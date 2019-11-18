EAST LANSING - Unlike last week’s battle against Seton Hall, Spartan center Xavier Tillman and the rest of Michigan State’s No. 3-ranked basketball team found little resistance near the rim.

Tillman capitalized with a career-high 21-point performance in Michigan State’s 94-46 victory over Charleston Southern, of the Big South conference, Monday night at Breslin Center.

Tillman was 1-of-9 from the field at Seton Hall in a 76-73 victory over the Pirates, Thursday night but bounced back with a 9-of-12 performance from the field against Charleston Southern. Michigan State improved to 2-1. Charleston Southern, which went 18-16 last year, is 1-4.

Michigan State will next play Virginia Tech in the Maui Invitational at 5 p.m. on Monday.

Gabe Brown, starting in place of Aaron Henry, scored 12 for the Spartans, including a highlight reel dunk along the baseline midway through the second half.

Henry didn’t play after sustaining an ankle sprain against Seton Hall. Henry finished the game against Seton Hall but was held out of this game. He will be fine to practice later this week.

Rocket Watts and Cassius Winston each scored 11. Winston had eight assists and four turnovers. He was 2-of-4 from 3-point range.

Winston played despite missing practice on Sunday night. He attended his brother Khy Winston’s game at Albion College on Sunday as the Winston family continues to battle with their loss.

Winston delivered a thank you message to fans at Breslin Center after the game, taking the public address microphone and voicing his appreciation for support he has received following the death of his brother, Zachary, more than a week ago.

Watts led Michigan State with 14 shots attempted, but made only four. He was 0-for-4 from 3-point range. The Spartans were 4-of-17 from long range, falling back to sub-25 percent shooting from deep after a strong 12-of-27.

Michigan State was never challenged in this game. A Kyle Ahrens 3-pointer gave the Spartans a 29-9 lead with 8:20 to go in the first half, and freshman Malik Hall, one of the heroes from the Seton Hall game, made it 31-9 with a tip-in.

After Marcus Bingham's two free throws that made it 33-12, Charles Southern was never within 19 points the rest of the night.

Ahrens, Hall and Bingham each scored six points. Julius Marble scored nine points, five of which came in the final minutes.

Quotes, locker room video, notes and analysis still to come at SpartanMag.com