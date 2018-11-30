EAST LANSING - Michigan State has been knocking on the door to reach the NCAA soccer College Cup for several years. Saturday, head coach Damon Rensing and the Spartans hope to break through.

Michigan State (13-4-4) will play host to James Madison (15-4-3) in the NCAA Tournament quarterfinals at 5 p.m. at MSU’s DeMartin Stadium.

“There’s been quite a buzz,” said Rensing, who is in his 10th year as MSU’s head caoch. “I know the weather will be a little detracting but I think we will get a pretty good crowd out at DeMartin and I think they (our players) will use that to their advantage.”

Michigan State upset No. 4-ranked Louisville and Georgetown to advance to the Spartans’ fourth Elite Eight in the past six years.

“We played the first round here against UIC and didn’t really expect to be back,” said senior forward Ryan Sierakowski. “Crazy things happen. James Madison made a run and we’re hosting and we couldn’t be more happy.

“We have that saying: Defend DeMartin. We’re ready to just finish strong. We’re ready to get past this barrier.”

Said Rensing: “When you go into this tournament unseeded, you don’t expect to be back here after your first game, especially in a quarterfinal. But the ball kind of bounced our way. To our guys’ credit we went and had two major wins on the road. Very proud of our guys and I think they will relish this moment and be very excited.”

Rensing’s team has been close to getting to the College Cup in the past.

“We’ve lost 3-2 and 1-0; one was to the national runner-up and one was to the eventual national champion,” Rensing said. “You’re not going to play perfect. You just have to play well. There’s going to be mistakes. Play hard, play for each other and see how the ball bounces.

“We feel good, we feel confident going in but we know we’re playing a really, really good James Madison team.”

James Madison upset No. 5-ranked North Carolina in the round of 32, and No. 12-ranked Virginia Tech last weekend in the Sweet 16.

“They’re 9-1-1 in their last 11 games,” Rensing said. “They have only given up four goals (during that stretch). They have a couple of forwards that are very good. Their left back’s got a lot of pace. They are just a well-organized, well-coached team that will be tough to break down.”

What is Michigan State doing well?

“We had some struggles toward the end of the regular season,” Rensing said. “We only scored one or two goals in four games and went 0-2-2 in those games. We had about a 10-day break before the NCAA Tournament we kind of refocused and started to go back and really think about what we were doing in the first half of the season.

“That’s one of the good things about this team. They’ve been through some adversity and they realize how much this means to them and how much they want it.”