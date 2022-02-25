Spartans need to find A-game in order to hang with Boilermakers

East Lansing, Mich. – There may be no team in the Big Ten right now that needs a win more than Michigan State.

In just over a month, the Spartans – losers of five of their last six games – have dropped out of the Top 10 and are have dropped from a projected No. 4 seed in the NCAA Tournament, to a No. 7 seed, and falling.

Which means if the Spartans (18-9, 9-7 Big Ten) can’t find a way to right the ship with four games in the regular season, a precarious landing on the NCAA Tournament bubble is possible. Michigan State likely needs to win one more game to get to 10-10 in the Big Ten in order to feel safe about its NCAA Tournament resumé.

And for a team that just can’t seem to consistently take care of the ball – MSU is turning the ball over 13.7 times a game - and with questionable leadership, getting back to being the team that began the season 17-4 seems to be an almost impossible task, especially with No. 4 Purdue (24-4, 13-4) set to visit Breslin Center for a noon showdown (ESPN) on Saturday.

In the past, the Spartans could rely on the leadership of former players like Draymond Green, Travis Trice, Denzel Valentin, Travis Walton, Cassius Winston and Aaron Henry.

Unfortunately, this team is not built like that, on or off the court.

“I don’t think we have great leadership but there’s a million teams that don’t have great leadership right now,’’ MSU coach Tom Izzo said. “I think we have great guys and what I’ve told the great guys is they’ve got to be great followers, great teammates and we got to rally together as a group since we don’t have one individual that rallies everybody and that’s what we’re working on, that’s what we’re trying to do.’’

That means. when senior wing Gabe Brown doesn’t score a point at Iowa while only one of his teammates finishes in double figures on Tuesday, you’re going to end up with a 26-point loss like the one the Spartans suffered at Iowa City at the hands of the Hawkeyes.

Brown, who has only scored in double figures twice in his last 10 games, has been one of team’s biggest offensive disappointments of late, failing to register a point in two of his last 10 outings.

Despite that, he is still leading MSU in scoring at 11.4 points per game.

While Brown’s play of late has disappointed, junior forward Malik Hall’s has not.

After scoring a team-leading 17 points against Iowa, Hall is now averaging 10 points a game as MSU’s only other double-digit point producer.

Freshman shooting guard Max Christie, who had been averaging 10 or points a game, has dropped down to 9.5 a contest and has only scored in double figures once in his last seven games.

Senior forward Marcus Bingham, who leads the team in blocks with 60 this season, is adding 9.2 points and a team-leading 6.1 rebounds a contest, while junior guard Tyson Walker, who broke out with a personal season’s best of 26 points in a loss to Illinois, is contributing 8.1 points and 4.3 assists per game.

Redshirt senior forward Joey Hauser adds seven points and 5.6 boards a game and did score 11 against the Illini but he has only had back-to-back double-figure scoring games twice this season.

Another bright spot for the Spartans has been the emergence of sophomore point guard A.J. Hoggard.

Hoggard, who has started the last four games for MSU, is averaging just 6.6 points a game but has taken his floor leadership to another level and is now averaging a team-leading 5.1 assists per contest. Hoggard has had five or more assists in his last six games.

Christie feels a turnaround for himself and the team is coming soon.

“Losing streaks are part of basketball,’’ said Christie, who had a career-high 21 points against Nebraska on Jan. 5 and who has scored in double figures 11 times this season. “There’s no reason for us to be overly down about this. We’re all focused on ourselves and our team as a whole and so we’re trying to figure out ways that we can make ourselves better, learn from these losses and we’re just going to keep moving forward.’’

And if MSU wants to have any chance of upsetting the Boilermakers, that effort and production is going to have to be off the charts.

A good or solid effort is not going to get the job done on Saturday. Only a superlative effort from every player that gets regular minutes will be sufficient enough to even produce the chance for an upset.

“We’re going to come out and play harder and hopefully better,’’ Izzo said. “Hopefully we’re going to shoot the ball better.’’

While the Spartans continue to struggle to find themselves, the Boilermakers have no such issue.

Winners of nine of their last 10, Purdue’s only misstep since Jan. 23 was an uncharacteristic blowout loss at Michigan on Feb. 10, 82-58.

“Purdue, even though they’ve had a few setbacks, top to bottom . . .they’ve got the most players back, they’ve got depth at every position, (and) size,” Izzo said. “They’ve got shooting ability and they have, solid point guard play and I think that’s one of the things that gets understated the most, is their point guards just play their role.’’

One of the main reasons for the Boilers’ success lies in their options on offense.

Purdue enters Saturday with four players averaging 11.6 or more points a game and is led by dynamic sophomore guard Jaden Ivey’s 17.3 points a game.

“Obviously, he’s a very potent offensive weapon for Purdue,’’ Christie said of Ivey, someone Christie has matched up against in summer travel basketball from time to time. “With his athleticism and his ability to get downhill, that’s something you have to take into account as well but it’s not like he can’t shoot 3s either. It’s going to be a tough guard for sure, a tough matchup but I’m up for the challenge. I think he’s arguably one of the most athletic guards we’re going to play this year. It’s going to be a problem for us but nothing we can’t handle.’’

That remains to be seen because Izzo knows how much better Ivey has made this Purdue team.

“There’s no question about it, Ivey has made himself a very talented player,’’ said Izzo, who is 26-20 all time against Purdue. “We’ve got a lot of top players in the conference that are being looked at for the Wooden Award and Jaden Ivey is definitely one of them. Yet, they’ve got four guys in double figures so it’s about as balanced a team as we’ll play. No question we’re going to have to play our best basketball to win it and that’s what we’re going to try to do.’’

Sophomore center Zach Edey sits behind Ivey at 14.5 points and tops the Boilermakers in rebounds at 7.6 a game.

Senior forward Trevion Williams is coming off the bench to average 12 points and 7.5 rebounds a game for a Purdue team that is out-rebounding its opponents by almost 10 a game. Williams is also one of the best passing big men in the country with 88 assists in 28 games.

The rotation of Edey and Williams down low presents all kinds of challenges for MSU. Edey stands at 7-foot-4 and Williams is a strong and solid but mobile 6-10 in the post.

“You’ve got to do your work early,” Michigan State center Julius Marble about about guarding the gigantic Edey and the skilled Williams. “You can’t really relax on any play. If you relax, you’re probably going to get beat. They’re going to have you ducking in right under the basket and they’re scoring. So just making sure you do your work early is going to be a big key and in transition. With Trevion, he runs the rim a lot. So making sure you get back and you’re matching up pretty early is going to be key too.’’

Sharp-shooting senior guard Sasha Stefonovic, the only Boilermaker to start all 28 games, chips in with 11.6 points a game. Stefanovic also tops his team in assists at 3.4 a game.

All of these numbers mean, that if the Spartans can’t dig deep and find a way to be competitive for an entire game, they will be run out of Breslin by a team that is on the verge of a Big Ten regular season crown by outscoring its foes, 82.2 to 68.8 points a game.

Double-digit deficits have become commonplace for Michigan State in recent weeks. In addition to being blown out by Rutgers six games ago on Feb. 5, Michigan State has trailed by double digits in three of its last five games, and blew a 14-point lead in losing to Penn State on Feb. 15.

“We need something, we need to change something in how we’re approaching it, how we’re getting into the game,’’ Marble said. “I don’t know what that is. I think it’s a lot more mental stuff for us than it is anything else. It’s not just Xs and Os, it’s about how we get out there and how we’re playing and where we are mentally. And I think we’re going to better with that when it comes (to) Saturday,’’