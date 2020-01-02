EAST LANSING - Michigan State got back into Big Ten play with spurts of quality basketball during a 76-56 victory over Illinois, Thursday night at Breslin Center.





And it’s just in time for the 14-ranked Spartans (11-3, 3-0 in the Big Ten) as they begin preparation for their first showdown of the year against surprising No. 12 Michigan (10-3, 1-1 in the Big Ten).





Cassius Winston scored 21 points to go with six assists, and Xavier Tillman had 19 points and seven rebounds. Winston was quick and effervescent despite missing Sunday's game with a minor bone bruise in his knee.

“Magic Johnson is the great point guard to ever play; that young man (Winston) is probably the next best point guard to play here," said Illinois coach Brad Underwood. "He’s special. From an offensive standpoint, he’s brilliant. They do a great job of sharing with each other. They all know their roles.

“It was a night that Cassius does what Cassius does and was terrific. And then we let Xavier have a big night.

Aaron Henry had 10 points and nine rebounds and Gabe Brown had 12 points, all in the second half.

“I thought there were times in that game when we played as good as we’ve payed all year in terms of defense and running, and times when we got complacent,” said head coach Tom Izzo.

Sophomore center Marcus Bingham had an impact despite scoring 0 points. He had a game-high 12 rebounds and quality post defense against Illinois center Kofi Cockburn.



“He’s starting to look like a player,” Izzo said.” I was so proud of him. He battled pretty good."

The Spartans played good defense against Illinois (9-5 overall and 1-2 in the Big Ten) and executed well in transition at times.

Illinois fought Michigan State to a 48-48 standoff on the glass, and the Spartans missed seven free throws in the first half as this game remained tight until the middle stages of the second half.

“There’s enough good that we can really build on it and enough bad that I can really work tonight and tomorrow," Izzo said.