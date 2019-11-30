Go Here for the promo code and more info.

EAST LANSING - Michigan State dodged disaster and extended the life of the season for another four weeks with a 19-16 victory over downtrodden Maryland on Senior Day, Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

Matt Coghlin’s 33-yard field goal with 2:14 remaining provided the winning points. MSU’s defense then held on Maryland’s final drive, forcing a four-and-out.

Michigan State finishes the regular season 6-6 and bowl eligible for the 12th time in 13 years under head coach Mark Dantonio. Michigan State is expected to play in the Quick Lane Bowl in Detroit on Dec. 26. The Pinstripe Bowl in New York on Dec. 27 is also a possibility.

Maryland falls to 3-9.

Michigan State drove 74 yards for a go-ahead field goal in the final minutes. Quarterback Brian Lewerke struggled through the middle portions of the game but was 7-of-8 for 73 yards during the game-winning drive. He connected with freshman Tre Mosley for gains of 19, 13 and 5 on the drive.

“We definitely needed the sixth win, to kind of boost us going into the bowl game and for guys coming back next year, too,” Lewerke said.

One possession earlier, Michigan State drove 63 yards for a game-tying, 33-yard field goal from Coghlin with 9:30 left. Michigan State battled back from deficits of 7-3 and 16-13 to win.

Lewerke was 30 of 40 for 342 yards with two interceptions. Coghlin was 4-of-5 on field goal attempts, connecting from 40 and 36 yards as MSU’s red zone offense failed most of the day.

Michigan State outgained Maryland 430-316 but Maryland’s explosive run game held a 164-88 edge on the ground.

“The sixth win is something we talked about all week,” said senior defensive end Kenny Willekes. “We would have liked to get more, but you saw how the team put extra work in toward the end of the season, putting emphasis to get that fifth and sixth win to get to a bowl game.”

Mosley led Michigan State with eight catches for 73 yards. Freshman running back Anthony Williams had five catches for 63 yards, including two for 25 yards on the game-winning drive on a pair of swing passes in the flat.

Michigan State penetrated the red zone five times in the first half, but converted only one of those trips into a touchdown. The Spartans took a 13-7 lead on a Lewerke 1-yard TD run.

“I think we have left our mark on the program in a good way," Lewerke said. "Things didn’t go well the last couple of years but there’s still memories I will cherish for a lifetime. I tried to get as many handshakes on the field as I could before I walked off. I tried to enjoy every second.”

More coverage and analysis to come on SpartanMag.com.