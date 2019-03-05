Michigan State kept one foot in the Big Ten title hunt and used the other foot to kick Nebraska’s rear, 91-76, Tuesday at Breslin Center. Kenny Goins scored a career-high 24 points, including 21 in the first half to lead four double-figure scorers, none of whom were Cassius Winston. Matt McQuaid scored a career-high 22 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 4-of-5 from 3-point range, plus five rebounds and four assists while continuing to recover from an ankle injury. “With what we’re going through, seniors are supposed to do this,” said Tom Izzo. “I’m so proud of Matt because these games, and every practice, mean so much to him. You can just see his eyes in the locker room or the huddles, it means the world to him and he is playing some of his best basketball, and that’s good. “Kenny hit some big shots and got a little shot-happy there for awhile, but when he took good inside-out shots, he probably made 90 percent of them.” Aaron Henry scored a career-high 15 points to go with five rebounds for the No. 9-ranked Spartans. "Everybody stepped up," Winston said. "And that's what we need this time of year." Michigan State improved to 24-6 overall and 15-4 in the Big Ten. Nebraska fell to 15-15 overall and 5-14 in the Big Ten.

WHAT IT MEANS

MSU’s win, combined with Purdue’s 73-69 loss at Minnesota on Tuesday, puts the Spartans, Boilermakers and Michigan in a three-way tie atop the Big Ten standings. Michigan State will play host to No. 7 Michigan, with at least a share of the Big Ten title going to winner. Purdue plays at Northwestern Saturday. MSU players and coaches were not available for comment after watching Purdue lose on Tuesday night in the players lounge, but Spartan players were midly enthusiastic in watching the final seconds of that game before leaving Breslin Center. There was probably similar reaction in Ann Arbor. On Saturday night, Breslin Center will be ramped up for a championship encounter. As for Tuesday's victory over Nebraska, Winston had eight points on 4-of-9 shooting and was 0-for-3 from long range. He battled tendonitis in his knee, and Izzo was able to limit him to 31 minutes, his fewest since logging 30 at Penn State on Jan. 13. "Cassius got hit (on his knee) early and if you didn't think he was himself, he wasn't," Izzo said. "It's nothing that will linger. He just needs to get a little treatment and live in here. "I looked at my players on the bench and everyone had ice bags on. But none of that matters." It's championship time, and Michigan State received championship basketball from its seniors, but breakdowns on defense in the second half kept the game interesting. “We didn’t do everything good tonight,” Izzo said. “We turned it over too much in the first half and didn’t defensively rebound good. We didn’t gaurd as good in the second half, but that’s a hard team to guard, especially with some of the lineups that were in there for us. And they were hard to cover when they went small and put (Isaiah) Roby at the five. We were trying to do some different things, and none of them worked, so that falls on me.” Michigan State led 47-29 at halftime, and was outscored 47-44 in the second half.

MOMENTS THAT MATTERED

Nebraska made nine of its first 13 field goal attempts of the second half, and four of those field goals were 3-pointers. The Huskers cut the lead to 62-55 with 11:37 to play. After a time out, Michigan State answered. The Spartans put Winston in a double ball screen situation with Goins and McQuaid, rather than the usual Goins and Tillman combination. McQuaid popped out for a 3-point look, but was covered. That’s when McQuaid showed some of what has made him more of an all-around player and versatile scoring threat this year. He offered a shot fake, drove near the foul line, and nailed a 15-footer to stop Nebraska’s momentum and give Michigan State a 64-55 lead. On MSU’s next possession, Nebraska’s Nana Akenten hooked Henry while Henry grabbed an offensive rebound. Akenten was called for a flagrant one foul. Henry hit two free throws. Michigan State retained possession and McQuaid nailed a step-back 3-pointer off of stagger screen action as part of a baseline in-bound play. That put Michigan State up 69-55 with 10:32 left and Michigan State was never seriously threatened again. “Unlikely suspect,” said Nebraska coach Tim Miles. “That’s what Michigan State can do to you when they shoot the ball that well. That’s why they might end up being a conference champion.”

NEW ROTATION

With junior wing Kyle Ahrens not available due to a back injury, Izzo and his staff made a concerted effort to play MSU’s three top reserves, freshmen Gabe Brown, Foster Loyer and Thomas Kithier, more minutes, basically, than any time all year. Brown, who hadn’t played more than 5 minutes in a game since Jan. 17, played 21 minutes. Loyer logged 10 minutes and Kithier tied a career-high with 18. "They did a good job, jut being ready," Winston said. "You never know when your number is going to be called, especially with this team. The caoches did a good job of sticking ot the game plan. They said before the game that they were going to rotate guys in, they were going to get them in no matter what the minutes were, no matter the situation. We were up 12 with like three minutes left and coaches were like, ‘All right, y’all go out and handle it,’ and they did a good job finishing the game off.” Izzo felt Kithier struggled when Nebraska went to a small lineup. But Kithier squirmed free for six points on three lay-ups. "We are just trying to shuffle people around and come up with some things we need to come up with," Izzo said. "But we still have some problems, too."

INJURY UPDATE: WARD? AHRENS?