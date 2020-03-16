Michigan State coaches latest offer hits close to home. Across the street close.

Ethan Boyd stars for East Lansing high school, anchoring their offensive line.

The offer was an offer Boyd has been hoping and waiting for.

"It means a lot to have an offer from MSU I've been waiting for it for a while now. Growing up I have always liked Michigan State!"

He received the offer from Michigan State offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic, a coach Boyd has great respect for.

"I think Coach Kapilovic will effect the offensive line a tremendous amount and get the offense turned around."

Michigan State coaches hosted him and his teammate Andrel Anthony on campus the 12th prior to the recruiting shutdown.

Now that Boyd and Anthony both have offers from the home city Spartans, look for the coaches to refuse to let them leave the city.

I was able to catch up with Ethan's mom, Sherri Boyd and get a couple quick thoughts from her on the offer and visit to Michigan State.

"I love that it is across the street and that I went there for my Undergrad. Very excited for Ethan."

Although she was unable to attend the visit with Ethan, she gave some insight into the visit he told her afterwards.

Ethan told her that he really connected with head coach Mel Tucker and offensive line coach Chris Kapilovic. Noting that both coaches were both really down to earth and easy to talk to.

The current East Lansing lineman is a large human being. He currently stands at 6-foot-7, and weighs in right around 300-pounds.

To go along with his huge frame and massive wingspan is plus athleticism. He does a good job sliding his feet in pass protection and overpowers his opponent while run blocking.

Some of the other teams that have offered him are Minnesota, Indiana, Cincinnati, Vanderbilt, Western Michigan, Central Michigan and Eastern Michigan.