Spartans ready to ‘Defend DeMartin’ in NCAA Elite Eight
EAST LANSING - Michigan State has been knocking on the door to reach the NCAA soccer College Cup for several years. Saturday, head coach Damon Rensing and the Spartans hope to break through.
Michigan State (13-4-4) will play host to James Madison (15-4-3) in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals at 5 p.m. at MSU’s DeMartin Stadium.
“There’s been quite a buzz,” said Rensing, who is in his 10th year as MSU’s head caoch. “I know the weather will be a little detracting but I think we will get a pretty good crowd out at DeMartin and I think they (our players) will use that to their advantage.”
Michigan State upset No. 4-ranked Louisville and Georgetown to advance to the Spartans’ fourth Elite Eight in the past six years.
“We played the first round here against UIC and didn’t really expect to be back,” said senior forward Ryan Sierakowski. “Crazy things happen. James Madison made a run and we’re hosting and we couldn’t be more happy.
“We have that saying: Defend DeMartin. We’re ready to just finish strong. We’re ready to get past this barrier.”
Said Rensing: “When you go into this tournament unseeded, you don’t expect to be back here after your first game, especially in a quarterfinal. But the ball kind of bounced our way. To our guys’ credit we went and had two major wins on the road. Very proud of our guys and I think they will relish this moment and be very excited.”
Rensing’s team has been close to getting to the College Cup in the past.
“We’ve lost 3-2 and 1-0; one was to the national runner-up and one was to the eventual national champion,” Rensing said. “You’re not going to play perfect. You just have to play well. There’s going to be mistakes. Play hard, play for each other and see how the ball bounces.
“We feel good, we feel confident going in but we know we’re playing a really, really good James Madison team.”
James Madison upset No. 5-ranked North Carolina in the round of 32, and No. 12-ranked Virginia Tech last weekend in the Sweet 16.
“They’re 9-1-1 in their last 11 games,” Rensing said. “They have only given up four goals (during that stretch). They have a couple of forwards that are very good. Their left back’s got a lot of pace. They are just a well-organized, well-coached team that will be tough to break down.”
What is Michigan State doing well?
“We had some struggles toward the end of the regular season,” Rensing said. “We only scored one or two goals in four games and went 0-2-2 in those games. We had about a 10-day break before the NCAA Tournament we kind of refocused and started to go back and really think about what we were doing in the first half of the season.
“That’s one of the good things about this team. They’ve been through some adversity and they realize how much this means to them and how much they want it.”
PLAYERS TO KNOW
Michigan State junior midfielder Giuseppe Barone, of Grandville, Mich., is one of 15 semifinalists for the MAC Hermann Trophy (soccer’s equivalent of the Heisman Trophy).
Barone (pronounced Buh-ROW-knee) was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year.
He is second in the Big Ten in assists with 10 and second on the team in scoring with three goals and 10 assists.
“If you take our top 13 or 14 guys, almost all of them have received some sort of award, whether it’s player of the week, national team of the week, all-freshman team, All-Big Ten, MAC Herman semifinalist, so you’ve got 13 or 14 guys that have received some sort of accolade,” Rensing said. “That speaks volumes about our depth. We feel like we can get goals from one of nine, 10, 12 people. We don’t really talk about it because all we talk about is the team.”
Sierakowski leads Michigan State in goals with six.
Senior DeJuan Jones, of East Lansing, has five goals and five assists.
Seven different Spartans have three or more goals on the year.
When asked what’s working for Michigan State, Sierakowski said: “The selfless play from everyone.
Everyone is battling for each other. We’re positive if someone messes up. We pick them up and keep going.”
THINGS TO KNOW
* Goalie Jimmy Hague, of Walled Lake, Mich., is ranked No. 9 in the nation in shutouts with nine, and No. 11 in goals against average (0.64).
He has 27 career shutouts.
* This is MSU’s eighth NCAA Tournament appearance under Rensing. Michigan State is 10-5-3 under his guidance.
* Overall, Michigan State has reached the NCAA Tournament 20 times with a 28-14-5 record.
* Three of the eight teams remaining in the NCAA Tournament are Big Ten teams with No. 2-seeded Indiana and No. 11-seeded Maryland moving on as well. Overall, the Spartans have played four of the Elite Eight teams with a loss to Akron and a win against Notre Dame in the regular season. Overall, MSU is 2-3 against the remaining teams, going 1-1 vs. the Terps and 0-1 vs. the Hoosiers. Maryland will take on No. 3-seeded Kentucky, while No. 2-seeded Indiana will face No. 7-seeded Notre Dame.
* The weather forecast is calling for 38 degree temperatures and a 90 percent chance of rain.
“The weather is a little chilly but we’re grateful to be one of eight teams still playing,” Rensing said. “Our grounds crew, Amy Fouty, Seth Kesler and their crew, spent hours upon hours to clear that field. They tarped it. It will be in the best possible shape it can be, come 5 o’clock.”