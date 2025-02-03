Spartans not dwelling on USC loss: ‘Game's over, we've got to move on now’

No. 7 Michigan State men's basketball was riding high heading into February, becoming the first team in program history to go undefeated in the months of December and January. A trip to Los Angeles to take on two of the Big Ten's new west coast members proved too much for the Spartans, though, as their 13-game win streak and perfect 9-0 record in league fell victim to their 70-64 lossat USC on Saturday.

Despite having not lost in two months, the atmosphere in the locker room was not somber. Spartans Illustrated caught up with Coen Carr, Jeremy Fears Jr., Jayden Akins, and Jase Richardson and all four echoed similar themes of learning from this loss and looking ahead to the rest of their upcoming schedule.

"You heard everybody in the locker room after that loss," started Carr. "Everybody's taking accountability ... we just have to move on, get better, look at the film, fix what we need to fix, and you're ready for the next game."