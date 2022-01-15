Spartans ready for rematch with Northwestern

East Lansing, Mich. – Michigan State’s basketball team has been playing some pretty good basketball lately, winning nine straight and 14 of its last 15 games.

Good but not good enough, according to head coach Tom Izzo.

So with Northwestern up next on Saturday at noon (BTN) at Breslin Center for a rematch of the No. 10 Spartans’ 73-67 win back on Jan. 2, Izzo and his staff, and then the players, took some time away from the court to hit the film room.

And there were a few things he saw, that he didn’t like.

“As we looked at the film, we just saw a lot of slippage. Not major, just slippage,’’ Izzo said in reference to MSU’s spotty 71-69 victory over Minnesota on Wednesday. “And you can’t have slippage if you want to do what we think we can do.”

No one was free from corrections.

“Every one of them, from the point guards to Marcus (Bingham) and the centers, every one of them,” Izzo said.

Senior guard Gabe Brown was limited to seven shot attempts (2-of-7 from the field) while being trailed, shadowed and denied the basketball by Minnesota’s defensive stopper. It was the first time in an Michigan State uniform that Brown received that type of primary, shut-down treatment from an opponent.

“Gabe finally figured out, that you always want your name on the marquee right? You get your name on the marquee and you’re considered the best player and other teams have scouting reports, they do things to take you away,” Izzo said. “So it was a little eye-opening for him. They (Minnesota) did a nice but we did a poor job of executing and we’re going to do a better job.’’

Izzo said Brown learned the importance of coming off screens better, setting up screens more effectively. Meanwhile, Izzo is on his screeners to do that job better, if Brown and Max Christie are going to get quality shots against good defenses. And Michigan State will face plenty of defenses in the remainder of the Big Ten schedule as the Spartans (14-2 overall and 5-0 in the Big Ten) try to stay atop the conference standings.

“When (assistant coaches Dwayne Stephens and Mark Montgomery played for MSU) you had six, eight automatic wins,’’ Izzo said. “Even if you weren’t very good, there were certain teams that you were going to beat.”

As for the 2021-22 season, Izzo asked reporters rhetorically: “Who would you like to play? I don’t think we’re quite as explosive on the top (of the conference) as we were a couple of years ago when we had four or five in the Top 10 but I think the bottom has gotten way better. I don’t even know who the bottom is.

“That’s why our come-to-Jesus meeting was about, ‘Hey don’t be fooled by where we are, don’t let people tell you your coach is crazy, the coach has been it for 27 years, he knows what it’s going to take to be successful.’ ’’

When MSU faces the Wildcats (8-6, 1-4) on Saturday, they will be facing a team that may not have found its stride yet but a program that soundly beat the Spartans in Evanston, Ill., last season to the tune of 79-65.

Michigan State trailed Northwestern by double digits in these teams’ first meeting this season on Jan. 2 in Evanston before rallying to victory.

MSU is one of the better teams in the Big Ten so far this season but so are Illinois, Wisconsin, Purdue and Ohio State.

And the teams right under the top five, like Rutgers, Indiana and Penn State, have all shown that this conference race will once again not lend itself to any one team just cruising to the conference title. Even Minnesota, the team that MSU just beat for a second time has double-digit wins, is capable of pushing any team in the league.

“You know Michigan’s going to get better. You know Illinois is getting better. Purdue, I think, is still one of the best teams in the whole country along with Illinois,” Izzo said. “The good news as I told my team I don’t think we’re better than a lot of teams but I don’t think we’re worse than a lot of teams.’’

The Spartans will enter Saturday’s game with a well-rounded group that features three players scoring in double figures led by Brown (14.4), freshman guard Max Christie (10.7) and senior forward Marcus Bingham (10.2)

Bingham leads the Spartans in rebounds (7.4) and blocks (2.9), while junior point guard Tyson Walker tops the team in assists with 5.1 per game.

Michigan State played the last 10 minutes of Wednesday’s victory over Minnesota with Bingham and Walker on the bench as Izzo opted to go with a bigger, more versatile defensive lineup. Now, Bingham and Walker are looking to bounce back with quality performances against the Wildcats.

And while MSU, which leads the overall series against the Wildcats, 94-39, tops the conference standings, there’s still the question of the 14.4 turnovers per contest average.

“We don’t have that true leader,’’ Izzo said. “Everybody’s worried about the go-to guy, I’m just worried about the leadership guys. Who’s going to pull everybody together when you have a stretch like we did (against Minnesota) when we were up like eight and turned the ball over three times:”

Northwestern is led by senior forward Pete Nance’s 17.1 points and 7.7 rebounds a game but the Wildcats are also getting 14.8 points a game from junior guard Boo Buie and 11.4 points a contest from redshirt junior guard Chase Audige.

Bouie, who torched the Spartans last season in a Northwestern win, is also the team’s leading assist man at 5.8 a game.

MSU enters Saturday afternoon scoring 75.5 points a contest, while limiting it opponents to 65.8 for plus-9.8 scoring margin a game.

But it also will take the court with a negative 3.2 turnover margin, worst in the Big Ten.

“No matter who we play, we’ve got to do some of those little things (better). The turnovers have been a problem,’’ Izzo said. “We don’t think our defensive intensity and rebounding has been as good as it was early but now we’ve become one of the better offensive teams in the league. That can be poison because that’s fool’s gold. So, we’re just trying to bring everything to perspective. We have a chance to be better than I thought and I just want to make sure we don’t let fool’s gold get us.’’