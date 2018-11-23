Michigan State basketball fans found a cure for late-night turkey coma if they stayed up to watch the Spartans race past UCLA, 87-67, in the semifinals of the Las Vegas Invitational, Thanksgiving night before a crowd of 7,489 at the Orleans Arena. Playing a fast, sharp-shooting style of basketball, the No. 11-ranked Spartans had leads of 17-7, 30-15 and 51-26 at halftime. UCLA never threatened in the second half. Michigan State advances to play Texas (5-0), which upset No. 7 North Carolina, 92-89, earlier on Thursday. “Getting a little rest is going to be big for us,” Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo said shortly after midnight eastern time, following MSU’s victory over UCLA. Michigan State will play Texas at 6:30 p.m. ET, Friday (FOX). “We’re making some strides and we’re playing the Championship game at Thankgiving,” Izzo said. “What could be better than that? I’m proud of the way we played but it’s one game. We have a lot of work to do but it was a big win and a big game for us.”



WHAT HAPPENED VS UCLA:

* Quality help defense in the lane, good individual defense in the post and ownership of the boards fueled MSU’s transition game, which was punctuated by transition 3-pointers, and finishes at the rim. “Defensively, that might have been the best half of basketball we have played in years,” Izzo said. “When we defended well, we rebounded pretty well and got our run game going and that was the big difference. “Everybody did their role and did their stuff. My staff did a great job in the scouting report. I thought we took some things away.” * Cassius Winston scored a game-high 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting. He was 3-of-6 from 3-point range. * Michigan State shot 13-of-24 on 3-pointers with six different Spartans scoring from deep. * Nick Ward dominated the early going. He scored 8 of Michigan State’s first 17 points a the Spartans took a 17-7 lead. In the opening minutes, Michigan State had success post him up in the halfcourt offense, and connecting with him on the fly in transition. Ward finished with 16 points and five rebounds. He was 6-of-10 from the field and 4-of-4 from the foul line. Ward was sturdy with his low post defense against prized 7-foot-1 freshman Moses Brown. Brown was scoreless in the first half and finished with 5 points on 2-of-5 shooting. “Nick Ward was unbelievable inside against a very good player,” Izzo said. “That kid is averaging (almost) 18 points a game.” * Joshua Langford had 14 points on 5-of-10 shooting. He was 3-of-7 from 3-point range. “There was a little sloppiness,” Izzo said. “Josh struggled in the first five minutes, then he bounced back.”

WHAT REALLY HAPPENED:

* Michigan State showed vast improvement on defense in the simple areas of team defense. Michigan State had help defenders hedging and stunting to shut off gaps near the foul line area from the beginning. Michigan State played with energy and smarts. Those haven’t been words that Izzo would use to describe team defense up to this point. “I’m happy for these guys that they realized that not turning the ball over and playing defense can lead to offense,” Izzo said. “I think for awhile, they thought playing offense was more important than playing defense.” * MSU’s transition game was easily the best it’s looked all year - with Ward running the middle lane for chances at the rim in the early minutes. This drew UCLA’s transition defense into the paint, which opened the wing areas for transition 3-pointers. Langford’s fast-break 3-pointer from the left wing made it 24-9. A moment earlier, his fast-break lay-up gave Michigan State a 19-7 lead. * Role players Kenny Goins, Matt McQuaid and Kyle Ahrens made strong contributions. Goins had a game-high 13 rebounds. He played good help defense in the early going, and cleared the defensive glass. McQuaid scored 11 points on 4-of-7 shooting. He was 3-of-5 from 3-point range. His transition 3-pointer gave Michigan State a 49-22 lead late in the first half. He nailed an inside-out 3-pointer vs. zone in the second half and then another transition 3-pointer while playing point guard extended the lead to 79-52. McQuaid was Winston’s primary back-up point guard all night. McQuaid played two shifts of point guard in each half. Freshman Foster Loyer didn’t play until the final five minutes. * Ahrens made an impact off the bench. He scored 8 points on 3-of-3 shooting, including 2-of-2 from 3-point range. He logged 21 minutes, fifth-highest on the team. Ahrens played good defense and moved the ball smartly for three assists. * Goins missed a few minutes after a scary incident in which Ahrens landed on Goins’ ankle in the second half. But Goins returned to the court and seems fine. * Goins picked up his second foul midway through the first half. This led to extended time for freshman Marcus Bingham in the first half. The 6-foot-11 stretch four earned the extra time by playing well in his first shift, highlighted by a 3-pointer from the top of the keyoff roll-and-replace action. That shot gave Michigan State a 17-7 lead. Later, Bingham was fouled while working on the defense glass, resulting in a pair of free throws. He finished with six points in nine minutes. Freshman post player Thomas Kithier played 11 minutes and had two points and an assist. “We got in a little foul trouble and had some different lineups in there and a couple of our freshmen came through,” Izzo said. “McQuaid and Ahrens did a heck of a job.” * With a big lead, Izzo called plays for Langford and Xavier Tillman midway through the second half. Langford responded by getting some offense working for himself. But Tillman continues to have trouble finding his scoring touch. Tillman was scoreless in 18minutes. He had two rebounds. Michigan State is going to need offensive punch from Tillman at some point. * UCLA resorted a a 3-2 zone defense midway through the first half. Michigan State never lost stride. Langford nailed a pair of consecutive 3-pointers from the left corner against UCLA’s zone to give Michigan State leads of 30-12 and 33-15. Winston hit a pretty tear drop runner in the lane against zone to put Michigan State up 41-18. Ahrens hit a 3-pointer fro the righ twin off an in-side out pass from Tillman to make it 44-20 with 4:01 left in the first half. Michigan State shot UCLA out of the zone, and the Bruins went back to man-to-man for most of the night.

WHAT’S NEXT:

