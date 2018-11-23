SpartanMag.com

What happens in November in college basketball usually stays in November, but Michigan State’s 78-68 victory over Texas in the Las Vegas Invitational Championship Game on Friday will have some lasting effects.

The No. 11-ranked Spartans used a sizzling second half from junior guard Joshua Langford to rally back from a 19-point, first-half deficit to surge past the Longhorns and win comfortably. Langford finished with a career-high 29 points.

Guard Cassius Winston scored 20 points and was named tournament most valuable player.

Michigan State won despite trailing 25-6 in the first half, and committing 24 turnovers for the game.

“I don’t think there’s any question that you have to have great freshmen, but the experience, the talent, you need both to be really good,” said Michigan State coach Tom Izzo. “But our experience helped us. You look who came through: Josh and Cash, two juniors who have played a lot of minutes.

"This game, you had to play at a championship level. I mean it was a fistfight. I thought the UCLA game was too. Those were more than Big Ten games as far as how physical. We hung in there."

Among the lessons and new discoveries for the Spartans:

One, the Spartans earned confidence on the importance of staying the course within a game plan and clawing game into a game. The confidence gained from this game will undoubtedly help the Spartans later in the year, if and when double-digit deficits occur again.

Two, the Spartans turned the game around, gained momentum and never relinquished it due to lock-down defense first and foremost. Interior defenders Xavier Tillman and Kenny Goins were outstanding as help defenders vs. ball screens near the elbow area.

“We won the game defensively,” Izzo said. “There were times in that second half when we were helping each other, shrinking the court.”

Texas had no answer on offense after Michigan State hand-cuffed the Longhorns' base ball screen actions. Defense changed the game. That’s a lesson that should pay dividends throughout the season.

Three, Langford stepped forward and carried the team in a way he has never done as a Spartan. With Michigan State trailing 47-36 early in the second half, Langford scored 15 points over a seven-minute stretch as Michigan State went on a 21-7 run. Langford capped the run with a spin-pivot into a 17-footer above the foul line to give the Spartans a 60-54 lead.

Langford made three 3-pointers during the 21-7 run. He began the run with a pair of 3-pointers, one from the left corner and the next from the left wing in transition, which cut the lead to 47-42. He gave MSU a 50-49 lead with a 3-pointer off a jab-step fake with 14:50 to play.

Langford gave a confident smile as he ran back on defense after that one. This was a new Langford, something that can give the Spartans a new ceiling of potential if he can do this more often.

Four, Michigan State had severe problems with Texas’ quickness in the opening minutes. Texas jumped into passing lanes, back-tipped the Spartans in transition and obstructed MSU’s operation. In the first eight minutes, Michigan State had 10 turnovers and only eight shot attempts. Texas led 25-6.

Michigan State corrected those problems and gained experience in trying to execute against a team with superior quickness. MSU hasn't completely solved this issue for the long-term, but this experience will help. Playing against Texas' quickness is not something MSU can simulate in practice.

“As bad as we turned it over in the first half, we shot 48 percent,” Izzo said. “I knew if we could just run our offense we could get some things done.

“The turnovers are disappointing, especially when they were so casual that first half. But when you win, I’ll worry about that when I get home.”

Michigan State also had problems against pressure defense in the first half against Kansas, before rallying and falling short of victory.

“We bounced back and played much better, but why are we getting down in the first place is the question that I have,” Izzo said. “We’ll try to solve some of those. But at the same time, I’m really proud. When you bounce back against a good team, and let me tell you, Texas is a good team; they play hard, they play together, they made some big plays.”

Five, Michigan State seemed to be the better-conditioned team, or at least had a stronger will. By the midway point of the second half, Texas quit going to offensive glass. Michigan State easily cleared the defensive glass and held a 42-23 edge on the boards for the game.

"Hey, they’re hard to play against," Izzo said. "To out-rebound that team by almost 20 is unbelievable because I don’t think we’re a great rebounding team yet. But Henry got a couple of big ones and Xavier is really good at it, and we must have cut out better than I gave us credit for.”

Six, freshman Aaron Henry was a difference-maker for the first time in his young career.

With Michigan State trailing 29-12, and nothing going right, Henry drove baseline, elevated and finished a gorgeous reverse lay-up in traffic, from the Michael Jordan or Julius Erving school of creativity and leaping ability.

On the next possession, Henry drove, stopped, and hit a 14-foot, step-through jumper to cut it to 29-16.

A little later, Henry nailed a 3-pointer off an inside-out pass from Nick Ward, reducing the lead to 36-24 with 4:05 left in the first half, and changing momentum of the game.

“He played great,” Izzo said of Henry. “He got some big-time rebounds. He made a couple of great plays. He is very good defensively.”

Henry had six rebounds.





“We needed it today because there were some athletes on that (Texas) team today," Izzo said.