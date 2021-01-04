SpartanMag - Spartans looking to measure up against No. 15 Rutgers

East Lansing, Mich. - Coming off a seven-point win at Nebraska on Saturday, Michigan State (7-3, 1-3) has confidence and energy as the Spartans prepare for a Tuesday night game against No. 15 Rutgers at Breslin Center.

The Spartans view their game against Rutgers (9 p.m, ESPN2) as an opportunity to build upon some of the things they did well at Nebraska.

“I’d be lying to you if I told you that yesterday’s and today’s practices weren’t better,” Michigan State coach Tom Izzo said on Monday during his weekly Zoom conference. “Everybody is human. That’s just the way it works."

A win will do that for you. But Tuesday's test will be tougher.

"This will be the fifth ranked team that we’ve played, so we’ve got to keep everything in perspective," Izzo said. "They all but beat Iowa the other day, they beat Illinois, and this is a very, very good basketball team."

The Spartans must play at a higher level for a longer period of time than they did against Nebraska for any chance to defeat Rutgers. Michigan State players understand the difficulty of the challenge that lies ahead of them, while also drawing confidence from the progress that was made the last time they played.

“We started to string a lot of stops together, especially in that first five minutes of the second half,” sophomore forward Malik Hall said. “That is something that we are really proud of. The next level of improvement for us is being able to keep that run for the rest of the half and through 40 minutes of the game.”

Rutgers (7-2, 3-2) is coming off a two-point home loss to Iowa in game that had six lead changes in the final two minutes of play. A hangover from that loss, however, is unlikely.

“There’s nobody in this league that I like more than Steve Pikiell, and that’s not just because we are playing them,” Izzo said. “He coaches with an old school mentality. His teams are tough. They play hard. I love the way he’s built it. It reminds me of what we did here.”

Rutgers has one of the more experienced starting units in the Big Ten with Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr., Jacob Young, Montez Mathis, and Myles Johnson.

“Last year they got better,” Izzo said, “and this year they are a lot better. They’ve not only got experience, but experience with guys that took their lumps and that is a critical part of it, at least always has been for us. Those guys know what it’s like to go through the grind and fail. And they just kept on getting better, and that is a great credit to Steve and his team.

“I think this is one of the best teams in the league and they might have as well a coached team as we have in this league.”

Harper, a 6-foot-6, 245-pound mismatch four, is averaging 22.1 points and 7.0 rebounds per game.

“I think he is one of the better players in the Big Ten and in the country as well,” Izzo said. “He has upped his value tremendously, and I think that’s what happens when a team plays together.”

Mathis and Young are two of the most improved players on the Rutgers roster, contributing more than 30 points between them per game this season.

“Those two wings, Mathis and Young, have improved so much,” Izzo said. “Everybody knew that Harper was going to be good.”

Baker, a 1,000-point scorer and 82-game starter, has shown significant improvement since returning from injury earlier this season. He is averaging 10.2 points per game, and beginning to look like the All-Big Ten performer he was a year ago.

“I thought Baker was going to be one of the best players, and he is going to be,” Izzo said. “It has taken him some time to come back from injury.”

As good as Baker has been for the past three seasons, Michigan State has always been more experienced and talented at the point guard position. Now, however, Rutgers is the team with an advantage in experience at point guard.

Michigan State freshman AJ Hoggard will have his hands full on defense whether he’s checking Young, Mathis, or Baker.

“Don’t get caught relaxing or ball-watching,” Hoggard said. “Rutgers guards bring an aggressive attack, so we have to be ready to go and ready to defend from the get-go. We have to be down in our stance defending for the whole 35 seconds.”

Since Pikiell arrived at Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights have been among the best defensive teams in the Big Ten on a yearly basis. As such, Michigan State is unlikely to get many uncontested jumpers in its half-court offense.

Hoggard can help out his own offense significantly by getting the ball to his teammates in transition. That was the emphasis in his first career start last Saturday, and the running game will also be a priority against Rutgers.

“The biggest point for me was ball movement, and not having it so stagnant,” Hoggard said. “Also getting out on our break and making it easier to get easy and cheap baskets for Aaron and for Josh, even get some hit-backs for Joey.”