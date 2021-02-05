Spartans leading for state's top-ranked o-lineman, Ka'marii Landers
Michigan State jumped into the lead for Dearborn Fordson's Ka’marii Landers last spring, and the Spartans continue to set the pace for the state’s No. 1-ranked offensive line prospect. “I’m leaning...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news