izzo said. “He's our head. When he got back on the horse, the rest of the guys did. It's pretty cool that he's got that much impact on our team.”
