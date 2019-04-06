SpartanMag.com

EAST LANSING - There’s one thing we know for sure: You don’t get to this point in the college basketball season without doing something well, most, if not, all of the time.

Luck, hasn’t defined your run to the Final Four and neither has some game-show induced advantage.

Nope, to get to the Final Four in this year’s NCAA Tournament, Michigan State knows, just like the three other teams inhabiting Minneapolis for the next four days, the smart approach is to go with what got you there.

For the No. 2-seeded East Region champion Spartans (32-6), it will be a continuance of the philosophy that has defined MSU’s basketball program for the past quarter century under head coach Tom Izzo - Defend, Rebound and Run.

And for the No. 3-seeded and West Region titleholder Texas Tech Red Raiders (30-6), and AP Coach of the Year Chris Beard, it has been a combination of a stingy and disciplined defense and a precise offense borne out of the principles of former Indiana great Bobby Knight’s motion offense.

The Red Raiders’ defense has forced its opponents into turnovers 26 percent of the time they have held the ball in the half court, while MSU has benefited from the breakout season of junior and heavily-decorated point guard Cassius Winston, who has scored or assisted on 51 percent of the Spartans’ made baskets.

All of those numbers, coaching expertise and execution will be on display as MSU begins it final quest to ‘win the weekend’ one more time, beginning with an 8:49 p.m. tipoff (CBS) against TTU in the national semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium.

No. 1 seed and South Region Virginia and No. 5 seed and Midwest Region champ Auburn will meet in the first semifinal.

What will also be at stake, obviously, is a chance for both MSU and TTU to hold up a National Championship trophy on Monday night. The Spartans are chasing title No. 3, while the Red Raiders are looking for their program’s first national crown.

But you can’t get to Monday if you don’t take care of business on Saturday night and that’s what MSU, which has stood in the face of adversity due to various injuries for most of the season, will try to do one more time.

“I just remember being home by this time last year and being mad about it,” said sophomore forward Xavier Tillman said. “But I think the best thing that has driven us is the adversity with the injuries. Josh (Langford) has been very good about that with us. When he went down, he said, ‘Okay, next man up,’ and I think we’ve embraced that. It really has been about the next man up no matter what the situation has been and I think that’s really helped us get to this point.’’

Led by Winston’s team-leading 18.9 points and 7.6 assists per game, MSU’s key to success will most likely lie in its ability to take care of the ball against such a disruptive Texas Tech defense.

In four NCAA Tournament games, the Spartans have averaged 11.2 miscues per game. Texas Tech enters Saturday’s matchup ranked 19th in the country with a 3.4 turnover margin advantage. What’s most important for the Spartans is to take care of the ball the way they did against LSU and Duke, where they only wasted possessions seven times in each game.

“They (Texas Tech) average taking like six charges a game and it will be tough for us but we’ve just got to make sure we give maximum effort on every possession,’’ said freshman wing Gabe Brown, who poured in a career-high 15 points against LSU. “And with their defense, turnovers are the highest priority. We don’t want to make any mistakes or turnovers because they score off turnovers, just like any other team would. So, we just want to take care of the ball and make sure we give ourselves a chance on every possession.’’

MSU’s biggest strength can be found in it’s rebounding advantage.

Led by redshirt senior forward Kenny Goins’ team-leading nine rebounds per contest, the Spartans have held a rebound margin advantage of nearly 10 all season.

Goins, who averages 8.1 points a game, contributes to a Spartan offense that also features strong weapons in junior forward Nick Ward and sophomore forward Xavier Tillman.

Ward is contributing 13.2 points and 6.1 rebounds, while Tillman, who has taken his game to another level in the past month, is adding 10.1 points and 7.3 boards a game.

Senior guard and captain Matt McQuaid, MSU best 3-point shooter by percentage at 42 percent, adds 9.8 points per contest.

“McQuaid is special,” said Texas Tech head coach Chris Beard. “He's gotten better over his college career, which is a direct relationship with the Michigan State program, and (how) their players develop.

“He's turned himself into a great defensive player. He's very, very competitive. He's got good foot speed, he can contest shots and he takes charges. He's one of the best defenders I think I've seen all year on film.’’

And while Winston has become known for his offensive prowess, Beard is impressed with the MSU guard’s presence on the defensive end, as well.

“I would tell you that Cassius is a great defender too,’’ Beard added. “He picks and chooses possessions. He's smart. He plays all those minutes and stays out of foul trouble, but I think he's a very, very good defender and (does) well at his position.

“We have a lot of respect for all of their defensive players. Their team defense speaks for itself. We're going to have to play great offensively to score a basket.’’

While MSU enters Saturday averaging nearly 80 points per contest, you can expect points to be at a premium against a Texas Tech team that surrendered just under 60 points a game.

As impressive as TTU’s defensive numbers have been, you can’t sleep on their ability to produce offense.

Led by Big 12 Player of the Year and Wooden Award finalist, sophomore guard Jarrett Culver’s 18.9 points and 6.4 rebounds per game, Texas Tech produces 73 points per game.

Aiding Culver are two other double figure scorers in the backcourt, sophomore Davide Moretti and senior Matt Mooney.

Moretti, the team’s designated long-range sharpshooter at 46.3 percent from beyond the arc, scores 11.6 points a contest, while Mooney adds 11 points a game.

“They’ve got a big three and some other players that can do some things with the ball but Culver certainly is their best player,’’ said MSU assistant coach Dane Fife, who is familiar with Texas Tech’s motion offense principles because he played in that style of offense at Indiana. “He’s their best scorer, their most dynamic player but Moretti’s a really good player and Mooney’s had success throughout his career. Plus, they have their three or four rotation guys that can play the 4 or 5 and each have their own niche.

“I think it’s fun to watch because they’re a team that’s playing in complete harmony right now. Everybody’s accepted their role and they're owning they’re role and it’s a lot like the way we’re playing.’’

Senior center Tariq Owens is the Red Raiders’ best inside presence, averaging 8.9 points and 5.8 rebounds, while sporting a team-leading 2.4 blocks per game.

Owens heads up a trio of rebounders for Texas Tech that pulls down at least 5.2 rebounds a game and boasts an edge of nearly three boards a game over its opponents.

While the numbers suggest that this could be an offensive struggle for both squads’ standout performers, don’t count out the x-factor components that could figure huge in Saturday’s outcome.

The Spartans have freshman wing Aaron Henry, who is averaging 10.2 points and 5.7 rebounds per game in four NCAA Tourney appearances, while TTU has gotten a boost from senior center Norense Odiase, who had a double-double against Buffalo in the second round and is averaging 4.5 points and 5.7 rebounds in the four games leading up to the Final Four.

No matter who steps up for either team, Henry knows Texas Tech’s ability to have success on both ends of the floor will guarantee that the Spartans will have to earn every advantage they are able to carve out on Saturday.

“I see a lot out from them, both offensively and defensively,’’ Henry said. “With the motion (on offense) and with the way they guard (on defense) you can’t replicate that with a scout team. They do what they do and they’re good at it for a reason. They do it at an efficient rate and they play defense like no other.

“We’ve got two games (to win) if we want to be National Champions but we’ve got one on Saturday for sure so it will be about just locking in and knowing that there will be a lot of outside noise and things that can distract away from what you’re trying to get done. So, to me, that just means the team that wants it the most, will win this game.’’