Spartans score a gritty (not pretty) victory over Indiana, 76-61

East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State didn’t come forth with its prettiest game of the season, but it sure looked lovely to Tom Izzo.

The No. 17-ranked Spartans ended a two-game losing streak with a scrappy, spirited 76-61 victory over Indiana, Saturday at Breslin Center.

The Spartans had 15 turnovers and shot just 43 percent from the field, but Michigan State won more loose balls and came away with more floor burns than the Hoosiers in improving to 18-6 overall and 9-4 in the Big Ten.

"It wasn’t pretty but it was gritty," Izzo said. "I’m very disappointed in how we have played with the energy level and I was very proud of our energy level (today). I’ll take gritty over pretty, I guess. We got after it on the floor more than we have in the last three games. We rebounded a little better. We made our free throws.”

Malik Hall scored a game-high 18 points on 4-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-4 from 3-point range to lead the Spartans.

“The culture here has always been to play hard,” Hall said. “We said we are not going to be the group that shied away from the culture that he (Tom Izzo) has built.”

Point guard Tyson Walker came off the bench for 15 points on 5-of-10 shooting. He didn’t have an assist, and committed two turnovers, but he was more aggressive in capitalizing on shot opportunities, including victory-punctuating 3-pointer with 1:12 left which gave Michigan State a 73-58 lead.

Walker was 3-of-6 from 3-point range.

A.J. Hoggard started at point guard and scored 14 points, including 11 in the first half.

“We made the change (at point guard) because of slow starts,” Izzo said. “When Tyson came in, there was no moping. They are good friends. They pull for one another. I thought the job Tyson did was great.

“Our two point guards played pretty good and Tyson got into it defensively, which I’ve been waiting for.”

However, Hoggard was disqualified from the game after picking up his second technical foul with 4:00 left. His first technical came in the first half while woofing with Indiana’s Miller Kopp after a tied ball.

Julius Marble was pressed into extended duty due to Marcus Bingham’s foul trouble. Marble came through with six points and a team-high nine rebounds in 24 minutes. Marble also played sound, physical defense in discouraging post touches for Indiana’s talented center Trace Jackson-Davis.

Jackson-Davis finished with 17 points but had to work for every one of them in going 5-of-13 from the floor.

Race Thompson had 13 points and 14 rebounds for the Hoosiers.

Michigan State held a 39-34 edge on the glass.

Jaden Akins delivered two big plays in crunch time while Gabe Brown was sitting with four fouls. Akins offered a hesitation-and-go move to penetration for a lay-up which gave Michigan State a 64-55 lead with 5:16 lead.

Then, after a Marble lay-up via a screen-and-roll with Hoggard, Akins came through again. The freshman stripped the ball from Indiana point guard Xavier Johnson and Akins finished with a dazzling, high-speed, double-clutch lay-up while beingfouled by Tamar Bates. Izzo celebrated with a fist pump after that basket, which gave Michigan State a 68-55 lead, its biggest of the game to that point, with 4:17 lead. However, Akins missed the free throw.

Akins finished with 4 points while Gabe Brown was held scoreless while going 0-for-4 from the field and a season-low 16 minutes.

* Tyson Walker provided a boost of energy in the opening seconds of his first shift of the second half. He disrupted things defensively in the backcourt, resulting in a steal, and pass to Brown leading to an alley-oop dunk for Malik Hall. That gave Michigan State a 45-41 lead.

* The Indiana bench was whistled for a technical foul after an illegal screen call on Hoosier guard Xavier Johnson, his fourth foul of the game with 14:33 left. Max Christie made both technical foul shots to give Michigan State a 47-41 lead.

* Indiana opened the second half with an 8-0 run, punctuated by a runout layup by Race Thompson after a Joey Hauser pick six entry pass attempt.

* Michigan State was scrappy but messy in the first half, leading 37-30 at the break. Michigan State shot just 40.9 percent in the first half and had eight turnovers, but led at intermission thanks to 16-of-18 free throw shooting.

* Michigan State finished 25-of-28 from the foul line.

* Indiana fell to 16-8 overall and 7-7 in the Big Ten.

“We needed to get a gritty win," Izzo said. "We really needed that.”

