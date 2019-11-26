Michigan State got back in the win column, Tuesday, but doesn’t feel much better about itself.

The Spartans raced to a 28-point lead early in the second half and then held on in horror as Georgia’s Anthony Edwards scored 33 points after intermission. The Bulldogs’ charge wasn’t quite enough, as the Spartans forged a 93-85 victory in the losers bracket of the Maui Invitational, despite 37 points from Edwards.

Michigan State (4-2) will play either UCLA or Chaminade to finish the trip on Wednesday. Georgia fell to 4-2 and will play the loser.

Cassius Winston bounced back from a quiet performance during Monday’s upset loss to Virginia Tech. He had 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting to go with eight assists, two steals and two turnovers against Georgia. He finally steadied the Spartans in the face of Edwards’ amazing charge.

“I feel real good for Cash,” Izzo said. “I played him to death.”

Edwards, a 6-foot-5 freshman who is projected by ESPN to be the No. 2 player selected in next year’s NBA Draft, was miserably cold in the first half. But he caught fire in the second half. Edwards was 11 of 26 from the field and 7 of 16 from 3-point range, but his performance will be remembered more fondly than those inefficient numbers would represent.

“The second half, we just didn’t guard, and then we quit moving the ball and we started taking bad shots,” said Tom Izzo.

Michigan State hasn’t fully learned from the lessons of Monday’s 71-66 loss to Virginia Tech.

“It helped for about two-thirds of the game, and then the last third, nothing helped,” Izzo said. “We got busy thinking we are better than we are a couple of guys didn’t guard.”

HOW IT HAPPENED

Georgia’s offense became reduced to handing the ball to Edwards and letting him chuck from NBA 3-point range. He made a bushel of them as MSU’s Aaron Henry, with occasional aid from helping teammates, was usually an inch short and a split second too late to prevent the shots from being attempted.

“What guys like Aaron don’t understand is you let a guy that’s a shooter get hot like that, and then all the sudden they start making all kinds of shots,” Izzo said.

Edwards’ assault gave Michigan State flashbacks to the Spartans’ opening-night loss when Kentucky’s Tyrese Maxey scored 26 points in a 69-62 victory over then-No. 1 Michigan State.

A week later, Seton Hall All-America candidate Myles Powell scored 37 points in a 76-73 Spartan escape job.

This one looked similar to that, although Edwards’ lack of conscience in hoisting crazy shots was something to behold.

“He made some shots that are ridiculous,” Izzo said. “So did Maxey and that’s how you lose games.

“That’s two guards that scored 100 points against us that we recruited hard - Tyrese Maxey and Anthony Edwards.”

Edwards blocked two shots in the lane and delivered an overhead bounce pass in transition for an assist which cut the Michigan State lead to 75-73 with 4:55 to play.

But Henry responded with a 3-pointer from the right wing to make it 78-73.

A step-back 3-pointer by Edwards over Henry and Malik Hall cut MSU’s lead to 80-76 with 3:40 to go.

Then Xavier Tillman nailed a 3-pointer from the right corner to extend the lead to 83-76.

Georgia’s comeback was a thrill ride. But every time Michigan State was pushed to the brink of terror, the Spartans found answers on offense.

Winston delivered a diagonal high feed to Hall for a lay-up, making it 85-76.

Then Winston attacked off a high screen for a driving lay-up to push the lead back to 87-78 with 1:30 to play.

Edwards added one more late 3-pointer as Michigan State connected on enough free throws to exhale in victory.

“It’s ridiculous,” Izzo said. “When you let a guy go left, and what’s what we told them in the scouting report: left, left, left - that’s what these games are for. It’s hard for guys to focus in when you’ve got the beach, you’ve got all these issues, that’s exactly what these tournaments are for. Those what makes these tournaments tough. Those that stay focused usually win and we didn’t do it last night. We did a good job today for 80 percent of the game. They hit a couple of shots and cut it down to 20 and then we just made some bad plays.

LINEUP CHANGE

Michigan State started sophomore Marcus Bingham at the four in place of Thomas Kithier.

Bingham played only three minutes against Virginia Tech, but logged 18 in this one. He scored five points and pulled down six rebounds.

“Marcus did some good things, but I’d say that spot is about as open as our locker room,” said Izzo.

Kithier played only five minutes.

Hall played 23 and was the choice for playing time down the stretch. He finished with nine points and four rebounds.

Michigan State tried to get a low post game established, but had trouble connecting and converting, for a second straight game.

“Our inside guys have to quit fumbling the ball,” Izzo said. “We did put more emphasis on that (getting it inside). We even posted Aaron Henry. We’re going to post whoever we’ve got to post to get it inside. That’s definitely an issue right now. We are trying to find another guy (to complement) X, and sometimes (a replacement) for X. He just has to play better.”

Tillman had 15 points on 4-of-10 shooting. He had 11 rebounds and a team-high three turnovers. He also missed a dunk.

“Xavier is still struggling big-time, fumbling the ball, missing dunks,” Izzo said. “He has to do a better job and he knows it.

Michigan State shot 50 percent from the field and 47 percent from 3-point range (8-of-17).

Foster Loyer came off the bench to drill a pair of 3-pointers in the first half while the Spartans played 20 minutes of their best basketball of the season.

“In the first half, we had three turnovers,” Izzo said. “We shot the ball well, we ran the ball well, Cassius played well. I thought we got a lot of play out of a lot of different people.

“I felt good for Foster Loyer. He should have played him more in the second half. That was my fault. I should have had him in there. I was going to play both of them together (Loyer and Winston). But defensively it was so hard to cover those big guards. But we have some issues defensively as far as dribble penetration. We need help from our bigs, and right now that’s been a struggle.

“So now, I’m excited about the win. I think we can build on it. Disappointed about the way we played.”