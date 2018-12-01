SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - They didn’t hold the lead for very long on but when it counted Michigan State’s hockey team maintained its poise and scratched and clawed its way to victory over rival Michigan.

Behind three goals from unexpected sources and the game-winner from one of its expected goal scorers, MSU parlayed the energy from a sellout crowd that included an overflow student section at Munn Ice Arena to earn a 4-3 victory over the No. 14 Wolverines Friday night. With a handful of former Spartans in attendance, including Drew Miller, Steve Beadle and Michael Ferrantino, the Spartans overcame some early misplaced intensity and tactical errors to win their second in a row and their first over Michigan since Dec. 8th of last season when MSU blanked 5-0 at Munn. Michigan State improves to 6-7 overall and 2-3 in the Big Ten. Michigan is 6-6-2, and 2-3-2-1 in the Big Ten. The two teams will play again at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at Yost Arena in Ann Arbor. Sophomores Brody Stevens and Tommy Miller, and senior Cody Milan lifted the Spartans to a 3-3 tie through two and half periods. Then, reliable scorer Mitchell Lewandowski, a sophomore, scored what would be the game-winner at 9:44 of the final period. “The intensity was unreal, I think, on both sides,’’ Milan said. “The crowd definitely raised it to a whole another level and got everybody hype. Games against Michigan are so much fun, so hype and so intense. Game like this are good for our confidence. Now, we just have to maintain that going forward.’’



There were questions going into the game as to how a team that needed the contributions of four freshmen who had never played in an MSU-Michigan game would handle the spotlight, MSU came together and got the job done. For a team with just three seniors in the starting rotation on Friday night, the Spartans did not look out of place, intimidated or in over their heads against a Wolverine lineup that featured nine NHL Draft choices against just one for the Spartans. After taking two penalties before the contest was even four minutes old - one which resulted in a power play goal and 1-0 lead for the Wolverines - MSU settled into a scrappy and feisty gameplan that featured some not-so-PG chatter on both sides and chippiness throughout. “I thought we chased the game a little bit but sometimes, you work hard and you can overcome it,’’ said second-year head coach Danton Cole. “Obviously, (we’re) real happy and we’ll try and figure out a way to be a little better tomorrow at Yost. “We’d like it a little cleaner but (overall), we did some good things and we’ll get better because of it.’’





HOW IT UNFOLDED

Despite playing from behind for much of the game - MSU held the lead for less than 12 minutes the entire game - most of it coming during the final 10 minutes and 16 seconds of play. MSU kept itself engaged and close on goals from three players who coming into the game had combined for just four goals the entire season. After Lewandowski’s tally gave MSU a 4-3 lead, the Spartans survived a hectic Wolverine push with a little over 10 minutes left - including the final 1:07 when U-M pulled goalie Hayden Lavigne for the extra attacker. “I think that’s what good teams do,’’ said sophomore forward Taro Hirose, who lived up to his Big Ten Second Star of the Week honors by putting together his second straight 3-point outing and fifth of the season with three assists. “Once we got the lead, I think we were more comfortable with holding that lead and playing down the stretch there by making smart plays and not turning the puck over an giving them the chance to get back in the game.’’ Miller, who scored his first career goal as a Spartan, cherished the moments provided by Friday night’s contest and embraced the opportunity to help his team take things to another level against a heated rival. “It’s fun playing in games like this,’’ said Miller, a 6-foot-2, 186-pound defenseman from West Bloomfield. “In the Big Ten, there’s a lot of guys I played with. So it’s kind of cool after the whistle to see a guy and say, ‘Hey, how you doing?’ give them a little nudge here and there. But it’s good times though.” In the first two periods, when it looked like Michigan could take over the contest with their speed and near-superior transition game, MSU made the adjustments necessary to stay close until it was time to for a victory-snatching opportunity near the midway point of third period. With the puck on the stick of the Spartans’ best passer, Hirose, who had the primary assists on three of the Spartans four goals - Lewandowski found a path to the net and took a pass to tuck the game winner in behind Lavigne.

WHAT IT MEANS



While Friday’s win by no means signaled a meteoric rise for a hockey program looking to reestablish itself on the national stage, it was another step in a rebuilding process that is seemingly picking up steam by the week in Cole’s second season behind the bench. So there was cautious optimism following Friday’s win. Especially when the Spartans know they will be facing an even more determined Wolverine team tonight to close out the home-and-home series at an always raucous Yost Ice Arena. “We have to find a way to be even better tomorrow,’’ said Milan, who scored just his second goal of the season, “because we know they’re going to come hard.’’





STAYING BUSY



While the Spartans got the goals they needed, much of the team’s ability to stay close throughout the night came because of the play of freshman goaltender Drew DeRidder, who earned his second career win after a 43-save outing in his first career game against Michigan. While DeRidder’s play wasn’t always aesthetically pleasing to the casual onlooker, he got the job done in a manner that defined the whole team’s effort on Friday night. DeRidder, considered an elite goalie talent out of the USA National Team Development Program and a native of Fenton, Mich., earned his second straight victory on Friday night. And it wasn’t easy. The 43 saves DeRidder made were the most by an MSU goalie against Michigan since former Spartan Jake Hildebrand stopped 45 Wolverine shots in the Big Ten Tournament on March 20 in 2015. DeRidder’s busy night was also the most saves made by an MSU goalie since ex-MSU goalie Ed Minney collected 46 saves against Penn State in January of last season. “He was excellent,’’ Cole said. “He was on his feet, he was square to pucks. He doesn’t miss a beat. He competes, he’s confident and you need that in a game like this.’’





BLOOD AND GUTS GUY



The play of third-line center sophomore Tommy Apap in the first period may have saved MSU’s chances during a stretch in which Michigan looked like it was building momentum to run MSU out of its own building on Friday night. Apap’s faceoff work, hustle and strong overall play in the opening 20 minutes were the results of a player whom Cole said has steadily improved since his arrival last season. Apap made a key play to get the puck to defenseman Jarad Rosburg in a good position near the blueline where Rosburg could get an open look at the net, enabling Stevens to tip the puck past Lavigne to tie the score at 1-1. Apap (6-2, 186, Bloomfield Hills) is continuing in efforts to gain his coach’s trust and earn more ice time in crucial situations. “He’s just been really good and he’s been a bit of a horse for us,’’ Cole said. “The thing that’s nice this year is that he’s able to extend his game a little bit more in terms of minutes that he can play. Last year, he killed penalties but he was still about nine to 10 minutes, but we've been able to extend him some games and tonight quite a bit. He worked hard in the offseason on his skating and his strength. He’s a blood-and-guts guy and we like guys like that around here.’’





THEY’RE BACK

Cole made special mention of the atmosphere that existed in Munn Friday night.

With a sellout crowd 6,406, Cole was excited about the environment created by the rivalry game. With the Spartan Brass doing their part, there were periods of deafening noise coming from the supportive throng, mostly dressed in green and white and cheering for every Spartan body check and hustle play. “It was outstanding and it started with the student section,’’ Cole said of the group known as The Munnsters. “I think there’s 850 in that group and there was probably over a 1,000 at the game (Friday) night. They got the rink rocking and everybody else was there hanging from the rafters. This is the way we want it every night. We just have to keep battling and winning some games. “People are hungry for a good hockey team and we’ve been saying we won’t cheat them on effort. Hey, we’re entertaining one way or another and tonight, we were on the good side of it.’’