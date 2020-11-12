SpartanMag - Spartans look to make a splash in the Peach State with 2022 ILB

The Spartans look to keep that momentum going with another Peach State standout, in 3 star ILB Aubrey Smith .

Smith has plenty of offers from some pretty lofty programs such as, Alabama, Auburn, and Georgia but says Michigan State has his full attention.

"I have a great relationship with Michigan State and coach Hazelton," says Smith. "We talk just about every week and it's always good conversations."

With the craziness of everything going on in the world, and cancellations of events becoming the new normal it has made the recruiting world adapt as well.

"I want to go and visit Michigan State but with everything seeming to get pushed further and further back we'll just have to wait and see but when I can do so I definitely want to make a visit."

Michigan State's 2020 season has had it's ups and downs but Smith is optimistic about it and likes the way the coaching staff and players have adapted this year.

"So far they've had a pretty good season with a nice win over Michigan. The coaching has been good and the culture is definitely changing there for the better."

Smith has a timeline of wanting to make a commitment sometime next summer around June or July before his senior season and after he can hopefully take a few visits.

Smith says he also plans to visit Alabama, Georgia, Arizona State, and Florida State.