Michigan State’s 3-2 upset victory over No. 7-ranked Ohio State on Saturday, earning a weekend split, encapsulated much of what the Spartan hockey season has been thus far, and part of what Michigan State hopes to pursue in the postseason.

The Spartans finished last in the seven-team Big Ten regular season standings, but were good enough to skate with, and defeat, first-place Ohio State on the road in the regular season finale.

Ohio State (20-9-5) clinched the Big Ten title last weekend, and defeated Michigan State 5-1 on Friday night, so the Buckeyes might have had reason to lack motivation. But the Buckeyes are also playing for a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, and looked to finish strong on senior night.

The Spartans were playing for pride, and to regain stride. MSU left town with a measure of both.

“I’m real happy for the guys and it’s a good bounce going into the playoffs, getting that win,” said MSU head coach Danton Cole.

The Spartans will play a best-of-three series in the Big Ten Tournament Quarterfinals next weekend at Notre Dame, beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Irish, which finished as the national runner-up last year, placed second in the Big Ten with an 11-11-2 conference record. Michigan State wasn’t far behind in the wins column at 8-12-4 in the Big Ten, but the Spartans fell to the bottom of the standings in a league packed with parity.

Michigan State is hoping parity will show itself in the postseason as well, with the Spartans looking to advance past Notre Dame and get a return trip to play Ohio State in two weeks in a one-game Big Ten Tournament semifinal. At that point, the Buckeyes will have enjoyed some rest, but perhaps taken on some rust.

Michigan State, coming off a late-season bye week, battled the rest versus rust principle on Friday night in losing to the Buckeyes.

But the Spartans came back with passion on Saturday and will enter the postseason with the confidence they had in early February.

“That’s how we’ve got to play,” Cole said of Saturday's effort. “Where we’re at, at this point in the season, going into Notre Dame next week, we can’t have five or six forwards and two or three defensemen having an off night on Friday. I mean we have to have everybody coming and everybody bringing their A-game and that’s when we’re a good hockey team.

“There’s no excuses now. We have to roll it up, enjoy the ride home and start getting ready for the playoffs.”