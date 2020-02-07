EAST LANSING - The Michigan State men’s basketball team went old school on Thursday during practice in preparation for its rematch with rival Michigan on Saturday in Ann Arbor.

Every turnover was met with baseline to baseline sprints, noise simulating U-M’s Maize Rage student section was delivered by student managers screaming through orange cones that substituted as megaphones, and the chatter and enthusiasm was probably the loudest its been for in a while during a late-week practice.

Accompanied by two team meetings on Thursday - one early in the morning and a one in mid afternoon - the No. 16 Spartans (16-7, 8-4 Big Ten), who face the Wolverines (13-9, 4-7) at noon (FOX) in the Crisler Center, hit the practice floor with goals of increased energy and accountability, as they try and end a two-game skid after a loss at home to a continuously-improving Penn State team and a setback on the road to a desperate Wisconsin squad.

“To look over the Big Ten standings like I did, and the stats, we’re No. 1 or 2 in 90 percent of the stats, No. 3 in some,’’ said MSU coach Tom Izzo. “Turnovers? Dead last.

“We’re trying ti straighten that out, but to be honest with you, I think they saw it and know, we’re a layup or two, a turnover or two from what could be a big lead in the Big Ten. We got a ways to go, we’ve got things to improve in but we had a really good practice (Thursday). I was really happy.’’

Izzo is hoping the spirit of that practice session carries over to the floor in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

MSU, which won this season’s first meeting against U-M, 87-69, behind a season-high 32 points from senior point guard Cassius Winston, won all three meetings last season, including a victory in the regular season finale which gave Michigan State a share of the Big Ten title and prevented Michigan from doing the same, and a victory in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game.

In order to repeat Jan. 5th’s success in a hostile environment, the Spartans are going to have to improve in the one area that has put a hitch in the team’s offensive giddy-up in Big Ten play, an average of 13 turnovers per game.

Michigan has not been a strong defensive team this year, but the atmosphere will be challenging and the situation is intense.

“They’re going to play at a different level, they’re at home but at the same time, we’re going to play at a different level too,’’ Izzo said.

In addition to double-digit turnovers, the Spartans have been plagued by slow starts during most of their conference losses.

In games at Purdue, Indiana and Wisconsin, the Spartans found themselves having to fight back offensively just to get into those games, which may have also contributed to the turnovers because the offense was created more out of desperation instead of a steady in-game flow.

“I think some of it can be attributed to just trying to make that extra pass,’’ said junior forward Xavier Tillman, the team’s second-leading scorer at 13.3 and top rebounder at 10.1 a game. “We probably need to look more at taking the open shot instead of looking to make that extra pass. I think that will help cut down on the turnovers.’’

Both teams are in borderline must-win situations - the Spartans because they are trying to maintain their spot at the top of the Big Ten and need to end a losing streak, and because Michigan, as winners of just two in their last seven games - including three straight at home - are on the verge of becoming an NIT team instead of a NCAA participant.

Michigan State players are taking a positive mindset.

“We’re not that far off,’’ said Winston, who leads MSU in scoring and assists at 18.5 and 5.9. “The games that we’re losing are by two, three, four points. So it’s the little things. A couple more plays and we could be talking about a whole different season right now. We’re still right here with a chance to do some special things. We’ve just got to hone in each and every day.’’

While turnovers and falling behind by large margins early have been a problem for MSU of late, poor shooting and poor field goal percentage defense is what has defined the Wolverines’ latest woes.

Last season, Michigan had one of the best defenses in the country. The Wolverines held teams to 39 percent from the field and allowed just 58.3 points per game.

This year, Michigan is allowing 42.6 percent from the field, but that includes 45 percent in big ten games (ranking 12th in the Big Ten). Michigan is allowing 74.5 points per game in big ten games (12th)

In addition to being without junior forward Isaiah Livers, inconsistent offensive outputs from veterans like senior center Jon Teske haven’t helped U-M’s cause.

In his last eight games, Teske, who is tied with Livers as the team’s leading scorer at 13.1 points per game and also leads the Wolverines in rebounding at 7.5 a contest, has only hit the double-figure scoring mark four times. He hasn’t had back-to-back double-figures in points since early January in games against MSU and Purdue.

Of course getting more scoring from senior point guard Zavier Simpson, who leads the Big Ten in assists at 8.2 a game, while scoring 12.7 points an outing, would help, too, but the Wolverines could also use more offense from junior guard Eli Brooks and freshman forward Franz Wagner.

Brooks is adding 11 points per contest, while Wagner is contributing 10.4 a game.

While fighting through the absence of Livers, who is considered doubtful to questionable for this game due to a groin injury, former East Lansing High School standout and sophomore forward Brandon Johns Jr. has become a bright spot.

After scoring 12 points against the Spartans in East Lansing, Johns enters Saturday’s game averaging 6.5 points and 4.3 rebounds a game, including nine points and 4.5 rebounds a contest in conference play.

Johns scored 20 and 16 points in recent games against Nebraska and Rutgers. He is shooting a productive 37 percent from 3-point range.

“He really has (made the most improvement). He’s shooting the ball really well,” Izzo said. “The last five games, I think he’s shooting over 55 percent from the 3. He’s one of their better offensive rebounders. I think they’ve done a good job with him. He’s done a good job and that makes a big difference for their team. He’s definitely playing his best basketball since he’s been at Michigan.’’

On the Spartans’ side, consistent double-figure outputs from sophomore wings Aaron Henry and Gabe Brown would go a long way in helping solve MSU’s offensive woes, in terms of consistent scoring from sources not named Winston or Tillman.

While MSU will be looking for more from both Henry and Brown, expect sophomore forward Marcus Bingham to play more of a role in Ann Arbor.

Bingham Jr. is averaging just 4.4 points and 4.4 rebounds a game but Izzo is pleased with the stretch four’s improvement recently.

“We think Marcus has been playing pretty well,’’ Izzo said. “He’s not playing as many minutes and sometimes it’s the matchups and stuff but in general, in the last two weeks, after that kind of debacle at Wisconsin, he’s really started to focus in, listen and learn. I think like everybody, he’s taking a step in maturity and I hope that continues.’’