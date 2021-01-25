SpartanMag - Spartans shut out Ohio State, earn weekend split

East Lansing, Mich. - As satisfied as Danton Cole was with Michigan State’s 2-0 hockey victory over Ohio State on Sunday, he was equally adamant about making a habit of it.

“Everything we talked about that we needed to do last night, we did tonight,” Cole said in reference to Saturday’s 5-1 loss to Ohio State. “It was just different. If you were color blind and you watched the game last night and then watched the game tonight, you wouldn’t know that it was the same team.

“It’s just a process about how hard it is to win hockey games and how hard you have to play.

“The challenge now is to be a team that can build on some success.”

It marked the fourth time in MSU’s last five series that the Spartans won the second game after failing to win the opener.

“We keep proving this to ourselves,” Cole said. “They did a great job bouncing back. You got off the mat. That’s great. But how about we quit getting knocked on the mat and start out the right way.

“That’s the price of admission. Now let’s string some together. Don’t always make it so that we have to have adversity to inspire us. Let’s just have excellence inspire us. Play some games like that and it doesn’t guarantee you a win but it guarantees you a hell of a lot better feeling that we had last night.”

Michigan State improved to 6-8-2 overall and 5-8-1 in the Big Ten. Michigan State is in seventh place in the seven-team Big Ten, one point behind Ohio State and one win out of fourth place.

“We have a tough matchup next week with Wisconsin on the road and we’re going to have to be ready to skate and battle and compete for pucks all over the ice,” Cole said.