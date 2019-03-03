Spartans regain momentum for playoffs with split at No. 7 OSU
Michigan State’s 3-2 upset victory over No. 7-ranked Ohio State on Saturday, earning a weekend split, encapsulated much of what the Spartan hockey season has been thus far, and part of what Michigan State hopes to pursue in the postseason.
The Spartans finished last in the seven-team Big Ten regular season standings, but were good enough to skate with, and defeat, first-place Ohio State on the road in the regular season finale.
Ohio State (20-9-5) clinched the Big Ten title last weekend, and defeated Michigan State 5-1 on Friday night, so the Buckeyes might have had reason to lack motivation. But the Buckeyes are also playing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and looked to finish strong on senior night.
The Spartans were playing for pride, and to regain stride. MSU left town with a measure of both.
“I’m real happy for the guys and it’s a good bounce going into the playoffs, getting that win,” said MSU head coach Danton Cole.
The Spartans will play a best-of-three series in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals next weekend at Notre Dame, beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Irish, which finished as the national runner-up last year, placed second in the Big Ten with an 11-11-2 conference record. Michigan State wasn’t far behind in the wins column at 8-12-4 in the Big Ten, but the Spartans fell to the bottom of the standings in a league packed with parity.
Michigan State is hoping parity will show itself in the postseason as well, with the Spartans looking to advance past Notre Dame and get a return trip to play Ohio State in two weeks in a one-game Big Ten Tournament semifinal. At that point, the Buckeyes will have enjoyed some rest, but perhaps taken on some rust.
Michigan State, coming off a late-season bye week, battled the rest versus rust principle on Friday night in losing to the Buckeyes.
But the Spartans came back with passion on Saturday and will enter the postseason with the confidence they had in early February.
“That’s how we’ve got to play,” Cole said of Saturday's effort. “Where we’re at, at this point in the season, going into Notre Dame next week, we can’t have five or six forwards and two or three defensemen having an off night on Friday. I mean we have to have everybody coming and everybody bringing their A-game and that’s when we’re a good hockey team.
“There’s no excuses now. We have to roll it up, enjoy the ride home and start getting ready for the playoffs.”
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
Michigan State scored twice in a span of 7:36 in the third period to turn a 1-1 tie into a 3-1 lead.
“We played a good hockey team," said Ohio State coach Steve Rohlik. "I mean they can beat any team in the country and we’ve talked about that."
Patrick Khodorenko, Mitchell Lewandowski and Brody Stevens scored for the Spartans (12-17-5 overall).
Khodorenko scored on the power play. MSU's power play unit ranks No. 4 in the country and broke through to help provide a spark.
“You can’t keep giving that power play opportunities,” Rohlik said. “They got us for one. It starts to take momentum away from you. It was a good hockey game, a playoff type atmosphere.”
Lewandowski's and Stevens' goals came via grit, effort and style.
“Those were big goals,” Cole said. “Both of them were things we’ve been talking about doing - putting pucks on net and getting a rebound. We had some rebounds earlier but they just weren’t going to our sticks. Fortunately we got one on Lewie’s stick.”
Stevens’ goal, which gave Michigan State a 3-1 lead, came on a nifty toe-drag move from the high slot.
“Steve found himself in the slot a couple of times last night and a couple of times tonight and just couldn’t get one to go through,” Cole said. “That was a really nice, good patient move, he dragged it and put it in, a beautiful goal.”
MAKING EXTRA THINGS HAPPEN
Trailing 3-1, Ohio State pulled its goalie with more than three minutes to play, and closed to within 3-2 with 2:47 left. But Michigan State and junior goaltender John Lethemon withstood OSU’s final charge. Lethemon finished with 32 saves.
“Last night, they were just okay,” Cole said of his players. “It’s no fun to play okay. It’s easy to be normal. I thought tonight they played the way they have to play. They were gutsy, they worked hard, they made the ice hard for Ohio State all over, we put some more pucks on net and some good things happened.”
“The pressure on our guys is that we don’t have a big margin for error. That’s okay. A lot of teams don’t. But when we play teams like Ohio State that is a Top 10 team in the country, we have to have all hands on deck, we have to block shots, we have to get that extra clear, we have to make those extra things happen, and it has to be on a consistent basis. And if any of those areas is off, we’re going to have a tough time winning. Most teams are that way, and we have to realize that and make sure that we’re focused and committed right from the beginning of the game.”
Khodorenko’s goal was his 18th of the season, which leads the team. Freshman defenseman Dennis Cesana and senior forward Cody Milan assisted on the power play goal.
Lewandowski’s goal gave Michigan State a 2-1 lead 1:02 into the third period. Lewandowski one-timed a rebound of a shot from Cesana. Junior defenseman Jerad Rosburg also assisted on the goal.