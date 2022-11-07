East Lansing, Mich. - Michigan State’s victory over Illinois breathed enormous life into the Spartans’ chances of getting to six or seven wins and achieving bowl eligibility and eventually putting some happy wrappings on this 2022 season.

But Michigan State players and coaches are having none of that talk right now, with the Spartans (4-5) getting set to host Rutgers (4-5) at noon on Saturday at Spartan Stadium.

“I reiterated with the staff this morning that we don’t need to talk about winning out and bowl eligibility and things like that,” head coach Mel Tucker said during his weekly press conference on Monday. “We need to continue to focus on what it takes to prepare to be in the position to win games. That’s a process.”

The Spartans pulled one of the more surprising upsets of the weekend, beating No. 14 Illinois, 23-15 on Saturday, in Champaign. Michigan State did it with steady, consistent defense between the 20-yard lines, and excellent defense in the red zone and on fourth down.

Senior safety Xavier Henderson was asked after the game how much the players are thinking about trying to get to a bowl game.

“I don’t think much,” Henderson said. “We are a next-game team. What we’re thinking about, especially this past week, a tough week, we are are just focused on trying to get better, especially on the defensive side of the ball. We are progressing.”

Michigan State is a 11-point favorite against Rutgers, and will likely be favored the following week against Indiana. Win those two games, and Michigan State will gain bowl eligibility for the second time in Tucker’s three years as head coach.

Beating Rutgers and Indiana would put Michigan State at 6-5, heading toward its traditional season finale against Penn State, with a chance to get to 7-5 and probably a bowl game somewhere in the sun belt.

But Tucker is preaching the importance of the next practice, the next meeting and what needs to be done today. That’s how Michigan State handled difficult tasks in beating Wisconsin and Illinois in two of the Spartans’ last three games, and that’s what it will take to keep Saturday’s momentum rolling.

“We keep our focus there, an intentional focus on what it takes every day, the required work, the un-required work, then we can go through our work with the focus that we need and control what we can control,” Tucker said.

It’s a word salad of clichés, but in Tucker’s world, he has learned that, well, it takes what it takes.

“We take that into the game and we’re looking to play our best 60 minutes and we won’t look at the scoreboad,” Tucker said. “We’ll just play every play, one play at a time and keep chopping and then we’ll add it up at the end. That’s how we’ll go about this week and the rest of the season.

“We told the guys there is still a lot of football left to play. We are focused on Rutgers and playing our best football of the season. We feel like our best football is still ahead of us.”

“We talked about that this morning, that we cannot get seduced by success. We have to learn from the game, good, bad. Evaluate it and own it and then shift to neutral and get on to what’s next, which is preparing for the next game and that’s what we’re doing.”

Quarterback Payton Thorne, coming off a 19-of-29 performance for 182 yards with 2 TDs and 1 interception, says the vibe on the team is a good one.

“I have been on other teams in my life where you just toss it in and say, ‘This stinks and we’re done,’” Thorne said. “But we don’t have guys who do that. That is a special thing to have guys who keep showing up every day and grind through stuff.

“We talk about not giving in, not waiving the white flag and showing up every day and still working. That’s Michigan State football. That’s Michigan State, period.”