Spartans land 2023 four-star IMG linebacker Jordan Hall

Hall took an official to Florida last weekend. After his second official visit in June, which he took to Michigan State, the talented linebacker decided he had seen enough.

In addition to Michigan State, the 6-foot-3, 228-pound linebacker recently announced a top five including Notre Dame, North Carolina, Michigan, and Florida. After releasing his top list, schools including Texas and Kentucky along with others had gotten involved. Auburn, Penn State, and others were also previously recruiting Hall.

Hall's official visit marked his fourth trip East Lansing. Hall visited Michigan State for the Green and White spring game in April. He also attended a Junior Day in January, preceded by an unofficial visit in summer 2021.

“The players they welcomed my family and I and made us feel at home," Hall said.

Hall's recruitment has been spearheaded by defensive coordinator and linebackers Coach Scottie Hazelton, special teams coordinator Ross Els, and Head Coach Mel Tucker. Els served as linebackers coach for the last two season, before he switched to coaching nickelbacks in an off-season staff reshuffle.

"I just feel like I connected really well, not just with my position coach and the head coach, but all the coaches on the staff at MSU," Hall told SpartanMag.com back in 2021 following his first visit to East Lansing.

Hall has grown familiar with Tucker through all his trips to campus. The two have sat down and broken down his film in the past.

“He is a great guy, a great coach, all around good person. We talked for a good while in his room and he was able to tell me the good and the bad about my play style,” Hall said. “I can really respect a school and a coach who can do that and not just tell me all the things I want to hear.

They have a growing program and I believe Coach Tucker is going to provide the team with the resources it needs to be a a playoff contender once again“

The four-star announced his commitment via instagram live from Mel Tuckers house.