Spartans pound Illini, 76-56
EAST LANSING - Michigan State got back into Big Ten play with spurts of quality basketball during a 76-56 victory over Illinois, Thursday night at Breslin Center.
And it’s just in time for the 14-ranked Spartans (11-3, 3-0 in the Big Ten) as they begin preparation for their first showdown of the year against surprising No. 12 Michigan (10-3, 1-1 in the Big Ten).
Cassius Winston scored 21 points to go with six assists, and Xavier Tillman had 19 points and seven rebounds. Winston was quick and effervescent despite missing Sunday's game with a minor bone bruise in his knee.
“Magic Johnson is the great point guard to ever play; that young man (Winston) is probably the next best point guard to play here," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. "He’s special. From an offensive standpoint, he’s brilliant. They do a great job of sharing with each other. They all know their roles.
“It was a night that Cassius does what Cassius does and was terrific. And then we let Xavier have a big night.
Aaron Henry had 10 points and nine rebounds and Gabe Brown had 12 points, all in the second half.
“I thought there were times in that game when we played as good as we’ve payed all year in terms of defense and running, and times when we got complacent,” said head coach Tom Izzo.
Sophomore center Marcus Bingham had an impact despite scoring 0 points. He had a game-high 12 rebounds and quality post defense against Illinois center Kofi Cockburn.
“He’s starting to look like a player,” Izzo said.” I was so proud of him. He battled pretty good."
The Spartans played good defense against Illinois (9-5 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten) and executed well in transition at times.
Illinois fought Michigan State to a 48-48 standoff on the glass, and the Spartans missed seven free throws in the first half as this game remained tight until the middle stages of the second half.
“There’s enough good that we can really build on it and enough bad that I can really work tonight and tomorrow," Izzo said.
MOMENTS THAT MATTERED
Michigan State began blowing open what had been a single-digit lead for most of the game with a two-minute barrage which turned a 43-35 lead into a 56-38 lead with 12:52 to go.
Tillman started that binge with a driving lay-up (45-35). Then Winston hit a 3-pointer from Tillman (48-35).
Tillman added a 3-pointer as the trailer in transition (53-38) and Gabe Brown nailed a 3-pointer from the right wing (56-38) as Michigan State quickly capitalized on Illinois growing sluggish with its transition defense.
“I think it’s a 4-, 5-, 6-point game when there’s a five-minute segment when it goes on a 15-3 run,” Underwood said. “You can’t do that on the road in terms of not making shots consistently.”
MATCHUP SUCCESS
Illinois tried to isolate center Kofi Cockburn in the post throughout the game, but a rotation of Marcus Bingham, Thomas Kithier and Xavier Tillman kept him quiet. Cockburn had trouble getting open to receive passes in the post, and when he did, he had trouble finishing.
Meanwhile, the 7-foot, 290-pound Cockburn got into foul trouble. He committed his second foul midway through the first half while pushing off Bingham to try to get a rebound. Due to foul trouble, he played only eight minutes in the first half.
"I was really impressed with Bingham and the job he did on both ends of the court in terms of creating space," Underwood said "He blocked one of Kofi’s shots early. His length was a factor.”
Cockburn finished with just five points on 2-of-10 shooting, but managed nine rebounds. He came into the game averaging 16 points and 9.7 rebounds and was playing among the best freshmen in the country.
“We are No. 2 in the Big Ten in field goal percentage and tonight was one of those nights,” Underwood said. “I liked our shots, but we couldn’t make a basket, couldn’t make a shot.”
Illinois shot just 29.3 percent from the field (22 of 75).